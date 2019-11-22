CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 21, 2019

_____

710 FPUS56 KEKA 221120

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

320 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-230230-

Coastal Del Norte-

320 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 39 to 49. North

wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 53 to 63. North wind

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs

43 to 53. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

31 to 41.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 54 41 55 / 0 0 0

Klamath 57 42 58 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-230230-

Del Norte Interior-

320 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 42 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 37 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 36 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 26 to 36.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 37 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 62 38 64 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-230230-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

320 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. East wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 37 to 47. North

wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 53 to 63. North wind

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 48 to 58. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs

45 to 55. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Highs 43 to 53. Lows 31 to 41.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 56 40 57 / 0 0 0

Arcata 57 39 58 / 0 0 0

Eureka 57 40 57 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 59 40 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-230230-

Southwestern Humboldt-

320 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast wind up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 69. Northeast wind around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 38 to 48. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 69. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs

47 to 57. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

and snow. Highs 45 to 55. Lows 33 to 43.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

snow. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 62 46 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-230230-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

320 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows

30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain and snow. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 40 to 55.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 65 40 67 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 63 35 65 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 63 35 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-230230-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

320 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 42 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain and snow. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 42 to 57.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 66 33 68 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-230230-

Northern Trinity-

320 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to

37. Highs 56 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to

55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 22 to

32.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

snow. Highs 38 to 53. Lows 21 to 31.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 60 31 63 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 61 27 64 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-230230-

Southern Trinity-

320 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to

39. Highs 57 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to

55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 24 to

34.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow.

Highs 39 to 54. Lows 23 to 33.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs

40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 64 25 67 / 0 0 0

Ruth 64 29 68 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-230230-

Mendocino Coast-

320 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 38 to 48. North

wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 56 to 67. North wind

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 53 to 67.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Highs 45 to 58. Lows 33 to 43.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 57 40 57 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 55 44 56 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-230230-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 60 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain and snow. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 44 to 59.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Highs 45 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 63 35 65 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 65 38 68 / 0 0 0

Willits 66 31 69 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-230230-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to

41. Highs 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

and snow. Highs 44 to 59. Lows 26 to 36.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 66 30 69 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-230230-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 38 to

48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 61 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 58 to 73.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Highs 47 to 60. Lows 35 to 45.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 65 41 68 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-230230-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 59 to 74.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

49 to 59. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 45 to

55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 32 to 42.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 69 37 71 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

