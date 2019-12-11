CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

325 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ101-120230-

Coastal Del Norte-

325 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM THURSDAY TO 3 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Isolated rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 63. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 46 to 56. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 43 to 53. South wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59. South wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to

48.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 47 to 57. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 57 49 54 / 80 100 100

Klamath 56 52 56 / 60 100 90

CAZ102-120230-

Del Norte Interior-

325 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South wind

around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South

wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southwest

wind around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 42 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows

30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

40 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 57 48 56 / 80 100 100

CAZ103-120230-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

325 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM THURSDAY TO 3 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 47 to 57. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 63. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 44 to 54. South wind

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60. Southeast wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to

48.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Lows

34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 62 52 56 / 60 100 80

Arcata 62 51 58 / 60 100 80

Eureka 62 51 58 / 60 100 80

Fortuna 62 53 59 / 60 100 80

CAZ104-120230-

Southwestern Humboldt-

325 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM THURSDAY TO 3 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 54.

South wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58. South wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to

49.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Lows

35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 54 53 56 / 60 100 80

CAZ105-120230-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

325 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 45 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 53. South wind around 20 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 42 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows

30 to 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 54. Lows

30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 56 51 58 / 60 100 100

Hoopa 56 48 56 / 50 100 90

Willow Creek 55 48 57 / 50 100 80

CAZ106-120230-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

325 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning. Highs 47 to 61.

Southeast wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Southeast wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 44 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to

44.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 41 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows

30 to 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56. Lows

30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 58 49 59 / 50 100 80

CAZ107-120230-

Northern Trinity-

325 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning,

then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 to

6000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 42 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Snow

level 6500 feet in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to

4 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow

level 6500 feet falling to 5500 feet overnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 42 to

57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows

23 to 33.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 54. Lows

23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 45 40 49 / 60 100 90

Weaverville 48 42 52 / 50 100 80

CAZ108-120230-

Southern Trinity-

325 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Highs 43 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southwest

wind around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

6000 to 6500 feet. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 42 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 54. Lows

26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 51 39 55 / 40 100 80

Ruth 53 40 55 / 50 100 90

CAZ109-120230-

Mendocino Coast-

325 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THURSDAY TO 9 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 64. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 47 to 57. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 54.

Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60. Southwest wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to

50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

35 to 45.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 60.

Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 63 54 59 / 30 90 70

Point Arena 61 53 57 / 30 80 70

CAZ110-120230-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

325 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 47 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to

44.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 44 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

29 to 39.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 58.

Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 57 49 58 / 40 100 80

Laytonville 55 49 56 / 30 100 80

Willits 56 46 59 / 30 90 80

CAZ111-120230-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

325 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in the

morning. Highs 47 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 43 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60.

Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 56 46 58 / 30 100 80

CAZ112-120230-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

325 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

34 to 44.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 59.

Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 55 51 58 / 20 80 80

CAZ113-120230-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

325 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Rain through the night. Patchy valley fog overnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

32 to 42.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 58.

Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 58 51 62 / 30 80 70

