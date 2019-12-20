CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 19, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

314 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-210215-

Coastal Del Norte-

314 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Breezy.

Highs 56 to 66. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers overnight. Breezy. Lows

45 to 55. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs 50 to 60.

South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 57. North wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to

46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

36 to 46.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 46 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 60 48 54 / 30 50 100

Klamath 62 50 55 / 20 20 100

CAZ102-210215-

Del Norte Interior-

314 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Southeast wind around 20 mph in the valleys and south 20 to

30 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

overnight. Windy. Lows 39 to 49. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph in

the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.SATURDAY...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs 42 to

55. In the valleys, southeast wind up to 25 mph in the morning.

At higher elevation, south wind 20 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet.

Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet.

Highs 39 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 38 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 38 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 36 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 58 47 54 / 20 20 100

CAZ103-210215-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

314 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning.

Patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 57 to 67. South

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

overnight. Windy. Lows 45 to 55. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 50. North wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 48 to 58. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to

46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

36 to 46.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 47 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 63 51 55 / 20 20 100

Arcata 64 51 56 / 10 20 100

Eureka 64 51 56 / 20 20 100

Fortuna 63 51 56 / 20 20 100

CAZ104-210215-

Southwestern Humboldt-

314 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning.

Patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Windy. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph in the valleys and

south 15 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

overnight. Very windy. Lows 44 to 54. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph

in the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Very windy. Near steady temperature around 50.

Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. In the valleys,

southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. At higher elevation, south wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up

to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 50. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Highs 45 to 55. Northwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46. Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 44 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 55 50 52 / 10 10 100

CAZ105-210215-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

314 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST

SATURDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET IN ELEVATION...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 45 to 60. Southeast wind

around 20 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at higher

elevation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

overnight. Windy. Lows 40 to 50. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph in

the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. In the

valleys, southeast wind up to 25 mph in the morning. At higher

elevation, south wind 20 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet.

Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet.

Highs 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 39 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 58 48 55 / 10 10 100

Hoopa 57 46 54 / 10 10 100

Willow Creek 57 46 54 / 10 10 100

CAZ106-210215-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

314 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST

SATURDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET IN ELEVATION...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 47 to 60. Southeast wind

around 20 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at higher

elevation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 40 to 50. Southeast wind

20 to 25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher

elevation.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. In

the valleys, southeast wind up to 25 mph in the morning. At

higher elevation, south wind 20 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Lows 36 to

46.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 41 to 54.

Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

40 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 58 47 55 / 10 10 100

CAZ107-210215-

Northern Trinity-

314 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in

the afternoon. Windy. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs 43 to 58.

Southeast wind around 20 mph in the valleys and south 20 to

30 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 32 to 42. Southeast wind

20 to 25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher

elevation.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Windy. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 4 to 5 inches. In the valleys, southeast wind up

to 25 mph in the morning. At higher elevation, south wind 20 to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet.

Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3500 to

4000 feet. Highs 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 37 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs

36 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 23 to 33.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 35 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 23 to 33. Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 45 35 43 / 40 10 70

Weaverville 48 39 46 / 10 10 70

CAZ108-210215-

Southern Trinity-

314 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59. Southeast wind around

20 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 36 to 46. Southeast wind

20 to 25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher

elevation.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Snow level 5000 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. In the valleys, southeast wind up

to 25 mph in the morning. At higher elevation, south wind 20 to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet falling to

4000 feet overnight. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs

38 to 53. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 38 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 36 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 51 37 49 / 10 10 70

Ruth 52 38 50 / 10 10 80

CAZ109-210215-

Mendocino Coast-

314 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 64. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 44 to 54. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51. Northeast wind around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47. Highs 46 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 46 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 60 51 57 / 10 10 80

Point Arena 58 50 55 / 10 10 70

CAZ110-210215-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

314 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 60. South wind 20 to 30 mph at higher

elevation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 40 to 50. Southeast wind

around 20 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher

elevation.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Windy. Highs 48 to 58. Southeast wind around

20 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 46. South wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 44 to 55. West wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 43 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 42 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 56 46 54 / 20 10 80

Laytonville 54 46 52 / 10 10 80

Willits 56 43 54 / 10 10 70

CAZ111-210215-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

314 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61. Southeast wind around

20 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 37 to 47. Southeast wind

20 to 25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher

elevation.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Windy. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 1 inch. In the valleys, southeast wind up to

25 mph in the morning. At higher elevation, south wind 20 to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Snow level 5500 feet overnight.

Lows 33 to 43. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 4000 to

4500 feet. Highs 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 55 42 52 / 10 10 70

CAZ112-210215-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

314 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Southeast wind around

20 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Southeast wind 20 to

25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 49 to 59. In the valleys,

southeast wind up to 25 mph in the morning. At higher elevation,

south wind 20 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47. Highs 46 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 45 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 55 47 53 / 0 10 70

CAZ113-210215-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

314 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Southeast wind around

20 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 42 to 52. Southeast wind

20 to 25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher

elevation.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 48 to 58. In the

valleys, southeast wind up to 25 mph in the morning. At higher

elevation, south wind 20 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49. Southeast wind around

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 55. West wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to

45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 42 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 58 48 56 / 0 10 70

