CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 20, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

306 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-220215-

Coastal Del Norte-

306 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 46 to 56. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 50. South

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 43 to 53.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61. Southeast

wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 51 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

50 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 51 45 53 / 100 50 70

Klamath 52 45 53 / 100 40 60

$$

CAZ102-220215-

Del Norte Interior-

306 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Near steady temperature

around 40. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to

5 inches. At higher elevation, southwest wind up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow

level 4000 feet. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 44 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 42 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 42 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 51 43 52 / 100 50 70

$$

CAZ103-220215-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

306 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 49.

Southeast wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

43 to 53. Southeast wind up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to 63.

Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, rain. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 53 to 63.

Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60. Lows

38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 54 45 54 / 100 20 30

Arcata 54 45 55 / 100 20 30

Eureka 54 43 55 / 100 20 30

Fortuna 54 45 54 / 100 20 20

$$

CAZ104-220215-

Southwestern Humboldt-

306 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 54. In the valleys, southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. At higher elevation, southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.

South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 44 to 54.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, rain. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 55. Lows

39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 49 41 49 / 100 10 20

$$

CAZ105-220215-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

306 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

in the lower 40s. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. At higher elevation, southwest

wind up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the evening.

Slight chance of rain showers through the night. Snow level

4000 feet. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level 4500 feet in the

morning. Highs 40 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 45 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 44 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 44 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

44 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 51 43 51 / 100 20 50

Hoopa 50 42 51 / 100 10 40

Willow Creek 51 41 52 / 100 10 30

$$

CAZ106-220215-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

306 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet falling to 3500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 54. At higher elevation, southwest wind up

to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 42 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 46 to 60.

Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 45 to 59. Lows 40 to

50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 44 to 57. Lows

36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 44 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 51 40 53 / 100 10 10

$$

CAZ107-220215-

Northern Trinity-

306 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON

ABOVE 4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning. Snow showers through the

day. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. At higher elevation, southwest

wind up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the evening. Patchy valley fog overnight. Snow level

3500 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Chance

of snow through the day. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 31 to

41.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Areas of valley fog. Chance of rain. Snow

level 6500 to 7000 feet. Highs 43 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs

42 to 57. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 40 32 40 / 100 20 30

Weaverville 44 35 45 / 100 10 20

$$

CAZ108-220215-

Southern Trinity-

306 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow level

5000 feet falling to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. At higher elevation, southwest

wind up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Snow level 5000 feet

rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 34 to

44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 45 to

60. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 43 to 58. Lows

37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 46 33 47 / 100 10 10

Ruth 44 32 46 / 100 10 20

$$

CAZ109-220215-

Mendocino Coast-

306 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 38 to 48. Southeast

wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

49 to 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Southeast wind

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 52 to 62. Southeast

wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

38 to 48. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 54 43 56 / 100 0 0

Point Arena 53 45 54 / 100 10 0

$$

CAZ110-220215-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

306 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 54. At higher elevation, southwest wind up

to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 46 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 35 to

45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 50 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to

62. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58. Lows

39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 46 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 51 40 52 / 100 10 10

Laytonville 48 36 49 / 100 10 10

Willits 50 36 52 / 100 10 0

$$

CAZ111-220215-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

306 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers

in the afternoon. Near steady temperature around 40. Snow level

5500 feet falling to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. At higher elevation, southwest

wind up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to

61. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 60. Lows

38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 43 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 48 35 50 / 100 10 10

$$

CAZ112-220215-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

306 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. At higher elevation, southwest wind up

to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 38 to

48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 52 to

62. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 50 40 53 / 100 10 0

$$

CAZ113-220215-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

306 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 55. At higher elevation, southwest wind up

to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 34 to

44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59. Lows

42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

36 to 46. Highs 48 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 53 40 56 / 100 10 0

$$

