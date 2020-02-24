CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 23, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

247 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-250200-

Coastal Del Norte-

247 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. North wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. North wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 58 to

70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Highs 50 to 60. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 53 41 56 / 0 0 0

Klamath 56 43 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-250200-

Del Norte Interior-

247 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 35 to

45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 54 to

66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 55 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 55 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Highs 45 to 57. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 61 38 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-250200-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

247 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

North wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 56 to 66. North wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. North wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. North wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

rain. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 55 38 59 / 0 0 0

Arcata 57 38 61 / 0 0 0

Eureka 54 38 58 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 56 37 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-250200-

Southwestern Humboldt-

247 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 57 to

72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

rain. Highs 46 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 58 39 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-250200-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

247 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy dense

valley fog in the morning. Highs 51 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 33 to

43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 66 42 71 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 63 38 68 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 63 34 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-250200-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

247 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy dense

valley fog in the morning. Highs 51 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 33 to

43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 57 to

72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 61 to

76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 46 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 63 34 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-250200-

Northern Trinity-

247 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 29 to

39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

51 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 61 31 66 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 63 30 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-250200-

Southern Trinity-

247 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense valley fog in the morning. Highs

54 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 62 to

77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 65 29 69 / 0 0 0

Ruth 64 33 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-250200-

Mendocino Coast-

247 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 66. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. North wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 71. North wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

59 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

54 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 57 40 61 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 55 43 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-250200-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

247 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense valley fog in the morning. Highs

59 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

64 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 64 39 69 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 66 37 70 / 0 0 0

Willits 66 30 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-250200-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

247 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 66 to

81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

63 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 68 33 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-250200-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

247 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy dense

valley fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

64 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

59 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 64 39 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-250200-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

247 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

65 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 70 35 75 / 0 0 0

