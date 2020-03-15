CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 14, 2020

_____

335 FPUS56 KEKA 151052

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

352 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-160200-

Coastal Del Norte-

352 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Stronger showers may contain small hail in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. South wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then slight chance

of rain showers overnight. Lows 29 to 39. Southeast wind around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 48 to

58. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 56. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows

35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 64. Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 46 34 50 / 70 30 10

Klamath 48 34 53 / 90 40 10

$$

CAZ102-160200-

Del Norte Interior-

352 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON

ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Stronger

showers may contain small hail in the afternoon. Snow level

1500 to 2000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

35 to 50.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight.

Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers through

the day. Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 1000 feet rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 43 to

58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4500 feet overnight.

Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Highs 45 to 60. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 49 to 64. Lows 32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 50 31 58 / 80 40 10

$$

CAZ103-160200-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

352 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Stronger showers may contain small hail in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. South wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then slight chance

of rain showers overnight. Stronger showers may contain small

hail in the evening. Lows 28 to 38. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 to

1500 feet. Highs 47 to 57. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 55.

Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 45 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 51 to 63. Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 49 34 52 / 80 40 10

Arcata 50 33 53 / 90 40 10

Eureka 50 34 52 / 90 40 10

Fortuna 48 34 53 / 90 40 10

$$

CAZ104-160200-

Southwestern Humboldt-

352 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON ABOVE 1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Stronger

showers may contain small hail in the afternoon. Snow level

1500 to 2000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

39 to 49. South wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening.

Chance of snow showers through the night. Chance of rain showers

overnight. Stronger showers may contain small hail in the

evening. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 28 to 38. Southeast

wind up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet rising to 2000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 55. East wind around 10 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Snow level 2500 feet in the evening. Lows 33 to 43. North wind

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

2500 feet. Highs 42 to 52. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 42 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 48 to 58. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 62. Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 45 32 51 / 80 40 30

$$

CAZ105-160200-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

352 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON

ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Stronger

showers may contain small hail in the afternoon. Snow level

1500 to 2000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

38 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight.

Snow level 2000 feet falling to 1000 feet overnight. Lows 23 to

33.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 500 feet rising to 2000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 feet rising to 4000 feet overnight. Lows

31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 51 to 66. Lows 33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 51 31 58 / 90 50 30

Hoopa 50 29 55 / 90 40 30

Willow Creek 50 28 55 / 90 40 30

$$

CAZ106-160200-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

352 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON

ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Stronger

showers may contain small hail in the afternoon. Snow level

1500 to 2000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

35 to 50.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening. Chance of snow

showers through the night. Chance of rain showers overnight.

Stronger showers may contain small hail in the evening. Snow

level 2000 feet falling to 1000 feet overnight. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance

of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

1000 feet rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 feet rising to 3500 feet overnight. Lows

30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 38 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Highs 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 45 to 59. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 64. Lows 33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 48 29 54 / 90 40 30

$$

CAZ107-160200-

Northern Trinity-

352 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON

ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow showers through the day. Rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Stronger showers may contain small hail in the

afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to

6 inches. Highs 37 to 52.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow level

1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 18 to 28.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet rising to 2000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 feet rising to 4000 feet overnight. Lows

26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 39 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Highs 45 to 60. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 49 to 64. Lows 28 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 42 22 47 / 100 50 40

Weaverville 45 24 49 / 90 50 30

$$

CAZ108-160200-

Southern Trinity-

352 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON

ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain showers and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Stronger showers may contain

small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 34 to 49.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening.

Chance of snow showers through the night. Stronger showers may

contain small hail in the evening. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet.

Lows 19 to 29.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 500 feet rising to 2000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 39 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

43 to 58.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 48 to 63. Lows 30 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 45 20 49 / 90 50 40

Ruth 42 19 47 / 90 40 40

$$

CAZ109-160200-

Mendocino Coast-

352 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Stronger showers may contain small hail in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain

showers and snow showers overnight. Stronger showers may contain

small hail in the evening. Lows 30 to 40. South wind around

10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Chance of rain showers through the day. Snow level

1500 to 2000 feet. Highs 47 to 57. East wind around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 43. North wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 56.

Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 46 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 63. Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 50 35 52 / 80 40 40

Point Arena 48 40 50 / 60 40 50

$$

CAZ110-160200-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

352 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING

ABOVE 1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Stronger

showers may contain small hail in the afternoon. Snow level

2000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 38 to 52.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening.

Chance of snow showers through the night. Chance of rain showers

overnight. Stronger showers may contain small hail in the

evening. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet rising to 2000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow

level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 42 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Highs 46 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 48 to 59. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 65. Lows 33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 46 29 52 / 90 40 40

Laytonville 44 26 50 / 90 40 50

Willits 48 25 53 / 90 40 50

$$

CAZ111-160200-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

352 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON

ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

2000 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 37 to 52.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening.

Chance of snow showers through the night. Snow level 1000 to

1500 feet. Lows 20 to 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 500 feet rising to 2000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow

level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 39 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Highs 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Highs 46 to 61. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 51 to 66. Lows 32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 45 23 50 / 90 30 40

$$

CAZ112-160200-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

352 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING

ABOVE 2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Stronger showers may contain

small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 44 to

54.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight. Stronger

showers may contain small hail in the evening. Snow level 1500 to

2000 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level 1500 to 2000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs

48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to

43.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 47 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 65. Lows 38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 48 33 53 / 80 40 60

$$

CAZ113-160200-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

352 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING

ABOVE 2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Stronger showers may contain small hail in the

afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Highs 42 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening.

Chance of snow showers through the night. Chance of rain showers

overnight. Stronger showers may contain small hail in the

evening. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Snow accumulations up to

1 inch. Highs 46 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow

level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 45 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 48 to 59. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 64. Lows 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 52 31 56 / 90 40 50

$$

CAZ114-160200-

Northern Lake County-

352 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING

ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to

4 inches. Highs 33 to 48.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow level

2000 feet falling to 1000 feet overnight. Lows 20 to 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers through the day.

Chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet

rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow

level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 36 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Highs 41 to 56. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 46 to 61. Lows 32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 47 21 52 / 90 30 50

$$

CAZ115-160200-

Southern Lake County-

352 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING

ABOVE 2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Stronger showers may contain small hail in the

afternoon. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Highs 42 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Chance of

snow showers through the night. Chance of rain showers overnight.

Snow level 2000 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 1500 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow

level 2500 feet. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 45 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 48 to 59. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 63. Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 46 28 49 / 90 40 50

Middletown 50 30 53 / 90 40 50

Clearlake 48 30 50 / 90 30 40

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather