647 FPUS56 KEKA 101024

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

324 AM PDT Fri Apr 10 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-110130-

Coastal Del Norte-

324 AM PDT Fri Apr 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 53.

Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy. Highs 58 to

68. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69. North wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

51. Highs 59 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 58 47 58 / 0 0 0

Klamath 60 48 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-110130-

Del Norte Interior-

324 AM PDT Fri Apr 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 61 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 72 48 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-110130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

324 AM PDT Fri Apr 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 52.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 66. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. North wind around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. North wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 72.

Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 59 47 59 / 0 0 0

Arcata 61 47 62 / 0 0 0

Eureka 59 47 59 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 61 48 61 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-110130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

324 AM PDT Fri Apr 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 68. North wind

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 40 to 50.

North wind up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

71. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 75.

Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 62 44 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-110130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

324 AM PDT Fri Apr 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 41 to

51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

64 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 77 52 78 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 72 49 74 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 73 48 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-110130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

324 AM PDT Fri Apr 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 40 to

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 65 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 69 44 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-110130-

Northern Trinity-

324 AM PDT Fri Apr 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 65 to

80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 73 42 73 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 75 43 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-110130-

Southern Trinity-

324 AM PDT Fri Apr 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 60 to

75.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 74 42 75 / 0 0 0

Ruth 70 42 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-110130-

Mendocino Coast-

324 AM PDT Fri Apr 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 65. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 40 to 50. North wind up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 68. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

58 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 60 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 60 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 59 46 60 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 57 46 57 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-110130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

324 AM PDT Fri Apr 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 40 to

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 64 44 70 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 65 44 70 / 0 0 0

Willits 66 42 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-110130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

324 AM PDT Fri Apr 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 63 to

78.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 70 44 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-110130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

324 AM PDT Fri Apr 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

62 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 65 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 64 45 67 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-110130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

324 AM PDT Fri Apr 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 41 to

51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 78. Lows

41 to 51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 80. Lows

42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 67 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 70 47 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-110130-

Northern Lake County-

324 AM PDT Fri Apr 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 56 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 64 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81.

Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 71 42 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-110130-

Southern Lake County-

324 AM PDT Fri Apr 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 61 to

72.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 80. Lows

42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 81.

Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 66 43 70 / 0 0 0

Middletown 69 44 72 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 69 45 72 / 0 0 0

$$

