CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 3, 2020

711 FPUS56 KEKA 041017

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

317 AM PDT Thu Jun 4 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ101-050130-

Coastal Del Norte-

317 AM PDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

63 to 74. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to

67. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to

53. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. Southwest wind

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 56 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 59 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 59 50 58 / 0 0 10

Klamath 66 52 63 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ102-050130-

Del Norte Interior-

317 AM PDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 49 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 58 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 85 51 73 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ103-050130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

317 AM PDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 59 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to

68. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 54 to 64.

West wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

61 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 61 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 62 50 60 / 0 0 10

Arcata 62 50 63 / 0 0 10

Eureka 61 50 61 / 0 0 10

Fortuna 64 50 63 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ104-050130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

317 AM PDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 69 to 84. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 76. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to

66. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 40 to

50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 52 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 57 to 72.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 72 49 69 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-050130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

317 AM PDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Snow level

5000 feet. Highs 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 53 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

65 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 90 57 80 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 86 53 77 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 87 53 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-050130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

317 AM PDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

64 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 58 to 73.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78. Lows

43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 84 50 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-050130-

Northern Trinity-

317 AM PDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

73 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Snow level 6500 feet overnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 55 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 65 to 80.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 90 56 83 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 93 54 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-050130-

Southern Trinity-

317 AM PDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

5500 to 6000 feet. Highs 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 59 to 74.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79. Lows

42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 90 50 82 / 0 0 0

Ruth 87 50 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-050130-

Mendocino Coast-

317 AM PDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 71. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 66. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 55 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

55 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 62 50 60 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 60 51 59 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-050130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

317 AM PDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 56 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

69 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 81 51 72 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 87 52 75 / 0 0 0

Willits 87 49 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-050130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

317 AM PDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 6000 feet. Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 56 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

72 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 90 53 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-050130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

317 AM PDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

60 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 66 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 83 50 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-050130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

317 AM PDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 81. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

57 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

62 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 83. Lows

46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 94 54 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-050130-

Northern Lake County-

317 AM PDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

62 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows

46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 94 54 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-050130-

Southern Lake County-

317 AM PDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. West wind around

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

66 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 88. Lows

48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 92 53 79 / 0 0 0

Middletown 95 56 85 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 95 57 84 / 0 0 0

$$

