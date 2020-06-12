CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 11, 2020

251 FPUS56 KEKA 121005

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

305 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-130115-

Coastal Del Norte-

305 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 55 to 65. West wind

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to

54. Northwest wind around 10 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 55 to 65. South

wind up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 46 to 56.

East wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 73. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 58 50 58 / 40 40 50

Klamath 60 50 60 / 40 40 40

$$

CAZ102-130115-

Del Norte Interior-

305 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 53 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 52 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 59 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

61 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 68 47 67 / 40 40 40

$$

CAZ103-130115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

305 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 56 to 66. Northwest

wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain overnight. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 57 to 67. South

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

46 to 56. East wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 60 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 72. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 59 49 60 / 30 30 40

Arcata 62 50 63 / 30 30 40

Eureka 62 51 63 / 30 40 40

Fortuna 61 50 62 / 30 30 40

$$

CAZ104-130115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

305 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to 68.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows

43 to 53. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 67. West wind

around 5 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

45 to 55. Southeast wind around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 79.

Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 64 47 64 / 20 20 30

$$

CAZ105-130115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

305 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 57 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level 5000 feet

overnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet in the

morning. Highs 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 66 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

67 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 69 50 69 / 60 40 40

Hoopa 68 49 69 / 40 30 40

Willow Creek 68 48 69 / 50 30 40

$$

CAZ106-130115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

305 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain through the

night. Snow level 5000 feet overnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet in the

morning. Highs 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78. Lows

44 to 54.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 83.

Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 67 46 66 / 20 20 20

$$

CAZ107-130115-

Northern Trinity-

305 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain and snow

overnight. Snow level 5500 feet overnight. Snow accumulations up

to 1 inch. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning. Chance

of rain through the day. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 6000 feet

in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 91.

Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 71 43 64 / 70 60 50

Weaverville 72 43 69 / 70 50 40

$$

CAZ108-130115-

Southern Trinity-

305 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 54 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain overnight. Snow level 5500 feet overnight.

Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet rising

to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 68 41 66 / 60 40 30

Ruth 63 40 62 / 50 30 30

$$

CAZ109-130115-

Mendocino Coast-

305 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 68.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows

43 to 53. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 68.

Northwest wind around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

45 to 55. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 74. Northwest wind around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to

55. Highs 61 to 75.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 78. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 60 48 59 / 20 20 20

Point Arena 58 50 59 / 10 10 20

$$

CAZ110-130115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

305 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

58 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 70 to 85.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 66 45 64 / 20 10 20

Laytonville 65 45 64 / 30 20 20

Willits 66 43 66 / 20 10 10

$$

CAZ111-130115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

305 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 61 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain overnight. Snow level 5500 feet overnight.

Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain through the day. Snow level

5500 feet in the morning. Highs 59 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to

55. Highs 71 to 86.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 67 44 66 / 40 30 20

$$

CAZ112-130115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

305 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 68 to 81.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 66 48 67 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ113-130115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

305 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 73.

Northwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

60 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 68 to 83.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 71 49 72 / 20 10 10

$$

CAZ114-130115-

Northern Lake County-

305 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 70 to 85.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 72 40 71 / 40 20 20

$$

CAZ115-130115-

Southern Lake County-

305 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 76.

West wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. West wind around 20 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 74 to 89.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 68 43 69 / 20 10 10

Middletown 74 46 73 / 10 10 10

Clearlake 71 46 71 / 10 10 10

$$

