CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 31, 2020
849 FPUS56 KEKA 010959
ZFPEKA
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
259 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse
area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to
the point and click forecast on our webpage at:
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.
CAZ101-020100-
Coastal Del Norte-
259 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 73 to 88. Northeast wind around 10 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest
wind around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 77. Light winds
becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 51 to 61.
South wind around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Highs 62 to 75. West
wind around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows
50 to 60. Highs 62 to 75.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Lows 49 to 59. Highs 65 to 80.
.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Highs 69 to
84. Lows 53 to 63.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 70 53 62 / 0 0 0
Klamath 82 58 69 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ102-020100-
Del Norte Interior-
259 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 95. East wind around 20 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to
67. Highs 82 to 97.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs
88 to 103.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 92 58 90 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ103-020100-
Northern Humboldt Coast-
259 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy smoke
through the day. Highs 70 to 85. West wind around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 50 to 60. West wind
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 79. Light winds
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 50 to 60.
Northwest wind around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Highs 64 to 79. West
wind around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 49 to 59.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog. Highs 62 to 76.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Lows 48 to 58. Highs 65 to 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog.
Highs 69 to 84.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows
52 to 62. Highs 69 to 84.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 67 54 63 / 0 0 0
Arcata 70 54 68 / 0 0 0
Eureka 63 53 63 / 0 0 0
Fortuna 78 55 72 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ104-020100-
Southwestern Humboldt-
259 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy smoke
through the day. Highs 76 to 91. North wind around 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy smoke. Lows
54 to 64. West wind around 10 mph shifting to the east overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy
smoke through the day. Highs 71 to 86. South wind around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy smoke.
Lows 52 to 62. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog and patchy smoke. Highs
75 to 90. West wind around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog and
patchy smoke. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 75 to 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 52 to 62.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows
54 to 64.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 84 58 80 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ105-020100-
Northern Humboldt Interior-
259 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 85 to 100.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 57 to 67.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 86 to 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 56 to 66.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 88 to 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy
smoke. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 88 to 103.
.SATURDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 109. Lows
56 to 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 99 65 101 / 0 0 0
Hoopa 97 61 96 / 0 0 0
Willow Creek 98 60 98 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ106-020100-
Southern Humboldt Interior-
259 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke in the morning, then patchy smoke
in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 99.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 55 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 80 to 95.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 54 to 64.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 82 to 97.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy
smoke. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 82 to 97.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows
54 to 64.
.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 106. Lows 57 to
67.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 93 54 86 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ107-020100-
Northern Trinity-
259 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 86 to 101.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 58 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 91 to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 58 to 68.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 95 to 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows
57 to 67. Highs 95 to 110.
.SATURDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 114. Lows 58 to
68.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 93 61 96 / 0 0 0
Weaverville 97 57 100 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ108-020100-
Southern Trinity-
259 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 85 to 98.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 55 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 85 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 55 to 65.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 89 to 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 54 to
64. Highs 89 to 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 53 to 63.
.SATURDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 109. Lows 56 to
66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 96 55 99 / 0 0 0
Ruth 93 54 93 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ109-020100-
Mendocino Coast-
259 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy
smoke in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 80. Southwest wind around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy smoke. Lows
48 to 58. West wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy smoke through the
day. Highs 64 to 79. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy smoke.
Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy smoke. Highs
68 to 83. West wind around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy smoke. Lows 49 to 59.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog and patchy smoke. Highs 67 to 82.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and smoke. Lows 49 to
59.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs
71 to 86. Lows 49 to 59.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog.
Highs 77 to 92.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows
52 to 62. Highs 77 to 92.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 63 52 61 / 0 0 0
Point Arena 60 52 57 / 0 10 0
$$
CAZ110-020100-
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
259 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 83 to 98.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 54 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 82 to 97.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 54 to 64.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 83 to 98.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke.
Lows 53 to 63. Highs 84 to 99.
.SATURDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 108. Lows 57 to
67.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 83 53 83 / 0 0 0
Laytonville 91 58 88 / 0 0 0
Willits 89 54 86 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ111-020100-
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
259 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 83 to 98.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 58 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 86 to 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 58 to 68.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 90 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke.
Lows 58 to 68. Highs 90 to 105.
.SATURDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 112. Lows 60 to
70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 96 58 93 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ112-020100-
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
259 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Haze and
smoke through the day. Highs 79 to 94.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke and areas of valley fog.
Lows 51 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Haze and
smoke through the day. Highs 77 to 92.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke and areas of
valley fog. Lows 52 to 62.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke and areas of valley fog.
Highs 79 to 94.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke and areas of
valley fog. Lows 51 to 61.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 78 to 93.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and smoke. Lows
51 to 61.
.SATURDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog.
Highs 88 to 103. Lows 54 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 90 55 84 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ113-020100-
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
259 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 85 to 98.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 57 to 67.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 81 to 96.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 57 to 67.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 84 to 99.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke.
Lows 57 to 67. Highs 84 to 99.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 107. Lows 59 to 69.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Highs
92 to 107.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 96 60 94 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ114-020100-
Northern Lake County-
259 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 84 to 95.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 59 to 69.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 83 to 97.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 59 to 69.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 85 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke.
Lows 58 to 68. Highs 85 to 100.
.SATURDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 107. Lows 62 to
72.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Pillsbury 95 56 96 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ115-020100-
Southern Lake County-
259 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 87 to 97.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 58 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 84 to 97.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 59 to 69.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 85 to 98.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke.
Lows 59 to 69. Highs 85 to 99.
.SATURDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 106. Lows 63 to
73.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lakeport 94 59 93 / 0 0 0
Middletown 92 56 90 / 0 0 0
Clearlake 93 59 92 / 0 0 0
$$
