CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 5, 2020

_____

881 FPUS56 KEKA 061049

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

349 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Labor Day.

CAZ101-070200-

Coastal Del Norte-

349 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 74 to 89. Northeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 56 to 66. West wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90. East wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 69 57 70 / 0 0 0

Klamath 79 63 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-070200-

Del Norte Interior-

349 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 64 to 74.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104. East wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

Highs 89 to 104.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 99 63 97 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-070200-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

349 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning, then patchy smoke

in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 94. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest wind

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90. Light winds becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. North wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 69 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 73 58 74 / 0 0 0

Arcata 77 59 78 / 0 0 0

Eureka 71 57 73 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 83 59 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-070200-

Southwestern Humboldt-

349 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Highs 88 to 103.

Northeast wind around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 85 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 94 68 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-070200-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

349 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 92 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke through the night. Lows 63 to 73.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 93 to

108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 107 69 104 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 105 65 102 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 106 64 103 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-070200-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

349 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 94 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows 62 to 72.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 91 to 106.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 105 62 95 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-070200-

Northern Trinity-

349 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 96 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening, then areas of

smoke overnight. Lows 63 to 73.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

95 to 110.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 103 66 103 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 108 62 106 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-070200-

Southern Trinity-

349 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 93 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 61 to 71.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

91 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 107 59 105 / 0 0 0

Ruth 102 61 101 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-070200-

Mendocino Coast-

349 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 83 to 98.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 73 56 64 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 70 59 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-070200-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

349 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 96 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 92 to

107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 101 61 98 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 103 67 102 / 0 0 0

Willits 106 63 103 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-070200-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

349 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Highs 93 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows 65 to 75.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

95 to 110.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 106 64 105 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-070200-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

349 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 88 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 106 67 97 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-070200-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

349 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 92 to

107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 112 70 108 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-070200-

Northern Lake County-

349 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 94 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke through the night. Lows 67 to 77.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

91 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 106 63 105 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-070200-

Southern Lake County-

349 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 100 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

89 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 108 69 106 / 0 0 0

Middletown 109 69 107 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 108 69 107 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather