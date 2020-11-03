CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 2, 2020

_____

910 FPUS56 KEKA 031048

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

248 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-040200-

Coastal Del Norte-

248 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning.

Chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 68. South

wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 47 to 57. South

wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

58 to 69. South wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Southeast wind

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to 65. South

wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Slight chance for small hail Friday morning. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 59 52 61 / 30 50 10

Klamath 63 52 65 / 10 40 10

$$

CAZ102-040200-

Del Norte Interior-

248 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 59 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to

69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 41 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs

42 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 70 50 71 / 20 50 10

$$

CAZ103-040200-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

248 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 71.

Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows

45 to 55. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 71. South wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

59 to 69. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Slight chance for small hail Friday morning. Highs

47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 46 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 62 47 63 / 10 30 10

Arcata 65 49 66 / 10 20 10

Eureka 62 49 63 / 10 30 10

Fortuna 68 50 67 / 10 20 10

$$

CAZ104-040200-

Southwestern Humboldt-

248 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 76. Southwest wind around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Slight

chance of rain showers through the night. Lows 47 to 57. West

wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 75. North wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. North wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 77. North wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 41 to

51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 50 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 71 54 72 / 0 10 0

$$

CAZ105-040200-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

248 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening.

Slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

61 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 44 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Highs 45 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs

46 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 78 46 76 / 10 20 0

Hoopa 75 44 75 / 10 10 0

Willow Creek 76 44 75 / 0 10 0

$$

CAZ106-040200-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

248 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 36 to

46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 42 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs 44 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 76 43 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-040200-

Northern Trinity-

248 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 31 to

41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 44 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs 43 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs 43 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 74 41 73 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 77 37 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-040200-

Southern Trinity-

248 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 66 to

78.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

65 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 32 to

42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 41 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 76 38 75 / 0 0 0

Ruth 74 41 73 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-040200-

Mendocino Coast-

248 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog through the

day. Highs 59 to 73. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Patchy drizzle overnight.

Lows 42 to 52. North wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 74. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 49 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs 48 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 50 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 59 46 63 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 58 51 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-040200-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

248 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 68 to

81.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

67 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs 47 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 48 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 52 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 73 43 72 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 75 43 75 / 0 0 0

Willits 75 40 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-040200-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

248 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 67 to

82.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 43 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs 46 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 77 38 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-040200-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

248 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 67 to

82.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 51 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs 51 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 54 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 77 48 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-040200-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

248 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

70 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 50 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs 51 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 54 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 78 45 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-040200-

Northern Lake County-

248 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 68 to

80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs

43 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 43 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs 43 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 79 38 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-040200-

Southern Lake County-

248 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 61. Lows

36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 49 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 50 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 52 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 78 46 77 / 0 0 0

Middletown 79 47 79 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 78 47 78 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

