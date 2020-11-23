CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 22, 2020

_____

209 FPUS56 KEKA 231225

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

425 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-240330-

Coastal Del Norte-

425 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM TUESDAY TO 8 AM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning.

Highs 50 to 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 37 to 47.

East wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

South wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47. East wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to

56. South wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to

58. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 50 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 54 43 55 / 20 10 20

Klamath 53 42 56 / 20 0 10

$$

CAZ102-240330-

Del Norte Interior-

425 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers through the day.

Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs 43 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy

frost overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level 4500 feet falling to

3500 feet overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 39 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 58 39 61 / 20 0 20

$$

CAZ103-240330-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

425 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM TUESDAY TO 8 AM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning.

Highs 50 to 60. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 58. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 32 to 42.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to

41. Highs 51 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 54 38 56 / 20 0 10

Arcata 55 39 57 / 20 0 10

Eureka 54 40 56 / 20 0 10

Fortuna 54 39 57 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ104-240330-

Southwestern Humboldt-

425 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM TUESDAY TO 8 AM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 36 to 46. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 64. North wind around 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

North wind around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 58. Northwest wind around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 34 to 44.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to

60. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 65. Lows 34 to

44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 56 43 61 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ105-240330-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

425 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning.

Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs 46 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level

5000 feet falling to 3500 feet overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost.

Lows 29 to 39.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 55 37 63 / 10 0 0

Hoopa 58 34 63 / 20 0 0

Willow Creek 57 33 63 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ106-240330-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

425 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level

3500 feet overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost.

Lows 29 to 39.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 58 33 63 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ107-240330-

Northern Trinity-

425 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy

frost overnight. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 5500 feet falling to 3500 feet overnight. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 feet rising to 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 51 30 58 / 10 0 0

Weaverville 55 27 62 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ108-240330-

Southern Trinity-

425 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy

frost overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level

5500 feet falling to 3500 feet overnight. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to

38. Highs 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 55 26 62 / 10 0 0

Ruth 51 29 59 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ109-240330-

Mendocino Coast-

425 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM TUESDAY TO 8 AM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog and frost overnight. Lows 34 to 44. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

53 to 63. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 34 to

44. North wind around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 51 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 55 39 56 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 53 47 54 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-240330-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

425 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost overnight.

Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance

of rain. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost.

Lows 26 to 36.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs 50 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 53 to 67. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 69. Lows

28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 57 33 62 / 10 0 0

Laytonville 55 33 61 / 0 0 0

Willits 58 31 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-240330-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

425 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy

valley fog and frost overnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Snow level

5500 feet falling to 4000 feet overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 25 to 35.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to

64. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 55 to 70. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 69. Lows

29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 55 29 62 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ112-240330-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

425 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost. Lows 32 to 42.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 57 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 58 38 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-240330-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

425 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs 53 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 56 to 67. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 69. Lows

32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 61 36 66 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-240330-

Northern Lake County-

425 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy

frost overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 27 to 37.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 50 to 65. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 65. Lows

29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 60 28 66 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-240330-

Southern Lake County-

425 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy

frost overnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 32 to 42.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to

63. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 53 to 64. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 66. Lows

32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 57 35 62 / 0 0 0

Middletown 64 35 67 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 61 35 65 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

