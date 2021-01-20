CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 19, 2021

_____

709 FPUS56 KEKA 201008

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

208 AM PST Wed Jan 20 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ101-210115-

Coastal Del Norte-

208 AM PST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Southeast wind around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. South wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 36 to

46. North wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 56.

North wind around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows 32 to

42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 42 to 53. Lows 30 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 57 43 53 / 0 0 10

Klamath 60 45 55 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ102-210115-

Del Norte Interior-

208 AM PST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 37 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost. Lows

27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost. Highs 39 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers. Highs

34 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows 26 to

36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 32 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 61 41 56 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ103-210115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

208 AM PST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. East wind around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

36 to 46. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 56.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows 31 to

41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 42 to 54. Lows 30 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 58 39 55 / 0 0 10

Arcata 60 39 55 / 0 0 10

Eureka 58 39 55 / 0 0 10

Fortuna 62 40 56 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ104-210115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

208 AM PST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. East wind around 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. North wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow

level 3000 feet overnight. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

3000 feet. Highs 40 to 53. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows 32 to

42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost. Highs 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows 31 to

41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 40 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows

30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 59 41 53 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-210115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

208 AM PST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 37 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost. Lows

26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost. Highs 41 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers. Highs

34 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 33 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 61 39 57 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 58 39 53 / 0 0 10

Willow Creek 58 38 55 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-210115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

208 AM PST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 37 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost. Lows

27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost. Highs 43 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 37 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 35 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 36 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 61 36 56 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-210115-

Northern Trinity-

208 AM PST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 43 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 2500 feet rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

34 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost.

Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 22 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost. Highs 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely. Highs 32 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers.

Lows 20 to 30. Highs 32 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 17 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs

31 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 53 31 49 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 54 33 51 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-210115-

Southern Trinity-

208 AM PST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 36 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost. Lows

24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost. Highs 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 34 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers.

Lows 23 to 33. Highs 33 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs

32 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 59 31 54 / 0 0 0

Ruth 59 32 54 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-210115-

Mendocino Coast-

208 AM PST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. East wind around 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. South wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

38 to 48. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 56.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows 33 to

43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 42. Highs 42 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 42 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 60 41 55 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 57 43 53 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-210115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

208 AM PST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Snow level 3000 feet overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 42 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost. Lows

27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 61 37 56 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 60 32 55 / 0 0 0

Willits 61 32 56 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-210115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

208 AM PST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 36 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost.

Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow

showers likely. Highs 35 to 50. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 32 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 20 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs 32 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 59 33 55 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-210115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

208 AM PST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost. Lows

31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 32 to

42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 62 37 57 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-210115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

208 AM PST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost. Lows

30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 41 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 41 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 65 34 61 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-210115-

Northern Lake County-

208 AM PST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 38 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 42 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 37 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 35 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 21 to 31. Highs 34 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 59 30 56 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-210115-

Southern Lake County-

208 AM PST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost. Lows

30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 42 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 42 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 60 33 56 / 0 0 0

Middletown 67 33 60 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 63 33 58 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

