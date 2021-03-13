CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 12, 2021 _____ 456 FPUS56 KEKA 131158 ZFPEKA Zone Forecast Product for California National Weather Service Eureka CA 358 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021 This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to the point and click forecast on our webpage at: www.weather.gov/eureka. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Sunday. CAZ101-140300- Coastal Del Norte- 358 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Southwest wind up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows 37 to 47. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. South wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 1000 feet in the morning. Highs 46 to 56. North wind 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 50 to 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 50 to 61. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Crescent City 52 43 50 / 0 10 90 Klamath 56 41 53 / 0 10 90 $$ CAZ102-140300- Del Norte Interior- 358 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SUNDAY TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 47 to 61. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 33 to 43. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet falling to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 40 to 52. South wind around 20 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Lows 25 to 35. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 51. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 25 to 35. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 56. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to 57. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 33 to 43. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 42 to 57. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 43 to 58. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Gasquet 60 42 51 / 0 10 90 $$ CAZ103-140300- Northern Humboldt Coast- 358 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Southwest wind around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows 37 to 47. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Stronger showers may contain small hail in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 33 to 43. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 45 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 31 to 41. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 50 to 63. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION McKinleyville 52 42 51 / 0 10 90 Arcata 55 43 52 / 0 10 90 Eureka 54 43 53 / 0 10 90 Fortuna 55 43 51 / 0 10 90 $$ CAZ104-140300- Southwestern Humboldt- 358 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SUNDAY TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 45 to 56. Southwest wind around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 35 to 45. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Stronger showers may contain small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 43 to 53. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 32 to 42. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 52. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 30 to 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 56. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 45 to 58. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Honeydew 52 39 48 / 0 10 90 $$ CAZ105-140300- Northern Humboldt Interior- 358 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SUNDAY TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 67. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 33 to 43. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet falling to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 41 to 53. Southeast wind around 20 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Lows 28 to 38. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 52. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 25 to 35. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 46 to 61. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 35 to 45. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 43 to 58. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 46 to 61. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Orleans 67 42 52 / 0 0 90 Hoopa 66 42 51 / 0 0 90 Willow Creek 66 41 50 / 0 0 90 $$ CAZ106-140300- Southern Humboldt Interior- 358 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SUNDAY TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 64. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 32 to 42. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet falling to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 42 to 53. Southeast wind around 20 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 27 to 37. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 52. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 25 to 35. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 58. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 59. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 44 to 59. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 45 to 60. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Garberville 57 38 51 / 0 10 90 $$ CAZ107-140300- Northern Trinity- 358 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SUNDAY TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET... .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 56 to 71. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Lows 28 to 38. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 36 to 51. Southeast wind around 20 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Lows 21 to 31. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 52. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 19 to 29. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 45 to 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 47 to 62. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Trinity Center 62 32 45 / 0 0 80 Weaverville 65 34 47 / 0 0 80 $$ CAZ108-140300- Southern Trinity- 358 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SUNDAY TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET... .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 68. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow level 3000 feet overnight. Lows 30 to 40. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 39 to 51. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Lows 24 to 34. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 50. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. Highs 42 to 57. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 44 to 59. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 45 to 60. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hayfork 66 32 47 / 0 0 80 Ruth 61 32 48 / 0 0 80 $$ CAZ109-140300- Mendocino Coast- 358 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 60. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows 36 to 46. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy, rain, breezy. Highs 46 to 56. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 34 to 44. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs 45 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 61. Lows 34 to 44. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Fort Bragg 54 41 53 / 0 10 90 Point Arena 52 43 51 / 0 0 80 $$ CAZ110-140300- Northwestern Mendocino Interior- 358 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SUNDAY TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET... .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 69. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 31 to 41. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 43 to 53. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 28 to 38. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 54. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 63. Lows 33 to 43. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Leggett 56 39 51 / 0 0 90 Laytonville 60 35 48 / 0 0 80 Willits 59 35 49 / 0 0 80 $$ CAZ111-140300- Northeastern Mendocino Interior- 358 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SUNDAY TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET... .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 56 to 71. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow level 3000 feet overnight. Lows 30 to 40. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 40 to 55. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Lows 25 to 35. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 53. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 47 to 62. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 49 to 64. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Covelo 64 34 50 / 0 0 80 $$ CAZ112-140300- Southwestern Mendocino Interior- 358 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 64. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows 34 to 44. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 33 to 43. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs 45 to 55. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 63. Lows 35 to 45. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Boonville 57 37 50 / 0 0 80 $$ CAZ113-140300- Southeastern Mendocino Interior- 358 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 67. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 33 to 43. .SUNDAY...Cloudy, rain. Highs 45 to 55. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 31 to 41. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 55. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 61. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to 62. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 49 to 64. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Ukiah 64 38 52 / 0 0 80 $$ CAZ114-140300- Northern Lake County- 358 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SUNDAY TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET... .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 70. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow level 3000 feet overnight. Lows 29 to 39. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 40 to 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 25 to 35. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 44 to 58. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 32 to 42. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 42 to 57. Lows 32 to 42. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 46 to 60. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Lake Pillsbury 69 30 50 / 0 0 80 $$ CAZ115-140300- Southern Lake County- 358 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 70. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 31 to 41. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 30 to 40. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 61. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 62. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 50 to 65. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Lakeport 64 34 49 / 0 0 70 Middletown 67 34 52 / 0 0 70 Clearlake 67 35 51 / 0 0 70 $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather