CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 17, 2021

_____

613 FPUS56 KEKA 181030

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

330 AM PDT Thu Mar 18 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ101-190130-

Coastal Del Norte-

330 AM PDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy. Lows 37 to 47. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Stronger showers may contain small hail

in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 36 to 46. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to

57. South wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows

32 to 42. Highs 47 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45. Highs 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

48 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 54 44 51 / 100 80 90

Klamath 55 41 52 / 100 80 90

$$

CAZ102-190130-

Del Norte Interior-

330 AM PDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Rain through the day. Snow in the afternoon. Breezy.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Snow level 4000 feet in

the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. South wind

20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening. Rain showers through the

night. Snow showers likely overnight. Snow level 3000 to

3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 30 to 40.

South wind around 20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to

around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers in the morning. Snow showers through the

day. Rain showers in the afternoon. Stronger showers may contain

small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 3 to 4 inches. Highs 37 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows

27 to 37. Highs 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 40 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 55 41 52 / 100 90 90

$$

CAZ103-190130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

330 AM PDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 38 to 48. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Stronger showers may contain small hail

in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to

46. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to

58. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

48 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 56 42 52 / 100 70 80

Arcata 56 43 53 / 90 70 80

Eureka 54 43 53 / 90 60 80

Fortuna 54 42 52 / 90 60 70

$$

CAZ104-190130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

330 AM PDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Rain, windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

South wind 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 36 to 46. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Stronger showers may contain small

hail in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 54. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

3000 feet. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 3000 feet. Highs 44 to 55. South wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 45 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 50 40 49 / 100 60 70

$$

CAZ105-190130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

330 AM PDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Snow level 5000 feet falling to 4000 feet in the afternoon. South

wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers in the evening, then

rain showers and snow showers likely overnight. Snow level

3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

31 to 41. South wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Stronger showers may

contain small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 39 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows

28 to 38. Highs 45 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 43 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 54 39 53 / 100 90 90

Hoopa 54 40 53 / 100 80 90

Willow Creek 53 39 52 / 100 80 90

$$

CAZ106-190130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

330 AM PDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening. Rain showers likely

through the night. Chance of snow showers overnight. Snow level

3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 32 to 42.

South wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely in the morning,

then rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Stronger

showers may contain small hail in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Highs

39 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 42 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 45 to

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 44 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 52 40 52 / 100 60 70

$$

CAZ107-190130-

Northern Trinity-

330 AM PDT Thu Mar 18 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING

ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 6 to 8 inches. Highs 38 to 53. Southeast wind

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers in the evening, then

chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow level

4000 feet falling to 3000 feet overnight. Snow accumulations of

1 to 3 inches. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Highs 40 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet falling to 2500 feet overnight.

Lows 22 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2000 feet rising to 3000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to

34. Highs 48 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 71. Lows

26 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 42 30 45 / 100 100 70

Weaverville 46 33 49 / 100 80 70

$$

CAZ108-190130-

Southern Trinity-

330 AM PDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Rain through the day. Snow in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet. Snow accumulations of 5 to 6 inches. Highs 38 to 53.

South wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight.

Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to

3 inches. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning.

Rain showers likely through the day. Snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Highs 38 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet falling to 2500 feet overnight.

Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 43 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 48 32 50 / 100 80 70

Ruth 47 32 47 / 100 80 80

$$

CAZ109-190130-

Mendocino Coast-

330 AM PDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 47 to 57. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.

South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 57.

Southeast wind around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 58. Northwest wind around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Lows

33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 66. Lows

35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 54 43 54 / 100 50 50

Point Arena 52 45 51 / 90 30 30

$$

CAZ110-190130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

330 AM PDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 43 to 54. South wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then chance of rain showers overnight. Snow level 3500 to

4000 feet. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs

44 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 47 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 65. Lows

29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 51 40 51 / 100 60 70

Laytonville 48 37 49 / 100 60 60

Willits 49 38 50 / 100 50 50

$$

CAZ111-190130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

330 AM PDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Snow

level 5500 feet in the afternoon. South wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers

overnight. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Chance of snow showers through the day. Rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations

up to 1 inch. Highs 42 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 45 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 49 36 50 / 100 70 60

$$

CAZ112-190130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

330 AM PDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57. Southeast wind around 20 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows

31 to 41. Highs 49 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 70. Lows

35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 51 40 52 / 100 40 30

$$

CAZ113-190130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

330 AM PDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 55. Southeast wind around 20 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 47 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows

31 to 41. Highs 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 51 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 54 41 56 / 100 40 30

$$

CAZ114-190130-

Northern Lake-

330 AM PDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 37 to 51.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in

the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

overnight. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs

39 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 50 34 53 / 100 60 50

$$

CAZ115-190130-

Southern Lake-

330 AM PDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs

48 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 50 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 56 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 54 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 49 37 51 / 100 50 30

Middletown 53 38 56 / 100 50 20

Clearlake 51 38 54 / 100 50 20

$$

