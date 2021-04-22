CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

206 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

Coastal Del Norte-

206 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 67.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 38 to 48.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to

65. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49. South wind

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 59. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 47 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46. Highs 47 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 50 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 55 44 54 / 0 0 0

Klamath 66 41 64 / 0 0 0

Del Norte Interior-

206 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 43 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

43 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 46 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 76 44 74 / 0 0 0

Northern Humboldt Coast-

206 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 66. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 54 to

65. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest

wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60. South wind

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 48 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46. Highs 48 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 56 42 55 / 0 0 0

Arcata 61 43 60 / 0 0 0

Eureka 58 44 57 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 59 44 58 / 0 0 0

Southwestern Humboldt-

206 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 75.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 37 to 47.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 74. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49. West wind

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 57. South wind

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 44 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45. Highs 44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 68 40 67 / 0 0 0

Northern Humboldt Interior-

206 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 37 to

47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

64 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs

46 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

46 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 48 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68. Lows

36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 81 46 79 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 77 42 75 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 79 42 77 / 0 0 0

Southern Humboldt Interior-

206 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

65 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 37 to

47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

64 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs

43 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66. Lows

35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 76 38 75 / 0 0 0

Northern Trinity-

206 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level

6500 feet falling to 5500 feet overnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4500 feet.

Highs 49 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

49 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 50 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows

28 to 38.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71. Lows

31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 77 39 75 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 81 38 79 / 0 0 0

Southern Trinity-

206 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

64 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Snow level

5500 feet overnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

4500 feet. Highs 45 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

45 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 46 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68. Lows

33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 80 36 78 / 0 0 0

Ruth 74 39 72 / 0 0 0

Mendocino Coast-

206 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 39 to 49.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

71. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 40 to

50. Northwest wind around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60. South wind

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 47 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 50 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 60 45 59 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 54 47 52 / 0 0 0

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

206 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 37 to

47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 38 to

48.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 48 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 69. Lows

35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 75 43 74 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 75 42 74 / 0 0 0

Willits 74 38 73 / 0 0 0

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

206 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Snow level

6000 feet overnight. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

4500 feet. Highs 49 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 43 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 50 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 58 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 79 39 77 / 0 0 0

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

206 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

64 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 53 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 72 41 71 / 0 0 0

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

206 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 55 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 82 43 80 / 0 0 0

Northern Lake-

206 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 39 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs

47 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 80 38 78 / 0 0 0

Southern Lake-

206 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 77 43 75 / 0 0 0

Middletown 79 43 77 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 80 45 78 / 0 0 0

