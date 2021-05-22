CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 21, 2021

_____

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

302 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ101-230115-

Coastal Del Norte-

302 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 68. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest around 5 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

66. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 52. West

wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 56 to 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog.

Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 59 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 55 46 57 / 0 0 0

Klamath 66 44 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-230115-

Del Norte Interior-

302 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 56 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 76 46 73 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ103-230115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

302 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 66.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 40 to 50.

Northwest wind around 15 mph becoming southwest around 5 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 66. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 41 to 51.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 58 to 68. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 55 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 56 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 57 44 58 / 0 0 0

Arcata 61 45 62 / 0 0 0

Eureka 59 46 60 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 60 46 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-230115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

302 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 41 to 51. North

wind around 15 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 60 to 75. Northwest wind around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog. Highs 57 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 67 44 67 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-230115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

302 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 39 to

49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 63 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog. Highs 61 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 78 48 79 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 76 44 76 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 76 44 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-230115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

302 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 38 to

48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 61 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog. Highs 59 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 72 42 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-230115-

Northern Trinity-

302 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

71 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

69 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92.

Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 72 42 77 / 10 10 0

Weaverville 78 40 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-230115-

Southern Trinity-

302 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

61 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows

40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 74 38 78 / 10 0 0

Ruth 70 40 73 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ109-230115-

Mendocino Coast-

302 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 71. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 40 to 50.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. North wind around

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 71. Northwest wind around

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog. Highs 56 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

58 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 58 45 59 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 54 48 54 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-230115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

302 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 41 to 51. Highs 66 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 71 44 73 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 71 42 73 / 0 0 0

Willits 68 41 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-230115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

302 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

70 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 73 40 76 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ112-230115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

302 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 40 to

50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 65 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 43 to 53. Highs 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

65 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 71 43 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-230115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

302 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 45 to 55. Highs 67 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 77 46 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-230115-

Northern Lake-

302 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy early in the afternoon

then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 76 39 80 / 20 10 0

$$

CAZ115-230115-

Southern Lake-

302 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

71 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 72 45 75 / 10 0 0

Middletown 76 44 80 / 10 0 0

Clearlake 74 46 79 / 10 0 0

$$

_____

