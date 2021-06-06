CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 6, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

211 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

Coastal Del Norte-

211 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Northwest wind up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 63. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs

56 to 66. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 47 57 46 56 / 0 0 10 10

Klamath 43 60 44 59 / 0 0 0 10

Del Norte Interior-

211 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late tonight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 4500 feet. Highs 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

4000 to 4500 feet. Highs 53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 57 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 62 to 77. Lows 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 44 67 42 64 / 0 0 10 10

Northern Humboldt Coast-

211 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 54 to 64. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows

44 to 54.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs

58 to 68. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 45 57 45 57 / 0 0 0 10

Arcata 46 60 45 59 / 0 0 0 10

Eureka 48 59 47 58 / 0 10 0 10

Fortuna 48 60 46 59 / 0 0 0 10

Southwestern Humboldt-

211 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 65. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

54 to 69. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 56 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 58 to 73. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 47 65 45 61 / 0 0 0 0

Northern Humboldt Interior-

211 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late tonight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 61 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 62 to 77. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 48 71 42 66 / 0 0 0 10

Hoopa 45 70 41 66 / 0 0 0 10

Willow Creek 45 71 41 66 / 0 0 0 10

Southern Humboldt Interior-

211 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 57 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 59 to 74. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 44 70 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

Northern Trinity-

211 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, thunderstorms

and snow showers. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 67 to 82. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 45 75 41 64 / 0 0 0 10

Weaverville 39 78 38 69 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Trinity-

211 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and

chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 62 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 63 to 78. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 37 73 35 65 / 0 0 0 0

Ruth 39 67 36 61 / 0 0 0 0

Mendocino Coast-

211 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 68. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

53 to 66. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 58 to 71. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

60 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 46 56 47 55 / 0 0 0 0

Point Arena 48 53 48 53 / 0 0 0 0

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

211 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 63 to 78. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 46 68 43 63 / 0 0 0 0

Laytonville 43 67 39 60 / 0 0 0 0

Willits 43 65 40 60 / 0 0 0 0

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

211 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 60 to

75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 68 to 83. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 41 70 37 63 / 0 0 0 0

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

211 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

58 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

64 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to

56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 68 to

81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 45 66 43 63 / 0 0 0 0

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

211 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind

around 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 62 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 49 to

59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 65 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 48 72 43 67 / 0 0 0 0

Northern Lake-

211 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind around 20 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. West wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 62 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

61 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 64 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 40 77 36 68 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Lake-

211 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind around 20 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. West wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

60 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 63 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

65 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 47 70 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

Middletown 47 78 43 70 / 0 0 0 0

Clearlake 49 74 43 68 / 0 0 0 0

