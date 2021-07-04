CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 3, 2021

_____

937 FPUS56 KEKA 040933

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

233 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-050045-

Coastal Del Norte-

233 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 78. Light winds

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest wind

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 78. Light winds

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. South wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 75. West wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 61 53 62 / 0 0 0

Klamath 74 54 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-050045-

Del Norte Interior-

233 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 89 56 89 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-050045-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

233 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 77. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 77. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 63 to 74. West wind

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 62 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 62 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 67 53 63 / 0 0 0

Arcata 68 54 70 / 0 0 0

Eureka 65 54 67 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 70 55 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-050045-

Southwestern Humboldt-

233 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 71 to 86. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. North wind up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. North wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 79 54 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-050045-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

233 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 103. Lows

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 101 66 101 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 98 60 98 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 99 60 100 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-050045-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

233 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 52 to

62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 89 54 91 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-050045-

Northern Trinity-

233 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 93 to

108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 113. Lows 57 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 100 64 102 / 10 0 0

Weaverville 99 57 101 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-050045-

Southern Trinity-

233 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 85 to

100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 104. Lows 55 to

65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 101 56 102 / 0 0 0

Ruth 94 58 95 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-050045-

Mendocino Coast-

233 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 77. Southwest wind

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57. West wind around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to

80. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 63 to 78. Northwest

wind around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

46 to 56. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 63 51 64 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 61 52 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-050045-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

233 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 105. Lows 52 to

62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 81 54 84 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 89 57 91 / 0 0 0

Willits 84 54 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-050045-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

233 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 91 to

106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 110. Lows 58 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 95 58 97 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-050045-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

233 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 48 to

58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 75 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 95.

Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 84 51 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-050045-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

233 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

64. Highs 84 to 99.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 104. Lows 54 to

64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 94 59 96 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-050045-

Northern Lake-

233 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs 87 to

102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 107. Lows 59 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 100 54 101 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-050045-

Southern Lake-

233 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs 87 to

102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

Highs 88 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

91 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 92 59 93 / 0 0 0

Middletown 92 53 94 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 94 58 97 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

