CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 31, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

324 AM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-011130-

Coastal Del Norte-

324 AM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 79. Southwest wind

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows

48 to 58. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 77. Southwest wind

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 64 to 79. West wind

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 60 53 59 / 0 0 0

Klamath 73 53 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-011130-

Del Norte Interior-

324 AM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Patchy smoke

through the day. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Patchy smoke through the night. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Patchy smoke

through the day. Highs 76 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

52 to 62. Highs 78 to 93.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 90 54 86 / 10 0 0

CAZ103-011130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

324 AM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 77. West wind

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 47 to 57. West wind

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 75. West wind

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 62 to 77. Northwest

wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 60 52 60 / 0 0 0

Arcata 66 53 65 / 0 0 0

Eureka 62 53 62 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 68 53 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-011130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

324 AM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 88.

Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59.

Northwest wind around 10 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 87. South

wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60. North

wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 82 53 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-011130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

324 AM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Patchy smoke

through the day. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke through the night. Patchy

valley fog overnight. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Patchy smoke

through the day. Highs 86 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

51 to 61. Highs 88 to 103.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 93. Lows

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 103 61 101 / 10 10 0

Hoopa 99 57 98 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 98 57 101 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-011130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

324 AM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 51 to

61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 80 to

95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 82 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

77 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 90 49 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-011130-

Northern Trinity-

324 AM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 91 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

64. Highs 93 to 108.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 103. Lows

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 98 59 97 / 10 10 0

Weaverville 99 56 98 / 10 10 0

CAZ108-011130-

Southern Trinity-

324 AM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 87 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 86 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

87 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 100 55 99 / 10 0 0

Ruth 94 59 93 / 10 0 0

CAZ109-011130-

Mendocino Coast-

324 AM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 82. Southwest wind

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 66 to 81. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 55. North

wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 69 to 84. Northwest

wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 69 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 62 49 61 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 58 50 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-011130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

324 AM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 88 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 84 52 82 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 91 57 89 / 0 0 0

Willits 88 51 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-011130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

324 AM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

93 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 95 56 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-011130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

324 AM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 44 to

54.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 81 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 89 49 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-011130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

324 AM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 88 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows

57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 95 55 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-011130-

Northern Lake-

324 AM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows

55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

Highs 83 to 98.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 100 55 101 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-011130-

Southern Lake-

324 AM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 97. Lows

56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

Highs 85 to 100.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 93 60 93 / 0 0 0

Middletown 94 53 95 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 96 58 96 / 0 0 0

