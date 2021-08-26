CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 25, 2021

_____

367 FPUS56 KEKA 260819

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

119 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for .TONIGHT THROUGH TODAY..., Friday, Friday night, and

Saturday.

CAZ101-262330-

Coastal Del Norte-

119 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 62 to 76.

Lows 46 to 56. North wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows 49 to

59. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 65 to 80.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 75. Lows

43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 52 63 53 63 / 0 0 0 0

Klamath 49 78 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-262330-

Del Norte Interior-

119 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89. Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northeast wind around

20 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows 53 to 63.

North wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 50 88 53 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-262330-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

119 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle overnight.

Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Highs 62 to 73.

Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 76. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

46 to 56. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 76. North wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 72. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 49 66 48 66 / 0 0 0 0

Arcata 50 69 50 72 / 0 0 0 0

Eureka 51 65 51 66 / 0 0 0 0

Fortuna 51 68 50 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-262330-

Southwestern Humboldt-

119 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy drizzle and fog

overnight. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Windy. Highs 73 to

88. Lows 50 to 60. North wind 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Windy.

Highs 76 to 91. North wind 15 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 51 to 61. North wind 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows 52 to 62.

North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 80 to 95.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 54 83 55 90 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-262330-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

119 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Patchy smoke.

Highs 76 to 91. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows 51 to

61.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 55 95 57 101 / 0 0 0 0

Hoopa 51 92 53 98 / 0 0 0 0

Willow Creek 50 93 52 100 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-262330-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

119 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke overnight. Highs

74 to 89. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 78 to 93.

Northwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 101. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 84 to 99.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 48 89 51 97 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-262330-

Northern Trinity-

119 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Areas of smoke in

the evening, then patchy smoke overnight. Highs 78 to 93. Lows

49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 84 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows

53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

90 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 52 91 57 96 / 0 0 0 0

Weaverville 54 93 57 98 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-262330-

Southern Trinity-

119 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 76 to 91.

Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows

55 to 65.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 103. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 46 93 49 99 / 0 0 0 0

Ruth 48 91 57 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-262330-

Mendocino Coast-

119 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke overnight. Highs

71 to 86. Lows 46 to 56. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 73 to 88. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows 49 to

59. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 50 67 53 69 / 0 0 0 0

Point Arena 51 61 53 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-262330-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

119 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke overnight. Highs

80 to 95. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 87 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 106. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 50 89 55 93 / 0 0 0 0

Laytonville 53 94 59 98 / 0 0 0 0

Willits 51 91 57 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-262330-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

119 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 85 to 100.

Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Highs 90 to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows

57 to 67.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 109. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 52 98 56 100 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-262330-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

119 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke overnight. Highs

79 to 94. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Highs 84 to

99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows

53 to 63.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

55. Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 51 93 57 98 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-262330-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

119 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke overnight. Highs

81 to 96. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 88 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows

61 to 71.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 107. Lows 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows

53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 56 99 61 104 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-262330-

Northern Lake-

119 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke overnight. Highs

82 to 97. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 87 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows

61 to 71.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 105. Lows 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 50 101 54 104 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-262330-

Southern Lake-

119 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke overnight. Highs

85 to 98. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 90 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows

63 to 73.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 105. Lows 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 58 96 63 100 / 0 0 0 0

Middletown 55 99 62 102 / 0 0 0 0

Clearlake 58 97 63 102 / 0 0 0 0

$$

