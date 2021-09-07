CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 6, 2021

_____

477 FPUS56 KEKA 071019

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

319 AM PDT Tue Sep 7 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-080130-

Coastal Del Norte-

319 AM PDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Haze and patchy smoke

through the day. Highs 67 to 82. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening.

Haze through the night. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 54.

South wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 78. West wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 55. West

wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 62 to 76. Northwest

wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

45 to 55. Highs 61 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 62 51 62 / 10 30 0

Klamath 78 48 74 / 10 30 0

$$

CAZ102-080130-

Del Norte Interior-

319 AM PDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke in the morning, then patchy smoke

in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening. Patchy smoke in

the evening, then haze overnight. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 71 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and

smoke. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

smoke. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 73 to 88.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 72 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 92 50 89 / 10 30 0

$$

CAZ103-080130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

319 AM PDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy dense

fog and smoke in the morning, then haze in the afternoon. Highs

65 to 80. West wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Patchy fog

overnight. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 75. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 55.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 61 to 73. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

46 to 56. Highs 60 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 73.

Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 72. Lows

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 65 49 63 / 10 20 0

Arcata 72 50 68 / 10 20 0

Eureka 66 51 65 / 10 20 0

Fortuna 71 51 69 / 10 20 0

$$

CAZ104-080130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

319 AM PDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke through the day. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 94. South wind around 5 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows 49 to

59. North wind around 5 mph increasing to around 15 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to

91. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. North wind

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91. North wind around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

50 to 60. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 74 to 89.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows 49 to

59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 87 53 85 / 10 10 0

$$

CAZ105-080130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

319 AM PDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Smoke in the morning, then patchy smoke in the afternoon.

Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Patchy

smoke in the evening. Haze through the night. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke and

patchy valley fog. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of

smoke. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 79 to 94.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs

78 to 93. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 98 56 95 / 0 10 0

Hoopa 94 51 91 / 10 10 0

Willow Creek 96 51 93 / 10 10 0

$$

CAZ106-080130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

319 AM PDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 48 to 58. Highs 79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 77 to 92.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows 47 to

57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 96 47 92 / 10 10 0

$$

CAZ107-080130-

Northern Trinity-

319 AM PDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke through the day. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 87 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of

smoke. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 82 to 97.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs

81 to 96. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 97 52 93 / 0 10 0

Weaverville 99 54 96 / 10 10 0

$$

CAZ108-080130-

Southern Trinity-

319 AM PDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening, then smoke

overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Smoke in the morning. Areas of smoke in the afternoon.

Highs 82 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

smoke. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 81 to 96.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 78 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 99 46 95 / 10 10 0

Ruth 94 45 91 / 10 10 0

$$

CAZ109-080130-

Mendocino Coast-

319 AM PDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 73 to 88.

West wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening,

then patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 55. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 86. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57.

North wind around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 71 to 86. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 68 to 83.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 65 49 65 / 10 10 0

Point Arena 63 52 62 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ110-080130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

319 AM PDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Patchy smoke through

the day. Highs 89 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening.

Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

85 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 97.

Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows 49 to

59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 88 49 87 / 10 10 0

Laytonville 94 52 91 / 10 0 0

Willits 92 51 89 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ111-080130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

319 AM PDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Haze through the night. Lows

52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 83 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

90 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

87 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 99 50 97 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ112-080130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

319 AM PDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening.

Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 50 to 60. Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 93. Lows

48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 94 51 93 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ113-080130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

319 AM PDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Patchy smoke through

the day. Highs 89 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows 55 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

85 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

82 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows 55 to

65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 101 55 98 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ114-080130-

Northern Lake-

319 AM PDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 90 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

87 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

83 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows 56 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 103 47 102 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ115-080130-

Southern Lake-

319 AM PDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze through the day. Patchy smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 92 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke through the night. Haze

overnight. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning.

Highs 91 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

87 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

84 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 96. Lows 57 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 98 57 96 / 10 0 0

Middletown 102 55 103 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 101 57 101 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather