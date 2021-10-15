CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 14, 2021

_____

597 FPUS56 KEKA 151011

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

311 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-160115-

Coastal Del Norte-

311 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 67.

North wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 71. Light winds

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. South wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 52 to 62. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 41 to

51. Highs 55 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 57 46 59 / 0 0 0

Klamath 62 48 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-160115-

Del Norte Interior-

311 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64. Lows

34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows

40 to 50. Highs 53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 43 to 53. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 73 44 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-160115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

311 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

57 to 68. North wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 53.

Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

76. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Southeast wind

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain. Highs 53 to 63. North wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 56 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 46 to 56. Highs 56 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 57 46 61 / 0 0 0

Arcata 59 47 64 / 0 0 0

Eureka 56 46 59 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 63 48 68 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-160115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

311 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79. North wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Northeast wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Southeast wind

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 54 to 67. North

wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 67. Lows

38 to 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

58 to 73. Lows 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 75 47 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-160115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

311 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Highs 55 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69. Lows

34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows

40 to 50. Highs 60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 44 to 54. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 80 46 83 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 78 42 82 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 80 42 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-160115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

311 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Highs 53 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to

42.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67. Lows

33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 44 to 54. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 79 41 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-160115-

Northern Trinity-

311 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level 6000 to

6500 feet. Highs 58 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67. Lows

29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 47. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 76 41 79 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 81 42 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-160115-

Southern Trinity-

311 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Snow level 6000 to

6500 feet. Highs 52 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64. Lows

30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 50 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 49. Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 79 38 81 / 0 0 0

Ruth 74 39 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-160115-

Mendocino Coast-

311 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75. Northeast wind around 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 53.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 75.

East wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest wind

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 54 to 65. West wind

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 64. Lows

35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows

41 to 51. Highs 55 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 45 to 55. Highs 56 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 59 49 62 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 58 49 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-160115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

311 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 69 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 57 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to

42.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 67. Lows

33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 56 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 43 to 53. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 75 43 77 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 76 43 78 / 0 0 0

Willits 76 41 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-160115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

311 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Snow level 6000 to

6500 feet. Highs 61 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 30 to

40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71. Lows

32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 52. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 80 39 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-160115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

311 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 46 to 56. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 78 51 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-160115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

311 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 58 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to

47.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 68. Lows

38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 58 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 47 to 57. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 83 47 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-160115-

Northern Lake-

311 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 56 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 31 to

41.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67. Lows

33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 52. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 82 39 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-160115-

Southern Lake-

311 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 61 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 67. Lows

37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 57 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 62 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 79 46 81 / 0 0 0

Middletown 80 46 81 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 79 47 82 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather