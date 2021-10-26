CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 25, 2021

_____

084 FPUS56 KEKA 261103

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

403 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-270215-

Coastal Del Norte-

403 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 53 to 63. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

overnight. Lows 48 to 58. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to 68.

South wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 48 to 58. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 60 to 71. South wind

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 55 to 67. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 58 54 61 / 100 90 40

Klamath 60 52 65 / 100 90 50

$$

CAZ102-270215-

Del Norte Interior-

403 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 47 to 61. South wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

overnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to

68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 54 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 61 50 68 / 100 90 40

$$

CAZ103-270215-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

403 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 55 to 65. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

overnight. Lows 49 to 59. Southeast wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 60 to 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58.

Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 62 to 72. Northeast

wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 57 to 68. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 62 54 64 / 100 90 50

Arcata 60 54 64 / 100 90 50

Eureka 60 55 63 / 100 90 50

Fortuna 59 55 65 / 90 90 40

$$

CAZ104-270215-

Southwestern Humboldt-

403 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 54 to 65. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

overnight. Lows 47 to 57. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 60 to 72. South wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 63 to 77. North wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

62 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

56 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 59 51 68 / 100 90 30

$$

CAZ105-270215-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

403 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 50 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

overnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 59 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 44 to

54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 65 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 60 to 75. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to

72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 57 50 68 / 100 80 40

Hoopa 61 49 69 / 90 80 50

Willow Creek 62 48 71 / 90 80 50

$$

CAZ106-270215-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

403 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 48 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

overnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 43 to

53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 63 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 60 47 69 / 90 80 30

$$

CAZ107-270215-

Northern Trinity-

403 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Snow showers in the morning. Rain showers through the

day. Snow level 6000 feet in the morning. Snow accumulations up

to 2 inches. Highs 47 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

overnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 65 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 60 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to

72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 50 39 61 / 90 80 40

Weaverville 55 42 66 / 90 80 30

$$

CAZ108-270215-

Southern Trinity-

403 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 44 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

overnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 39 to

49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 63 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 54 to

69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 55 39 64 / 90 80 30

Ruth 51 39 62 / 90 80 30

$$

CAZ109-270215-

Mendocino Coast-

403 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 53 to 63. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then chance of

rain showers overnight. Lows 47 to 57. Southeast wind up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 60 to 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56.

North wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 60 to 73. North wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

55 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 57 53 62 / 90 80 20

Point Arena 55 54 57 / 90 60 10

$$

CAZ110-270215-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

403 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 50 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then chance of

rain showers overnight. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 59 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 41 to

51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 42 to

52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 69.

Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 56 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 58 48 67 / 90 80 30

Laytonville 53 48 65 / 90 80 20

Willits 54 47 66 / 90 70 10

$$

CAZ111-270215-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

403 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 48 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then

chance of rain showers overnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79. Lows

41 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.

Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72. Lows

38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 56 46 68 / 90 80 20

$$

CAZ112-270215-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

403 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 53 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then

chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 58 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 57 52 68 / 90 60 10

$$

CAZ113-270215-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

403 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then

chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 61 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 67 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

64 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 60 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 59 52 72 / 80 60 10

$$

CAZ114-270215-

Northern Lake-

403 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 41 to

51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 59 to 74.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67. Lows

38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 57 39 71 / 80 60 10

$$

CAZ115-270215-

Southern Lake-

403 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 50 to

60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to

55. Highs 59 to 74.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 56 48 67 / 80 50 10

Middletown 58 46 71 / 60 40 0

Clearlake 57 48 69 / 60 40 10

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather