CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 13, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

237 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-150145-

Coastal Del Norte-

237 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 65. North

wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 66.

Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 37 to 47. East

wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 54 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 53 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 54 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 56 38 57 / 0 0 0

Klamath 61 38 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-150145-

Del Norte Interior-

237 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 48 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 34 to

44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 51 to

64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

47 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 47 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 49 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 61 41 64 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-150145-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

237 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 64. North wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

East wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

66. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. East wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. East wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

36 to 46. Highs 55 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 53 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 65. Lows

38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 56 37 58 / 0 0 0

Arcata 58 40 60 / 0 0 0

Eureka 56 37 58 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 58 40 61 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-150145-

Southwestern Humboldt-

237 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 62. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast wind around

15 mph becoming east around 5 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. East wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 61. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 59 40 59 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-150145-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

237 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

51 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 33 to

43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 53 to

65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 52 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 64. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 61 36 64 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 59 36 62 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 60 35 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-150145-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

237 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 34 to

44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 55 to

67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 53 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 51 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 62 36 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-150145-

Northern Trinity-

237 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

48 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 27 to

37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 50 to

65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

29 to 39. Highs 50 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to

39. Highs 48 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 65. Lows

30 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 49 29 52 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 58 28 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-150145-

Southern Trinity-

237 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 51 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 30 to

40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 51 to

66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

31 to 41. Highs 50 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

49 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 59 33 61 / 0 0 0

Ruth 59 31 61 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-150145-

Mendocino Coast-

237 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 65.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 36 to 46.

East wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

66. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. East wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 52 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 58 38 60 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 56 40 58 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-150145-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

237 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 32 to

42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

58 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

31 to 41. Highs 55 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 53 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 68. Lows

34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 64 36 63 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 62 38 61 / 0 0 0

Willits 64 35 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-150145-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

237 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 70.

Northeast wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. East wind around 20 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

32 to 42. Highs 54 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

53 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 63 30 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-150145-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

237 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 35 to

45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 57 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 55 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 64 42 64 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-150145-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

237 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the

morning. Highs 58 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 33 to

43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

33 to 43. Highs 56 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 54 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 68. Lows

36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 67 36 66 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-150145-

Northern Lake-

237 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Breezy. Highs

52 to 66. Northeast wind 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 50 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

49 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 63 36 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-150145-

Southern Lake-

237 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

57 to 67. North wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

54 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 54 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 63 38 62 / 0 0 0

Middletown 65 39 64 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 63 39 63 / 0 0 0

$$

