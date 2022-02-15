CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 14, 2022

_____

208 FPUS56 KEKA 151110

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

310 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-160215-

Coastal Del Norte-

310 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 51 to 61. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. North wind around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. North wind around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 55 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 49 to 63.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 53 39 54 / 0 0 0

Klamath 58 35 61 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-160215-

Del Norte Interior-

310 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast wind

around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 52 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 40 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 42 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 54 34 56 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-160215-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

310 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 49 to 59. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 51 to 61. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. North wind around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 68. North wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 49 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 43.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 54 37 54 / 0 0 0

Arcata 54 36 56 / 0 0 0

Eureka 53 39 54 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 52 39 54 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-160215-

Southwestern Humboldt-

310 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 44 to 54. North wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 35 to 45. North wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 48 to 58. North wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. North wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 52 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 37 to 47.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 49 39 53 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-160215-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

310 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 42 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 58 37 62 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 53 33 59 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 54 32 59 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-160215-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

310 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 56. Northwest wind around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 57 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs

44 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 29 to 39.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 54 35 59 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-160215-

Northern Trinity-

310 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 61. North wind around 20 mph in the

morning. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. North wind around 20 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67. North wind around 20 mph with

gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71. Lows

32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 45 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 48 28 55 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 58 27 64 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-160215-

Southern Trinity-

310 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 67. Lows

33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 57 26 64 / 0 0 0

Ruth 54 28 61 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-160215-

Mendocino Coast-

310 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 49 to 59. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 54 to 64. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. North wind around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. North wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 64. Lows

36 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 50 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 55 40 58 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 53 43 55 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-160215-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

310 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 62. Northwest wind around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 69. Lows

34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to

37. Highs 50 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 54 33 60 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 55 33 62 / 0 0 0

Willits 57 32 64 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-160215-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

310 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65. North wind around 20 mph in the

morning. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast wind around

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

57 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

57 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to

38. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 56 28 64 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-160215-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

310 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Northwest wind around 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 68.

Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 52 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 55 33 61 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-160215-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

310 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 62. Northwest wind around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

53 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to

41. Highs 52 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 61 33 67 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-160215-

Northern Lake-

310 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 60. North wind around 20 mph with

gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 32 to 42. North wind 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 67. North wind around 20 mph in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 34 to 44. North wind 20 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 57 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

51 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to

39. Highs 46 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 58 29 66 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-160215-

Southern Lake-

310 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 54 to 64. North wind 20 to 25 mph

with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. North wind around 20 mph with

gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. North wind around 20 mph with

gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 38 to 48. North wind 20 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 60 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

56 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 58 34 65 / 0 0 0

Middletown 61 37 69 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 60 38 67 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather