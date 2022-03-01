CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 28, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

253 AM PST Tue Mar 1 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-020200-

Coastal Del Norte-

253 AM PST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 55 to 65. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 42 to 52. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. South wind around 5 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 45. North wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 45 to 55. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 48 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 57 49 55 / 100 90 100

Klamath 63 45 59 / 60 70 90

CAZ102-020200-

Del Norte Interior-

253 AM PST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain showers

overnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs 44 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Lows 33 to

43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

4000 feet. Highs 40 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 36 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows

28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs

38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 60 47 57 / 80 90 100

CAZ103-020200-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

253 AM PST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through the day.

Highs 59 to 69. South wind around 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows

42 to 52. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 63. Southwest wind

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58. North

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 59. Lows

30 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 61 47 57 / 30 30 60

Arcata 63 47 57 / 20 20 50

Eureka 62 46 56 / 30 20 50

Fortuna 64 48 57 / 20 20 50

CAZ104-020200-

Southwestern Humboldt-

253 AM PST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs 55 to 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the valleys and

southwest 5 to 15 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through

the night. Lows 41 to 51. South wind around 5 mph in the valleys

and south 5 to 15 mph at higher elevation.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. Southwest wind

around 5 mph in the valleys and southwest 5 to 15 mph at higher

elevation.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47. North wind

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain. Highs 45 to

55. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61. Lows

32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 60 46 54 / 10 20 40

CAZ105-020200-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

253 AM PST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level 4500 feet overnight.

Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level 4500 feet.

Highs 42 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 37 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55.

Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 58. Lows

27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 69 47 62 / 20 30 30

Hoopa 65 45 59 / 20 20 30

Willow Creek 67 44 61 / 10 20 30

CAZ106-020200-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

253 AM PST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet.

Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level 4500 feet.

Highs 42 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 39 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 54.

Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62. Lows

28 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 65 43 59 / 10 10 30

CAZ107-020200-

Northern Trinity-

253 AM PST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

overnight. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet.

Highs 53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5500 to

6000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level

5000 feet. Highs 42 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 40 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57.

Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 65. Lows 22 to

32.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 60 37 55 / 10 10 30

Weaverville 69 38 65 / 10 10 30

CAZ108-020200-

Southern Trinity-

253 AM PST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 to

6500 feet. Highs 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level 5000 to

5500 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

5000 feet. Highs 40 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 37 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 53.

Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 63. Lows 24 to

34.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 69 37 64 / 10 10 30

Ruth 65 37 59 / 10 10 30

CAZ109-020200-

Mendocino Coast-

253 AM PST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Southeast wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 53 to 63. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 46 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 60 45 58 / 0 10 20

Point Arena 56 47 55 / 0 10 20

CAZ110-020200-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

253 AM PST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 54 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 43 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows

26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

45 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to

36. Highs 47 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 63 41 59 / 10 10 20

Laytonville 64 42 59 / 10 10 20

Willits 67 41 61 / 0 10 10

CAZ111-020200-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

253 AM PST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Highs 55 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level 5500 to

6000 feet. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

5000 feet. Highs 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

45 to 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59.

Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 68. Lows 26 to

36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 67 38 61 / 0 10 20

CAZ112-020200-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

253 AM PST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 47 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to

41. Highs 49 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 70 43 63 / 0 0 10

CAZ113-020200-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

253 AM PST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to

40. Highs 48 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 74 43 69 / 0 0 10

CAZ114-020200-

Northern Lake-

253 AM PST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 43 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

41 to 56.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 54.

Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 64. Lows 26 to

36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 69 38 65 / 0 0 10

CAZ115-020200-

Southern Lake-

253 AM PST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 70 43 65 / 0 0 10

Middletown 73 43 69 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 72 46 67 / 0 0 10

