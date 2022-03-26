CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 25, 2022

_____

630 FPUS56 KEKA 260911

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

211 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ101-270015-

Coastal Del Norte-

211 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to

67. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. South wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 66. West wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 42 to 52. North

wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to 65.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 53 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 53 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 57 47 57 / 10 10 20

Klamath 66 45 64 / 0 10 10

$$

CAZ102-270015-

Del Norte Interior-

211 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to

50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

49 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 69 46 67 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ103-270015-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

211 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. South wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 68. West wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.

Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to 65.

North wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

36 to 46. Highs 52 to 63.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 60 47 60 / 0 10 10

Arcata 63 47 63 / 0 10 10

Eureka 61 47 61 / 0 10 10

Fortuna 65 49 65 / 0 10 20

$$

CAZ104-270015-

Southwestern Humboldt-

211 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 68. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 67. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 41 to 51. Southeast

wind around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 64.

North wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 50 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 62.

Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 63.

Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 64 45 62 / 0 10 20

$$

CAZ105-270015-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

211 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to

50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 55 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 55 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 75 49 73 / 0 0 10

Hoopa 74 47 71 / 0 0 10

Willow Creek 76 47 73 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ106-270015-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

211 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 56 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 50 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 52 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

33 to 43. Highs 53 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 69 43 67 / 0 10 20

$$

CAZ107-270015-

Northern Trinity-

211 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 52 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 60 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 71 40 62 / 0 0 10

Weaverville 78 42 68 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ108-270015-

Southern Trinity-

211 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 55 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow level 5500 to

6000 feet. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 47 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 54 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 77 40 67 / 0 0 10

Ruth 70 39 64 / 0 0 20

$$

CAZ109-270015-

Mendocino Coast-

211 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

67. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 66. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 40 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 64.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 52 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 59 46 62 / 0 10 40

Point Arena 55 48 55 / 0 10 50

$$

CAZ110-270015-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

211 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 57 to 68. South wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 37 to 47. Southeast

wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 53 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost. Highs 57 to

70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 58 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 67 42 64 / 0 0 30

Laytonville 67 42 63 / 0 0 30

Willits 68 42 62 / 0 0 30

$$

CAZ111-270015-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

211 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 59 to 74. South wind

around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow level 5500 to

6000 feet. Lows 37 to 47. Southeast wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 52 to

67.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 61 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 73 39 65 / 0 0 20

$$

CAZ112-270015-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

211 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the

morning. Highs 62 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 58 to 68. South wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 57 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 69 43 61 / 0 10 40

$$

CAZ113-270015-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

211 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 56 to 67. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 41 to 51. Southeast wind

around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 54 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 57 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 57 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 76 45 65 / 0 0 30

$$

CAZ114-270015-

Northern Lake-

211 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 47 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 57 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 76 37 67 / 0 0 30

$$

CAZ115-270015-

Southern Lake-

211 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 72. Lows

38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 74. Lows

38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

63 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 73 44 62 / 0 0 30

Middletown 75 43 64 / 0 0 30

Clearlake 75 44 62 / 0 0 30

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather