CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 11, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

320 AM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-130130-

Coastal Del Norte-

320 AM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to

79. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest

wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 76. Southwest wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 64 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 65 55 63 / 0 0 0

Klamath 77 57 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-130130-

Del Norte Interior-

320 AM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 68 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows 50 to

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 85 55 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-130130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

320 AM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 80. West wind

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 51 to 61. West wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 73. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 72. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 73. Lows

48 to 58.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 73. Lows

49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

62 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 66 56 64 / 0 0 0

Arcata 70 57 68 / 0 0 0

Eureka 67 57 64 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 72 57 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-130130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

320 AM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 86. West wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 61. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

dense fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 86. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

49 to 59.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84.

Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 79 55 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-130130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

320 AM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy early in the afternoon

then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 53 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

75 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 98 61 92 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 95 56 88 / 0 0 10

Willow Creek 97 57 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-130130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

320 AM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 74 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 73 to 88.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 89 56 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-130130-

Northern Trinity-

320 AM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy early in the afternoon

then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 94 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 56 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 89 to

104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 101 57 96 / 0 0 10

Weaverville 103 58 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-130130-

Southern Trinity-

320 AM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 54 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 83 to

98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 101 53 96 / 0 0 0

Ruth 90 57 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-130130-

Mendocino Coast-

320 AM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 64 to 76. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58. West wind

around 5 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 80. West wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 65 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 65 54 66 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 64 54 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-130130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 79 to

94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows 49 to

59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 80 55 80 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 86 55 83 / 0 0 0

Willits 86 54 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-130130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

87 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 95 58 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-130130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 86 52 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-130130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 96 57 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-130130-

Northern Lake-

320 AM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

83 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 99 55 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-130130-

Southern Lake-

320 AM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 93 58 90 / 0 0 0

Middletown 90 54 88 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 96 60 92 / 0 0 0

