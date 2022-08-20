CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 19, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

239 AM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

Coastal Del Norte-

239 AM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 77. West wind

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest wind

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 51 to 61.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Highs 63 to 75.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

64 to 79. Lows 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 65 55 64 /

Klamath 74 56 73 /

Del Norte Interior-

239 AM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

73 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 70 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

65. Highs 74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows

57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 80 56 83 /

Northern Humboldt Coast-

239 AM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 75. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

76. West wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Lows 50 to

60. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Highs 63 to 75.

North wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

63 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

51 to 61. Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 66 54 65 /

Arcata 68 55 68 /

Eureka 66 56 66 /

Fortuna 69 55 69 /

Southwestern Humboldt-

239 AM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 93.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to

89. North wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 53 to 63. North

wind around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy drizzle and fog. Highs 75 to 90. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

75 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 88 57 85 /

Northern Humboldt Interior-

239 AM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Patchy

smoke through the day. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Patchy

smoke through the day. Highs 81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and smoke. Lows

52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and smoke. Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows

53 to 63. Highs 82 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

Highs 86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 95 60 96 /

Hoopa 91 56 91 /

Willow Creek 91 57 91 /

Southern Humboldt Interior-

239 AM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Patchy smoke through the day. Highs

82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke through the night. Patchy

valley fog overnight. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 79 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and smoke. Lows

50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and smoke. Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows

51 to 61. Highs 79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 93 55 90 /

Northern Trinity-

239 AM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 89 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 88 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 85 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 90 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

94 to 109.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 93 59 93 /

Weaverville 97 59 96 /

Southern Trinity-

239 AM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 87 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 78 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 84 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 99 55 96 /

Ruth 95 59 88 /

Mendocino Coast-

239 AM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 89.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81. West wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 68 to 83. Northwest wind

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

49 to 59. Highs 67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 66 52 64 /

Point Arena 62 54 62 /

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

239 AM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 85 to

100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 89 53 83 /

Laytonville 96 57 90 /

Willits 94 55 89 /

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

239 AM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 90 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 87 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 84 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 86 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs 87 to

102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 101 57 94 /

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

239 AM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 76 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 89 55 83 /

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

239 AM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 85 to

100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 104 60 97 /

Northern Lake-

239 AM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

Highs 87 to 102.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 104 58 101 /

Southern Lake-

239 AM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

Highs 86 to 100.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 99 61 95 /

Middletown 100 59 93 /

Clearlake 103 61 97 /

