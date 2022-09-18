CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 17, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

259 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-190100-

Coastal Del Norte-

259 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 69. North wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 47 to 57.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

62 to 72. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to

56. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to 70.

East wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 46 to 56. Highs 58 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

60 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

62 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 62 54 64 / 80 30 40

Klamath 66 52 70 / 80 40 40

CAZ102-190100-

Del Norte Interior-

259 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 70. Southeast wind

20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers through the day.

Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 60 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to

71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 76.

Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 69 50 76 / 80 30 30

CAZ103-190100-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

259 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 59 to 69. East wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 48 to 58.

East wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 73. East wind around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 47 to 57. Northeast wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 71.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to

70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

61 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 64 53 66 / 90 70 60

Arcata 64 53 68 / 90 70 60

Eureka 63 54 66 / 90 80 60

Fortuna 64 52 69 / 90 80 60

CAZ104-190100-

Southwestern Humboldt-

259 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 59 to 72. East wind 5 to 15 mph in

the valleys and southeast 15 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

overnight. Lows 48 to 58. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 81. East wind around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 49 to 59. Northeast wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 65 to 80.

North wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 68 52 77 / 100 80 70

CAZ105-190100-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

259 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs 62 to 77. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph at

higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 46 to 56. East wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 68 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 66 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to

76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog. Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 70 49 78 / 90 60 60

Hoopa 70 49 78 / 90 60 60

Willow Creek 70 49 77 / 90 70 60

CAZ106-190100-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

259 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 55 to 70. Southeast wind 20 to

25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

overnight. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 62 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to

76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 68 49 76 / 100 80 70

CAZ107-190100-

Northern Trinity-

259 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 53 to 68. Southeast wind 20 to

25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. East wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 64 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 61 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Chance of

rain showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog. Highs 71 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

55. Highs 76 to 91.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 54 45 62 / 90 80 70

Weaverville 59 48 66 / 100 90 80

CAZ108-190100-

Southern Trinity-

259 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 50 to 65. Southeast wind 20 to

25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 41 to 51. East wind around 20 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 58 to

73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 59 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to

71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85.

Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 60 42 66 / 100 90 80

Ruth 57 45 64 / 100 90 90

CAZ109-190100-

Mendocino Coast-

259 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers through the day. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 57 to 67. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

47 to 57. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 62 to

73. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 56. East wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 73.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 60 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

45 to 55. Highs 61 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 62 54 65 / 100 90 80

Point Arena 58 54 61 / 100 80 80

CAZ110-190100-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

259 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers through the day. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 57 to 69. Southeast wind 20 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

44 to 54. Southeast wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Rain showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 63 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 62 to

75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 44 to

54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 73 to 88.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 65 49 72 / 100 90 80

Laytonville 61 48 70 / 100 90 80

Willits 61 49 69 / 100 90 80

CAZ111-190100-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

259 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers through the day. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 51 to 66. Southeast wind 20 to

25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

42 to 52. East wind around 20 mph in the evening. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 58 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to

73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 63 46 71 / 100 90 90

CAZ112-190100-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

259 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers through the day. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 58 to 68. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph at

higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 66 to

76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 67 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 66 to

76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 47 to

57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 69 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 63 52 70 / 100 90 80

CAZ113-190100-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

259 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers through the day. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 58 to 68. Southeast wind 20 to

25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

49 to 59. Southeast wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Rain showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 63 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 62 to

76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 48 to 58. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 73 to 88.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 65 53 73 / 100 90 90

CAZ114-190100-

Northern Lake-

259 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers through the day. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 49 to 64. Southeast wind 20 to

25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

42 to 52. East wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Rain showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 57 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to

73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 63 41 69 / 100 90 90

CAZ115-190100-

Southern Lake-

259 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers through the day. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 56 to 66. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph at

higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Rain showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 63 to

73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 48 to

58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 70 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 61 51 65 / 100 90 90

Middletown 63 50 67 / 100 90 90

Clearlake 62 50 66 / 100 90 90

