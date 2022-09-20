CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 19, 2022

_____

042 FPUS56 KEKA 201027

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

327 AM PDT Tue Sep 20 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-210130-

Coastal Del Norte-

327 AM PDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then numerous rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 71.

South wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Lows 47 to 57. West

wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 67. Light

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 45 to 55. South wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 60 to 70. Southwest

wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

44 to 54. Highs 60 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 62 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 62 54 60 / 50 50 50

Klamath 70 51 64 / 50 50 60

$$

CAZ102-210130-

Del Norte Interior-

327 AM PDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then numerous rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Scattered rain showers through the night. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely through the day. Slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 61 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 64 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 72 49 69 / 60 50 60

$$

CAZ103-210130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

327 AM PDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Highs 64 to 74.

South wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

North wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 59 to

69. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 46 to 56. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 61 to 71. North wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

46 to 56. Highs 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 65 52 62 / 50 30 50

Arcata 67 52 64 / 50 30 50

Eureka 65 54 63 / 50 30 50

Fortuna 69 53 65 / 40 30 40

$$

CAZ104-210130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

327 AM PDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 79. Southeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Isolated rain showers through the night. Lows 48 to 58.

North wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

62 to 77. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 66 to 81. North wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 68 to 83.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 73 to 88.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 74 51 73 / 30 20 40

$$

CAZ105-210130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

327 AM PDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then numerous rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Scattered rain showers through the night. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 61 to

76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 71 to 86.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 75 51 71 / 60 40 70

Hoopa 75 49 72 / 60 40 60

Willow Creek 76 49 73 / 60 30 60

$$

CAZ106-210130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

327 AM PDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to

75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 43 to

53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 45 to 55. Highs 70 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 74 48 73 / 40 30 40

$$

CAZ107-210130-

Northern Trinity-

327 AM PDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then numerous rain showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows

41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Chance of

rain showers. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 71 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 65 45 63 / 60 50 80

Weaverville 69 47 68 / 60 50 70

$$

CAZ108-210130-

Southern Trinity-

327 AM PDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then numerous rain showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs 58 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows

42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 69 41 69 / 70 50 70

Ruth 64 43 63 / 70 50 60

$$

CAZ109-210130-

Mendocino Coast-

327 AM PDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 61 to 71. East wind around 5 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 46 to 56.

North wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

60 to 72. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 44 to 54.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 62 to 75. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to

55. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

66 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 63 52 62 / 30 30 30

Point Arena 60 53 60 / 30 30 20

$$

CAZ110-210130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

327 AM PDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 43 to

53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 42 to

52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 79 to

94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 69 47 69 / 40 30 40

Laytonville 69 47 68 / 50 40 50

Willits 69 46 69 / 50 40 40

$$

CAZ111-210130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

327 AM PDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then numerous rain showers and scattered thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 41 to

51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 73 to 88.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 70 45 69 / 60 40 50

$$

CAZ112-210130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

327 AM PDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the

morning. Scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers overnight.

Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

66 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 46 to

56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 68 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 47 to 57. Highs 70 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

74 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows 50 to

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 71 50 73 / 40 30 30

$$

CAZ113-210130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

327 AM PDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the

morning. Scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 48 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 47 to

57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 74 51 75 / 40 30 40

$$

CAZ114-210130-

Northern Lake-

327 AM PDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then numerous rain showers and scattered thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then chance

of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 58 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 73 to 88.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows

52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 71 37 72 / 60 50 50

$$

CAZ115-210130-

Southern Lake-

327 AM PDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then chance

of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 63 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 48 to

58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 70 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 71 to 86.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 91. Lows

55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 68 50 69 / 50 40 40

Middletown 71 48 72 / 40 40 40

Clearlake 70 50 71 / 40 40 40

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather