CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 15, 2022

205 FPUS56 KEKA 161116

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

316 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-170230-

Coastal Del Norte-

316 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 50 to 60.

Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 30 to 40.

East wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 48 to 58.

East wind around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 29 to 39.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 46 to 56. Northeast

wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 48 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 53 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 51 36 50 / 0 0 0

Klamath 57 29 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-170230-

Del Norte Interior-

316 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 42 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 41 to

55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 39 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows

38 to 48. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 55 31 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-170230-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

316 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 50 to 60.

Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

East wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 48 to 58.

East wind around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 28 to 38. East

wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 45 to 55. Northeast

wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 46 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 48 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 52 34 50 / 0 0 0

Arcata 54 34 52 / 0 0 0

Eureka 53 35 51 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 54 34 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-170230-

Southwestern Humboldt-

316 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 48 to 58.

Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 30 to 40.

Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 47 to 57.

Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 29 to 39.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 44 to 54. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows

40 to 50. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 54 29 52 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-170230-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

316 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs 44 to

59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows

26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs

43 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of valley fog. Lows 26 to

36.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog. Highs 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 41 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows

38 to 48. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 54 30 54 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 53 31 52 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 54 30 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-170230-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

316 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs 46 to

60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows

26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs

44 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of valley fog. Lows 26 to

36.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog. Highs 42 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 42 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 47 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 47. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 56 31 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-170230-

Northern Trinity-

316 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs 40 to

55.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows

20 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs

41 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of valley fog. Lows 20 to

30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog. Highs 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to

53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Highs 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 30 to 40. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 52 30 52 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 50 24 50 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-170230-

Southern Trinity-

316 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs 42 to

57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows

22 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs

41 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of valley fog. Lows 22 to

32.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog. Highs 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to

54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 33 to 43. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 51 21 51 / 0 0 0

Ruth 53 23 51 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-170230-

Mendocino Coast-

316 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. South wind around 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 49 to 59.

East wind around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Northeast wind

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 46 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 48. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 54 35 53 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 52 38 52 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-170230-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

316 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs 49 to

59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows

25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs

48 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of valley fog. Lows 24 to

34.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 30 to

40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

46 to 57. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 45. Highs 51 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 56 31 54 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 54 27 53 / 0 0 0

Willits 54 28 52 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-170230-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

316 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs 43 to

58.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows

25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs

41 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of valley fog. Lows 24 to

34.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to

55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 44. Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 53 26 52 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-170230-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

316 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 28 to

38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 51 to

61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 34 to

44.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

49 to 59. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 48. Highs 53 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 57 29 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-170230-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

316 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 50 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 26 to

36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 49 to

59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 33 to

43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 47. Highs 51 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 59 26 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-170230-

Northern Lake-

316 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 42 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 42 to

57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to

54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 44. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 55 24 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-170230-

Southern Lake-

316 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 47 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 48 to

58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 31 to

41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 46. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 54 29 54 / 0 0 0

Middletown 57 26 57 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 54 29 55 / 0 0 0

