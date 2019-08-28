CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Friday, August 30, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Sunshine;88;50;SW;7;34%;0%;7
Arcata;Partly sunny;67;54;N;4;81%;4%;4
Auburn;Plenty of sunshine;89;62;SSE;6;43%;2%;8
Avalon;Partly sunny;80;66;W;7;48%;0%;8
Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;99;69;NNW;6;30%;0%;8
Beale AFB;Sunny and hot;93;60;SSE;9;48%;2%;7
Big Bear City;Plenty of sun;81;49;SW;7;43%;0%;10
Bishop;Sunny;95;57;NW;5;22%;0%;8
Blue Canyon;Sunny and pleasant;76;61;ENE;7;45%;2%;8
Blythe;Partly sunny and hot;110;84;SSW;8;35%;0%;9
Burbank;Sunny;91;66;SSE;5;45%;0%;9
Camarillo;Partly sunny;80;63;E;7;62%;0%;8
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;77;65;WSW;8;75%;0%;8
Campo;Partly sunny;98;58;WSW;10;33%;0%;9
Carlsbad;Some sun;80;65;WSW;7;70%;0%;8
Chico;Hot with sunshine;95;61;SE;6;43%;2%;7
China Lake;Sunny and hot;106;69;SW;8;21%;0%;9
Chino;Sunny and warm;94;65;SW;7;42%;0%;9
Concord;Brilliant sunshine;85;61;SW;12;54%;0%;8
Corona;Sunny and warm;96;64;SSW;7;42%;0%;9
Crescent City;Partly sunny;64;53;SSE;7;90%;4%;4
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and hot;107;74;WSW;11;22%;0%;9
Edwards AFB;Sunny;100;69;SW;13;22%;0%;9
El Centro;Partly sunny and hot;110;83;S;6;43%;0%;9
Eureka;Partly sunny;66;54;NNE;4;82%;4%;4
Fairfield;Sunny;85;57;WSW;15;58%;0%;8
Fresno;Sunny and warm;99;68;NW;7;38%;0%;8
Fullerton;Partly sunny;88;69;S;5;54%;0%;8
Hanford;Sunny and hot;99;63;NW;5;38%;0%;8
Hawthorne;Partly sunny;80;68;SSW;7;64%;0%;8
Hayward;Sunshine, pleasant;76;60;WSW;9;70%;1%;8
Imperial;Partly sunny and hot;110;83;S;6;43%;0%;9
Imperial Beach;Some sun;76;68;WNW;9;76%;0%;8
Lancaster;Abundant sunshine;98;70;WSW;12;24%;0%;9
Lemoore Nas;Sunny and hot;99;61;NW;8;40%;0%;8
Lincoln;Sunny and warm;92;58;SSE;7;48%;2%;7
Livermore;Sunny;83;57;WSW;9;60%;1%;8
Lompoc;Partly sunny;70;55;NNW;11;83%;0%;9
Long Beach;Partly sunny;86;69;SSW;7;55%;0%;8
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;85;67;SSW;6;57%;0%;8
Los Angeles;Sunny;87;67;S;6;53%;0%;9
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;87;67;S;6;53%;0%;9
Madera;Sunny and hot;98;62;NW;7;39%;0%;8
Mammoth;Brilliant sunshine;87;55;WNW;8;35%;3%;7
Marysville;Sunny and warm;94;57;SSE;7;46%;2%;7
Mather AFB;Sunny and warm;91;58;S;10;49%;0%;8
Merced;Sunny and hot;95;62;NW;8;46%;0%;8
Merced (airport);Sunny and hot;95;62;NW;8;46%;0%;8
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;86;67;W;7;59%;0%;8
Modesto;Sunny and warm;92;62;NNW;10;46%;0%;8
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;78;60;NW;9;66%;0%;7
Mojave;Plenty of sun;98;68;WNW;10;22%;0%;9
Montague;Sunny and very warm;91;56;N;5;36%;1%;7
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;72;58;WNW;7;73%;0%;8
Mount Shasta;Sunny;85;52;SSE;1;45%;1%;7
Napa County;Mostly sunny;80;53;W;13;70%;0%;8
Needles;Partly sunny and hot;113;87;SSW;8;25%;0%;9
North Island;Partly sunny;78;69;WNW;9;71%;0%;8
Oakland;Sunshine and nice;73;60;WSW;10;73%;26%;8
Oceanside;Some sun;80;65;WSW;7;70%;0%;8
Ontario;Sunny and warm;94;65;SW;7;42%;0%;9
Oroville;Sunny and hot;94;62;SE;5;44%;2%;7
Oxnard;Partly sunny, nice;75;63;NNW;9;73%;0%;8
Palm Springs;Partly sunny and hot;111;81;WNW;5;25%;0%;9
Palmdale;Sunny;98;70;SW;13;24%;0%;9
Paso Robles;Sunny and warm;93;56;WNW;8;52%;0%;8
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;76;60;WNW;8;78%;0%;8
Porterville;Sunny and warm;98;64;SE;6;35%;0%;8
Ramona;Partly sunny, warm;94;60;ENE;6;47%;0%;9
Redding;Sunshine, seasonable;96;68;SSE;7;37%;2%;7
Riverside;Sunshine, seasonable;97;65;WSW;7;41%;0%;9
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;97;62;SW;6;41%;0%;9
Sacramento;Plenty of sunshine;89;58;S;8;52%;1%;8
Sacramento International;Sunny and warm;91;59;SSE;10;52%;1%;7
Salinas;Partly sunny;73;56;SW;9;75%;0%;8
San Bernardino;Plenty of sunshine;97;64;SW;6;40%;0%;9
San Carlos;Some sun;75;59;W;8;68%;2%;8
San Diego;Partly sunny, nice;79;69;WNW;7;67%;0%;8
San Diego Brown;Some sun;81;65;W;6;71%;0%;8
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;81;67;W;7;67%;0%;8
San Francisco;Partly sunny;71;60;W;10;73%;26%;8
San Jose;Partly sunny;80;58;NNW;9;69%;0%;7
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;77;55;SSW;10;69%;0%;8
San Nicolas Island;Some sun;74;61;WNW;17;69%;0%;8
Sandberg;Sunny and breezy;88;66;NW;15;31%;0%;9
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;86;66;SSW;6;57%;0%;8
Santa Barbara;Some sun;78;60;ENE;6;70%;0%;8
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;73;56;WNW;9;76%;0%;8
Santa Monica;Some sun;78;66;SE;7;75%;0%;8
Santa Rosa;Sunshine, pleasant;77;54;WSW;7;69%;0%;8
Santa Ynez;Some sun;92;56;NNW;6;75%;0%;8
Santee;Partly sunny;91;66;WNW;6;48%;0%;9
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;79;43;SW;7;41%;0%;8
Stockton;Sunshine;90;59;WNW;7;50%;0%;8
Thermal;Partly sunny and hot;111;79;NW;6;33%;0%;9
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunshine;82;38;S;8;45%;0%;8
Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny and hot;106;77;WSW;6;24%;0%;9
Ukiah;Sunlit, not as hot;87;55;NW;6;53%;0%;7
Vacaville;Sunny;91;57;SW;10;50%;2%;8
Van Nuys;Sunshine;91;66;SSE;6;46%;0%;9
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;67;54;NNW;10;90%;0%;9
Victorville;Abundant sunshine;96;63;SSW;9;32%;0%;9
Visalia;Sunny and hot;97;64;NW;6;50%;0%;8
Watsonville;Partly sunny;73;56;SE;6;73%;0%;8
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather