CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Friday, September 27, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Sunny;80;43;NW;5;40%;4%;5
Arcata;Plenty of sunshine;70;52;W;5;69%;26%;5
Auburn;Abundant sunshine;87;59;SSE;6;36%;2%;5
Avalon;Low clouds breaking;72;62;S;8;73%;2%;2
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny, warm;96;64;NNE;6;22%;1%;6
Beale AFB;Sunshine;92;59;SSE;9;39%;2%;5
Big Bear City;Partly sunny;63;41;W;6;73%;31%;4
Bishop;Sunny, very warm;91;52;NW;6;25%;0%;5
Blue Canyon;Sunshine;74;54;E;6;42%;1%;5
Blythe;A t-storm in spots;87;71;S;6;60%;52%;4
Burbank;Clouds and sun, nice;80;64;S;6;61%;7%;3
Camarillo;Low clouds breaking;80;63;WSW;10;65%;25%;3
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds breaking;76;65;SSW;9;78%;4%;2
Campo;A t-storm in spots;75;46;WSW;10;66%;40%;4
Carlsbad;Low clouds breaking;78;62;SW;8;72%;4%;2
Chico;Sunny;95;60;SSE;6;35%;1%;5
China Lake;Partly sunny;92;62;SW;8;32%;0%;6
Chino;Partly sunny;80;61;WSW;7;60%;7%;3
Concord;Sunshine, cooler;84;62;WSW;12;48%;11%;5
Corona;Not as hot;84;61;WSW;7;57%;7%;3
Crescent City;Sunny, breezy;66;54;NNW;16;74%;4%;4
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;90;64;SW;6;46%;5%;5
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;87;58;SW;11;42%;1%;6
El Centro;A t-storm in spots;90;67;SW;6;53%;40%;5
Eureka;Plenty of sun;68;53;NW;6;71%;3%;5
Fairfield;Sunny, cooler;84;61;WSW;16;52%;9%;5
Fresno;Sunny, very warm;96;64;WNW;6;32%;1%;5
Fullerton;Low clouds breaking;81;67;SE;7;63%;8%;3
Hanford;Sunny, very warm;97;60;W;5;35%;0%;5
Hawthorne;Low clouds breaking;79;66;WSW;8;68%;27%;3
Hayward;Sunny, cooler;82;62;W;8;55%;27%;5
Imperial;A t-storm in spots;90;67;SW;6;53%;40%;5
Imperial Beach;Low clouds breaking;76;64;S;11;76%;0%;2
Lancaster;Not as hot;85;60;SW;12;36%;5%;6
Lemoore Nas;Sunny, very warm;97;59;W;7;32%;0%;5
Lincoln;Sunshine;91;60;SSE;7;44%;2%;5
Livermore;Sunny, not as hot;88;59;WSW;9;46%;8%;5
Lompoc;Sunshine, pleasant;77;59;SSW;14;75%;4%;4
Long Beach;Low clouds breaking;79;68;S;9;63%;27%;3
Los Alamitos;Low clouds breaking;79;67;S;7;55%;27%;3
Los Angeles;Low clouds breaking;80;66;S;6;60%;7%;3
Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds breaking;80;66;S;6;60%;7%;3
Madera;Sunshine, very warm;97;60;NW;5;32%;0%;5
Mammoth;Plenty of sun, warm;80;46;NNW;6;41%;3%;5
Marysville;Sunny;94;60;SSE;7;42%;2%;5
Mather AFB;Sunshine;90;59;S;10;41%;4%;5
Merced;Sunny, very warm;94;58;NW;6;38%;0%;5
Merced (airport);Sunny, very warm;94;58;NW;6;38%;0%;5
Miramar Mcas;Low clouds breaking;81;63;SSW;7;65%;0%;3
Modesto;Plenty of sun;93;61;N;7;40%;2%;5
Moffett Nas;Sunshine, cooler;80;60;SSW;8;56%;12%;5
Mojave;Partly sunny;86;60;WSW;11;33%;0%;6
Montague;Sunny;85;49;N;4;40%;4%;5
Monterey Rabr;Sunny, warm;77;59;E;5;60%;27%;5
Mount Shasta;Sunshine, warm;81;48;NW;4;39%;2%;5
Napa County;Sunny, cooler;77;57;WSW;14;67%;26%;5
Needles;A t-storm in spots;89;71;SE;7;51%;42%;4
North Island;Low clouds breaking;75;66;SW;10;74%;0%;2
Oakland;Not as warm;78;62;WSW;10;62%;27%;5
Oceanside;Low clouds breaking;78;62;SW;8;72%;4%;2
Ontario;Partly sunny;80;61;WSW;7;60%;7%;3
Oroville;Sunny;94;62;SSE;6;38%;2%;5
Oxnard;Low clouds breaking;76;63;SE;11;72%;26%;2
Palm Springs;A t-storm in spots;91;70;NW;5;51%;40%;6
Palmdale;Not as hot;85;58;SW;12;43%;5%;6
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny, cooler;82;53;SW;11;63%;5%;6
Point Mugu;Low clouds breaking;78;61;SSE;14;73%;2%;2
Porterville;Mostly sunny, warm;96;59;S;6;25%;1%;5
Ramona;Not as warm;80;58;W;6;60%;55%;3
Redding;Sunny, hot;97;62;SSW;8;26%;1%;5
Riverside;Partly sunny;84;61;WSW;7;58%;8%;4
Riverside March;Partly sunny;82;59;SSE;6;60%;9%;4
Sacramento;Sunny, not as hot;87;61;S;8;49%;2%;5
Sacramento International;Plenty of sunshine;90;58;SSE;10;44%;2%;5
Salinas;Sunlit, not as warm;78;59;N;10;62%;9%;5
San Bernardino;Not as warm;83;60;SSW;6;57%;8%;3
San Carlos;Not as warm;80;61;SW;9;54%;15%;5
San Diego;Low clouds breaking;76;67;SSW;8;64%;0%;2
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;77;62;SSW;8;73%;25%;3
San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds breaking;76;63;SW;8;70%;0%;3
San Francisco;Sunshine, cooler;75;62;SW;11;64%;27%;5
San Jose;Sunny, not as hot;84;60;SSE;9;54%;11%;5
San Luis Obispo;Not as warm;77;60;S;7;70%;26%;6
San Nicolas Island;Low clouds breaking;74;62;WNW;8;69%;2%;2
Sandberg;Not as warm;76;57;SSW;12;46%;3%;6
Santa Ana;Low clouds breaking;80;66;SSW;7;57%;8%;3
Santa Barbara;Some sun, pleasant;74;60;ESE;6;68%;25%;3
Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;82;61;NW;11;62%;4%;6
Santa Monica;Low clouds breaking;77;64;W;8;79%;27%;3
Santa Rosa;Sunny, cooler;79;57;WSW;7;60%;10%;5
Santa Ynez;Sunshine, not as hot;85;58;SSE;7;74%;5%;6
Santee;Partly sunny;81;63;WSW;7;58%;25%;3
South Lake Tahoe;Sunshine;75;48;SW;8;43%;1%;5
Stockton;Plenty of sun;92;61;NNW;7;41%;4%;5
Thermal;A t-storm in spots;90;68;N;5;58%;40%;6
Truckee-Tahoe;Plenty of sun;77;40;SW;7;48%;1%;5
Twentynine Palms;A t-storm in spots;89;67;WSW;5;47%;40%;6
Ukiah;Sunny, cooler;89;55;WNW;5;43%;4%;5
Vacaville;Sunshine, cooler;88;59;SW;14;44%;6%;5
Van Nuys;Partly sunny;80;63;S;6;59%;27%;3
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny, nice;76;57;SW;12;76%;4%;4
Victorville;Partly sunny;81;55;SSW;8;45%;5%;5
Visalia;Mostly sunny, warm;95;59;SSW;6;40%;1%;5
Watsonville;Sunny, not as warm;75;59;WNW;7;64%;10%;5
_____
