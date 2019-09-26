CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Saturday, September 28, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Not as warm;69;34;WNW;6;44%;35%;5
Arcata;Low clouds breaking;65;46;N;6;76%;14%;4
Auburn;Sunshine, cooler;72;53;SSE;6;64%;39%;5
Avalon;Low clouds, then sun;69;62;W;6;73%;60%;3
Bakersfield;Plenty of sun;86;62;N;6;47%;5%;5
Beale AFB;Sunshine, cooler;76;52;SSE;11;74%;21%;5
Big Bear City;Plenty of sun;70;39;WSW;6;67%;38%;6
Bishop;Plenty of sunshine;91;48;NW;7;26%;4%;5
Blue Canyon;Sunny, cooler;62;43;ESE;9;64%;30%;5
Blythe;Mostly sunny;93;69;SSW;9;45%;0%;6
Burbank;Plenty of sun;74;62;S;6;75%;30%;6
Camarillo;Low clouds, then sun;74;61;N;6;75%;39%;4
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;74;62;SW;8;77%;50%;4
Campo;Plenty of sunshine;77;45;WSW;11;58%;30%;6
Carlsbad;Clouds break;75;62;SW;7;74%;39%;4
Chico;Sunny, cooler;77;55;SE;7;62%;24%;5
China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;93;62;SW;9;34%;0%;6
Chino;Plenty of sunshine;76;60;SW;8;76%;36%;6
Concord;Clearing;73;53;SSW;13;62%;10%;5
Corona;Plenty of sunshine;79;60;WSW;7;72%;48%;6
Crescent City;Low clouds breaking;63;48;NNW;19;77%;24%;4
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;94;61;SW;12;34%;0%;6
Edwards AFB;Sunny, windy;86;55;SW;20;43%;0%;6
El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;94;67;W;6;36%;0%;6
Eureka;Low clouds breaking;64;48;N;8;77%;14%;4
Fairfield;Mostly sunny, cooler;73;52;WSW;13;62%;10%;5
Fresno;Sunny, not as hot;86;60;NW;6;52%;7%;5
Fullerton;Low clouds, then sun;77;66;SSE;5;67%;39%;4
Hanford;Plenty of sunshine;87;57;NW;5;58%;3%;5
Hawthorne;Spotty a.m. showers;76;66;SSW;7;69%;70%;4
Hayward;Not as warm;70;55;SW;10;70%;26%;5
Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;94;67;W;6;36%;0%;6
Imperial Beach;Low clouds, then sun;75;62;WSW;8;73%;35%;4
Lancaster;Sunny, breezy;81;57;SW;18;41%;17%;6
Lemoore Nas;Sunshine;88;53;WNW;6;52%;2%;5
Lincoln;Sunshine, cooler;75;54;SSE;7;70%;18%;5
Livermore;Cooler;75;52;WSW;10;73%;7%;5
Lompoc;Sunny, comfortable;75;55;NW;7;77%;19%;6
Long Beach;Clouds, then sun;76;67;SW;6;64%;55%;4
Los Alamitos;Low clouds, then sun;76;65;SW;6;66%;55%;4
Los Angeles;Clouds to sun;75;64;SW;6;64%;41%;4
Los Angeles Downtown;Clouds to sun;75;64;SW;6;64%;41%;4
Madera;Sunny, not as hot;86;55;NW;6;53%;7%;5
Mammoth;Not as warm;68;34;NW;8;42%;17%;5
Marysville;Sunny, cooler;76;55;SSE;8;68%;25%;5
Mather AFB;Sunny, cooler;77;54;S;10;68%;13%;5
Merced;Sunny, not as hot;83;52;W;8;58%;6%;5
Merced (airport);Sunny, not as hot;83;52;W;8;58%;6%;5
Miramar Mcas;Clouds break;78;62;WSW;6;64%;36%;4
Modesto;Sunny, not as warm;82;55;NE;6;60%;4%;5
Moffett Nas;Not as warm;72;54;SSW;8;69%;11%;5
Mojave;Sunshine;85;56;WSW;13;34%;0%;6
Montague;Mostly sunny, cooler;72;38;NNE;8;49%;32%;5
Monterey Rabr;Low clouds breaking;72;58;WSW;7;67%;12%;3
Mount Shasta;Sunshine, cooler;69;36;NNW;4;55%;32%;5
Napa County;Turning sunny, cool;72;46;SW;12;76%;10%;5
Needles;Plenty of sunshine;94;73;SSE;9;43%;2%;6
North Island;Low clouds, then sun;74;65;WSW;8;71%;62%;4
Oakland;Sunny, not as warm;69;55;SW;11;70%;26%;5
Oceanside;Clouds break;75;62;SW;7;74%;39%;4
Ontario;Plenty of sunshine;76;60;SW;8;76%;36%;6
Oroville;Sunny, cooler;76;55;SSE;7;63%;31%;5
Oxnard;Low clouds, then sun;72;62;NNW;7;77%;55%;3
Palm Springs;Plenty of sun;94;66;WNW;5;40%;1%;6
Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;83;55;SW;17;46%;17%;6
Paso Robles;Plenty of sunshine;77;50;SW;9;76%;11%;5
Point Mugu;Clouds, then sun;72;60;N;8;80%;52%;3
Porterville;Plenty of sun;87;57;S;6;49%;3%;5
Ramona;Plenty of sunshine;78;57;WSW;6;68%;55%;6
Redding;Sunny, cooler;81;56;NE;8;54%;23%;5
Riverside;Plenty of sunshine;80;60;WSW;7;70%;36%;6
Riverside March;Sunny, cool;79;58;SSW;6;68%;26%;6
Sacramento;Sunny, cooler;74;55;SSW;8;70%;12%;5
Sacramento International;Sunny, cooler;76;53;SSE;11;70%;14%;5
Salinas;Sunny, not as warm;72;55;WSW;9;76%;11%;5
San Bernardino;Sunny, cool;79;58;SSW;6;70%;44%;6
San Carlos;Low clouds breaking;71;54;WSW;9;66%;12%;3
San Diego;Clouds breaking;75;66;W;7;60%;36%;4
San Diego Brown;Sunny, pleasant;75;62;W;7;73%;31%;6
San Diego Montgomery;Clouds, then sun;74;62;WSW;6;68%;36%;4
San Francisco;Low clouds breaking;67;55;W;11;71%;26%;3
San Jose;Not as warm;75;53;S;9;72%;10%;5
San Luis Obispo;Sunny, nice;75;56;WNW;6;70%;15%;6
San Nicolas Island;Low clouds, then sun;71;58;W;5;74%;62%;4
Sandberg;Sunny, nice;72;50;SSW;10;60%;18%;6
Santa Ana;Low clouds, then sun;77;66;SW;6;62%;55%;4
Santa Barbara;Low clouds breaking;70;57;WNW;6;80%;55%;3
Santa Maria;Sunny, nice;75;56;W;8;71%;47%;6
Santa Monica;Clouds to sun;73;63;SW;6;82%;41%;4
Santa Rosa;Low clouds breaking;70;47;WSW;7;71%;9%;5
Santa Ynez;Sunny, humid;79;54;NW;6;88%;17%;6
Santee;Plenty of sunshine;80;62;SW;6;55%;32%;6
South Lake Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;67;40;WSW;11;41%;9%;5
Stockton;Sunny, not as warm;80;55;W;7;59%;6%;5
Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;93;64;WNW;6;45%;0%;6
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny, not as warm;68;36;SW;12;50%;17%;5
Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sun;93;63;WSW;7;34%;0%;6
Ukiah;Not as warm;79;47;WNW;5;56%;5%;5
Vacaville;Not as warm;76;52;SW;12;65%;10%;5
Van Nuys;Sunny, cool;74;62;S;6;71%;39%;6
Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds breaking;72;53;NW;6;81%;19%;3
Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;81;53;SSW;10;54%;16%;6
Visalia;Sunny, not as hot;86;55;WNW;5;58%;3%;5
Watsonville;Not as warm;69;53;WSW;6;74%;11%;5
