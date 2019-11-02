CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Monday, November 4, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Plenty of sunshine;68;26;ESE;3;44%;0%;3
Arcata;Plenty of sun;62;43;SSE;4;69%;0%;3
Auburn;Sunny and delightful;74;47;E;4;33%;0%;3
Avalon;Plenty of sun;71;57;WSW;5;29%;0%;4
Bakersfield;Sunny and nice;78;47;ESE;4;25%;0%;4
Beale AFB;Sunny and pleasant;76;41;E;3;39%;0%;3
Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;64;32;SSE;7;25%;2%;4
Bishop;Sunny and warm;74;37;NNW;5;15%;0%;4
Blue Canyon;Plenty of sunshine;67;54;ENE;3;24%;0%;3
Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;84;49;SSE;5;13%;0%;4
Burbank;Plenty of sunshine;82;55;E;5;21%;0%;4
Camarillo;Sunny and nice;76;49;E;6;33%;0%;4
Camp Pendleton;Sunny and nice;72;53;E;6;48%;0%;4
Campo;Sunny and warm;81;39;NE;6;11%;0%;4
Carlsbad;Sunny and pleasant;76;44;E;5;43%;0%;4
Chico;Sunny and nice;79;45;ENE;3;40%;0%;3
China Lake;Sunny and warm;79;42;WNW;4;11%;0%;4
Chino;Plenty of sunshine;83;52;NE;6;20%;2%;4
Concord;Sunny and nice;79;45;SSW;3;29%;0%;3
Corona;Plenty of sunshine;85;47;SE;6;20%;0%;4
Crescent City;Plenty of sunshine;60;47;N;6;70%;6%;3
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and warm;79;46;SW;5;10%;0%;4
Edwards AFB;Sunny and beautiful;77;36;SSW;2;12%;0%;4
El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;86;48;W;3;12%;0%;4
Eureka;Plenty of sunshine;59;44;S;4;74%;0%;3
Fairfield;Sunny and pleasant;78;39;W;5;34%;0%;3
Fresno;Sunny and pleasant;77;48;NE;4;32%;0%;3
Fullerton;Plenty of sunshine;79;52;E;4;34%;0%;4
Hanford;Sunny and beautiful;77;38;ESE;3;40%;2%;3
Hawthorne;Sunny and nice;75;55;ENE;4;43%;0%;4
Hayward;Sunny and pleasant;74;46;SW;5;36%;2%;3
Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;86;48;W;3;12%;0%;4
Imperial Beach;Sunny and nice;70;54;ENE;7;51%;0%;4
Lancaster;Sunny and warm;78;38;W;5;14%;0%;4
Lemoore Nas;Sunny and nice;78;38;NW;4;27%;0%;3
Lincoln;Sunny and pleasant;75;39;E;4;42%;2%;3
Livermore;Sunny and pleasant;79;44;SW;4;26%;2%;3
Lompoc;Sunny and delightful;74;39;NW;7;43%;1%;4
Long Beach;Sunny and nice;76;53;ENE;4;43%;0%;4
Los Alamitos;Sunny and pleasant;76;51;S;5;44%;0%;4
Los Angeles;Sunny and nice;79;54;SSE;5;32%;2%;4
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny and nice;79;54;SSE;5;32%;2%;4
Madera;Sunny and delightful;78;42;E;3;37%;2%;3
Mammoth;Plenty of sun;67;32;WNW;4;43%;0%;3
Marysville;Sunny and pleasant;77;40;E;3;44%;0%;3
Mather AFB;Sunny and pleasant;76;43;ESE;3;37%;0%;3
Merced;Sunny and pleasant;76;40;ENE;3;37%;0%;3
Merced (airport);Sunny and pleasant;76;40;ENE;3;37%;0%;3
Miramar Mcas;Sunshine;81;50;E;5;27%;0%;4
Modesto;Sunny and pleasant;77;41;NE;3;39%;0%;3
Moffett Nas;Sunny and pleasant;74;49;SSE;4;37%;0%;3
Mojave;Sunny and warm;76;39;NW;5;10%;1%;4
Montague;Plenty of sun;69;31;N;1;43%;7%;3
Monterey Rabr;Plenty of sunshine;69;46;SSE;4;38%;0%;3
Mount Shasta;Plenty of sunshine;71;38;NW;2;38%;0%;3
Napa County;Sunny and pleasant;75;38;W;5;41%;0%;3
Needles;Plenty of sunshine;85;52;NNW;6;10%;1%;4
North Island;Sunshine;73;52;NE;5;50%;0%;4
Oakland;Plenty of sun;70;47;SW;5;42%;2%;3
Oceanside;Sunny and pleasant;76;44;E;5;43%;0%;4
Ontario;Plenty of sunshine;83;52;NE;6;20%;2%;4
Oroville;Sunny and pleasant;77;46;ENE;3;41%;2%;3
Oxnard;Sunny and pleasant;72;53;NE;6;41%;0%;4
Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;88;58;W;4;9%;0%;4
Palmdale;Sunny and warm;77;41;WSW;3;12%;0%;4
Paso Robles;Sunny and very warm;83;35;E;3;23%;0%;4
Point Mugu;Plenty of sunshine;71;48;NE;6;52%;0%;4
Porterville;Sunny and pleasant;78;44;ESE;4;28%;2%;4
Ramona;Plenty of sun;82;42;E;6;24%;2%;4
Redding;Plenty of sun;84;45;N;4;31%;0%;3
Riverside;Plenty of sun;85;51;SE;6;19%;0%;4
Riverside March;Sunny and warm;84;44;E;6;19%;2%;4
Sacramento;Sunny and nice;76;39;SSE;3;43%;2%;3
Sacramento International;Sunny and nice;77;40;SE;3;40%;0%;3
Salinas;Sunny and pleasant;76;45;E;9;31%;0%;3
San Bernardino;Plenty of sunshine;84;49;ENE;5;19%;0%;4
San Carlos;Sunny and pleasant;73;45;SW;5;43%;1%;3
San Diego;Sunny;75;54;NW;6;47%;0%;4
San Diego Brown;Sunny and pleasant;77;49;E;6;29%;0%;4
San Diego Montgomery;Sunny and delightful;77;51;ENE;5;32%;0%;4
San Francisco;Plenty of sunshine;66;48;WSW;6;46%;1%;3
San Jose;Sunny and pleasant;78;47;SSE;4;33%;0%;3
San Luis Obispo;Sunny and nice;82;43;NE;6;28%;0%;4
San Nicolas Island;Plenty of sunshine;68;54;WNW;7;64%;2%;4
Sandberg;Sunny and warm;72;53;NW;12;10%;0%;4
Santa Ana;Sunny and pleasant;78;51;SSE;5;46%;2%;4
Santa Barbara;Plenty of sun;73;45;ENE;5;50%;2%;4
Santa Maria;Sunny and nice;77;42;NE;6;35%;0%;4
Santa Monica;Sunny and pleasant;73;52;NE;4;45%;0%;4
Santa Rosa;Sunny and delightful;77;39;SW;5;41%;0%;3
Santa Ynez;Plenty of sunshine;84;41;ENE;5;39%;2%;4
Santee;Plenty of sunshine;83;49;ESE;6;26%;1%;4
South Lake Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;63;30;SW;4;37%;0%;3
Stockton;Sunny and pleasant;78;41;NNE;3;34%;0%;3
Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;88;47;WNW;4;15%;0%;4
Truckee-Tahoe;Plenty of sun;67;22;SSE;2;39%;0%;3
Twentynine Palms;Sunny and warm;81;50;W;5;10%;1%;4
Ukiah;Sunny and very warm;81;39;E;2;35%;0%;3
Vacaville;Sunny and pleasant;80;40;WSW;4;32%;2%;3
Van Nuys;Plenty of sun;81;53;ESE;5;24%;2%;4
Vandenberg AFB;Plenty of sun;71;42;NNW;6;44%;1%;4
Victorville;Sunny and nice;76;42;S;5;16%;1%;4
Visalia;Sunny and pleasant;76;43;SE;4;38%;0%;3
Watsonville;Sunny and nice;75;43;ENE;4;39%;0%;3
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather