CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Sunday, November 10, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny;66;30;ENE;4;44%;0%;3
Arcata;Mostly sunny;60;45;SSE;4;79%;1%;3
Auburn;Sunny and pleasant;73;49;ENE;4;36%;0%;3
Avalon;Sunny and pleasant;74;58;SSE;5;35%;0%;4
Bakersfield;Sunshine and warm;78;47;ESE;4;33%;0%;3
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;75;44;NE;3;42%;0%;3
Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;64;29;SSE;6;40%;2%;4
Bishop;Sunshine and warm;75;38;NNW;5;14%;0%;3
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;67;55;ENE;4;26%;0%;3
Blythe;Sunny and warm;86;48;SSW;5;21%;0%;4
Burbank;Plenty of sunshine;82;54;E;5;27%;0%;4
Camarillo;Plenty of sunshine;77;50;E;6;43%;0%;3
Camp Pendleton;Nice with sunshine;72;53;ESE;6;64%;0%;4
Campo;Sunny and warm;82;40;N;8;20%;0%;4
Carlsbad;Sunny and nice;76;46;N;5;53%;0%;4
Chico;Mostly sunny, warm;78;48;NE;4;37%;1%;3
China Lake;Sunny and warm;79;42;WNW;4;14%;0%;3
Chino;Plenty of sun;83;52;NNE;6;27%;2%;4
Concord;Plenty of sun;77;49;SW;3;47%;0%;3
Corona;Sunny and very warm;85;49;SE;6;26%;0%;4
Crescent City;Mostly sunny;59;44;NNE;5;84%;6%;3
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and warm;80;46;WSW;6;12%;0%;4
Edwards AFB;Sunny and warm;78;33;SW;2;16%;0%;4
El Centro;Sunny and very warm;89;50;W;3;19%;0%;4
Eureka;Mostly sunny;58;45;S;4;83%;1%;3
Fairfield;Sunny and pleasant;76;42;W;5;45%;0%;3
Fresno;Warm with hazy sun;77;48;N;4;38%;0%;3
Fullerton;Sunny and warm;83;53;E;4;38%;0%;4
Hanford;Hazy sun and warm;78;40;E;3;43%;1%;3
Hawthorne;Plenty of sun;77;57;ENE;5;48%;0%;4
Hayward;Sunny and pleasant;69;47;SSW;5;58%;1%;3
Imperial;Sunny and very warm;89;50;W;3;19%;0%;4
Imperial Beach;Sunny and nice;71;56;SSE;7;63%;0%;4
Lancaster;Sunny and warm;78;37;WNW;5;18%;0%;4
Lemoore Nas;Warm with hazy sun;78;40;NW;4;38%;0%;3
Lincoln;Sunny and pleasant;74;41;ESE;4;43%;1%;3
Livermore;Sunny and warm;76;46;SW;5;45%;1%;3
Lompoc;Sunny and pleasant;71;46;N;9;64%;0%;3
Long Beach;Sunny, not as warm;77;55;ESE;5;49%;0%;4
Los Alamitos;Sunny and nice;77;54;S;5;52%;0%;4
Los Angeles;Plenty of sun;82;56;SE;5;37%;2%;4
Los Angeles Downtown;Plenty of sun;82;56;SE;5;37%;2%;4
Madera;Hazy and warm;78;44;E;3;42%;1%;3
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;64;35;NE;5;44%;0%;3
Marysville;Mostly sunny;74;41;ESE;3;45%;0%;3
Mather AFB;Sunny and warm;75;45;ESE;3;44%;0%;3
Merced;Sunny and warm;76;41;N;3;45%;0%;3
Merced (airport);Sunny and warm;76;41;N;3;45%;0%;3
Miramar Mcas;Sunny and warm;81;52;ESE;5;40%;0%;4
Modesto;Sunny;76;43;E;3;50%;0%;3
Moffett Nas;Sunny and pleasant;69;50;W;4;65%;0%;3
Mojave;Sunny and warm;76;39;NNW;6;14%;1%;4
Montague;Warm with sunshine;68;36;N;2;44%;6%;3
Monterey Rabr;Sunny and delightful;64;47;WNW;4;64%;0%;3
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny, warm;68;40;NW;3;42%;0%;3
Napa County;Sunshine and nice;72;42;W;5;62%;0%;3
Needles;Brilliant sunshine;86;54;NW;6;13%;1%;3
North Island;Sunny and pleasant;72;56;SSE;6;61%;0%;4
Oakland;Plenty of sunshine;66;48;S;5;63%;1%;3
Oceanside;Sunny and nice;76;46;N;5;53%;0%;4
Ontario;Plenty of sun;83;52;NNE;6;27%;2%;4
Oroville;Mostly sunny, nice;74;49;ENE;3;42%;2%;3
Oxnard;Sunny and nice;73;54;E;6;50%;0%;3
Palm Springs;Sunny and hot;91;60;WNW;4;12%;0%;4
Palmdale;Sunny and warm;78;39;SSW;3;16%;0%;4
Paso Robles;Sunny and very warm;82;37;ENE;3;36%;0%;3
Point Mugu;Sunshine and nice;73;50;ESE;5;57%;0%;3
Porterville;Sunshine and nice;78;44;ESE;4;32%;1%;3
Ramona;Sunny and warm;83;43;ENE;6;33%;2%;4
Redding;Mostly sunny;84;53;N;6;30%;1%;3
Riverside;Sunny and very warm;86;50;ENE;6;28%;0%;4
Riverside March;Sunny and very warm;84;44;E;6;28%;2%;4
Sacramento;Sunny and nice;75;42;SSE;4;46%;1%;3
Sacramento International;Sunny and warm;77;43;ESE;3;51%;0%;3
Salinas;Sunny and pleasant;70;46;ESE;8;61%;0%;3
San Bernardino;Plenty of sunshine;85;50;NE;6;26%;0%;4
San Carlos;Sunny and nice;69;48;SSW;5;62%;1%;3
San Diego;Sunny and pleasant;73;56;S;6;64%;0%;4
San Diego Brown;Sunny and pleasant;78;51;SE;5;42%;0%;4
San Diego Montgomery;Sunny and pleasant;78;53;ESE;5;43%;0%;4
San Francisco;Plenty of sunshine;64;49;SSW;6;64%;1%;3
San Jose;Sunny and nice;73;48;SE;4;63%;0%;3
San Luis Obispo;Sunny and warm;79;48;NE;8;44%;0%;3
San Nicolas Island;Sunny and pleasant;69;55;WNW;8;63%;2%;4
Sandberg;Sunny and warm;72;56;NW;11;16%;0%;4
Santa Ana;Plenty of sun;79;53;SSE;5;51%;2%;4
Santa Barbara;Sunlit and pleasant;73;48;ENE;5;59%;1%;3
Santa Maria;Plenty of sunshine;74;47;NE;7;55%;0%;3
Santa Monica;Sunny and nice;74;54;ENE;4;53%;0%;4
Santa Rosa;Sunny and pleasant;74;42;NW;4;53%;0%;3
Santa Ynez;Sunny and very warm;83;43;ENE;5;55%;1%;3
Santee;Plenty of sunshine;83;50;SSE;6;35%;1%;4
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and mild;62;27;ESE;5;32%;0%;3
Stockton;Plenty of sunshine;76;44;SW;4;45%;0%;3
Thermal;Sunny and very warm;90;50;NW;4;19%;0%;4
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;66;23;SE;3;35%;0%;3
Twentynine Palms;Sunny and very warm;83;52;WNW;5;14%;1%;4
Ukiah;Mostly sunny, warm;81;41;E;2;39%;0%;3
Vacaville;Sunny and very warm;79;41;NW;3;46%;1%;3
Van Nuys;Sunny and warm;84;53;ESE;5;28%;2%;4
Vandenberg AFB;Sunny and pleasant;67;49;N;9;66%;0%;3
Victorville;Sunny and warm;77;43;SSW;5;23%;1%;4
Visalia;Hazy sun and warm;76;42;SSE;3;48%;0%;3
Watsonville;Sunny and nice;69;46;NE;4;60%;0%;3
_____
