CA Forecast for Wednesday, November 20, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Rather cloudy;47;18;NNE;14;54%;0%;2
Arcata;Mostly sunny, breezy;58;35;NE;14;68%;2%;2
Auburn;Mostly cloudy, windy;66;40;ESE;19;43%;14%;2
Avalon;Occasional rain;64;56;WSW;8;64%;84%;2
Bakersfield;Cooler with showers;58;47;ESE;4;67%;83%;1
Beale AFB;Partly sunny, windy;70;40;ESE;19;37%;6%;3
Big Bear City;A shower or t-storm;39;23;SW;6;100%;66%;1
Bishop;A little rain;53;35;NNW;8;60%;89%;1
Blue Canyon;Mostly cloudy;46;36;WNW;15;47%;33%;2
Blythe;Not as warm;69;50;SSW;12;53%;50%;2
Burbank;Cooler with rain;62;50;SE;6;69%;89%;1
Camarillo;Cooler, p.m. showers;64;47;ENE;6;76%;86%;1
Camp Pendleton;Cooler with rain;61;49;SSW;13;87%;100%;1
Campo;Occasional rain;52;41;SSW;17;74%;92%;1
Carlsbad;Cooler with rain;63;51;SSW;12;80%;100%;1
Chico;Partly sunny, windy;67;41;NNW;19;33%;4%;3
China Lake;Spotty showers;61;44;SSW;6;62%;94%;1
Chino;Cooler with rain;59;48;SE;6;90%;95%;1
Concord;Mostly sunny, windy;71;42;ENE;18;37%;3%;3
Corona;Cooler with rain;62;50;SE;6;75%;90%;1
Crescent City;Mostly sunny, breezy;55;42;NNW;17;79%;5%;2
Daggett-Barstow;Showers and t-storms;63;47;WSW;12;50%;84%;1
Edwards AFB;Occasional rain;56;39;WSW;8;59%;81%;1
El Centro;Winds subsiding;70;50;W;16;50%;36%;2
Eureka;Mostly sunny, breezy;57;36;NNE;14;65%;2%;2
Fairfield;Mostly sunny, windy;70;44;ENE;19;35%;3%;3
Fresno;Cooler;60;46;ESE;5;77%;30%;1
Fullerton;Cooler with rain;63;50;ENE;5;75%;89%;2
Hanford;Cooler with some sun;61;41;ESE;4;68%;29%;2
Hawthorne;A bit of rain;64;54;ENE;7;70%;84%;1
Hayward;Mostly sunny;67;44;NNE;8;51%;3%;3
Imperial;Winds subsiding;70;50;W;16;50%;36%;2
Imperial Beach;Occasional rain;64;55;SW;17;74%;94%;1
Lancaster;A touch of rain;58;41;WSW;10;69%;65%;1
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny, cooler;61;39;SE;5;68%;13%;2
Lincoln;Partly sunny, windy;71;39;SSE;18;41%;5%;3
Livermore;Mostly sunny;67;38;NW;8;47%;2%;3
Lompoc;A shower in the a.m.;63;43;SE;9;80%;58%;2
Long Beach;A bit of rain;65;52;ENE;7;67%;87%;2
Los Alamitos;Cool with rain;64;53;WSW;5;69%;86%;2
Los Angeles;Occasional rain;63;53;SE;6;66%;85%;1
Los Angeles Downtown;Occasional rain;63;53;SE;6;66%;85%;1
Madera;Partly sunny, cooler;62;42;E;5;59%;17%;2
Mammoth;Winds subsiding;47;22;NNW;18;52%;0%;2
Marysville;Mostly sunny, windy;70;38;N;18;37%;6%;3
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny, windy;70;41;SSE;18;37%;21%;3
Merced;Partial sunshine;65;38;ESE;5;63%;11%;3
Merced (airport);Partial sunshine;65;38;ESE;5;63%;11%;3
Miramar Mcas;Cooler with rain;64;51;SSW;13;78%;91%;1
Modesto;Mostly sunny;67;41;ESE;8;50%;6%;3
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;65;45;WNW;8;55%;2%;3
Mojave;Occasional rain;55;38;W;11;68%;74%;1
Montague;Winds subsiding;56;22;NNW;19;48%;7%;2
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;61;44;SSW;7;67%;4%;3
Mount Shasta;Winds subsiding;49;25;NW;19;51%;10%;3
Napa County;Mostly sunny, windy;68;41;ENE;19;41%;3%;3
Needles;Showers and t-storms;69;51;SSE;7;58%;82%;1
North Island;Periods of rain;64;55;SW;17;76%;99%;1
Oakland;Mostly sunny, windy;66;47;NNE;18;49%;3%;3
Oceanside;Cooler with rain;63;51;SSW;12;80%;100%;1
Ontario;Cooler with rain;59;48;SE;6;90%;95%;1
Oroville;Mostly cloudy, windy;68;42;NNE;19;35%;5%;2
Oxnard;A few showers;63;51;E;8;77%;84%;1
Palm Springs;Cooler;68;50;NE;7;47%;67%;1
Palmdale;A little rain;56;36;SSW;8;56%;73%;1
Paso Robles;Partly sunny;64;36;SSE;5;71%;12%;2
Point Mugu;Spotty showers;63;49;ESE;8;76%;86%;1
Porterville;Spotty showers;59;42;ESE;4;65%;67%;2
Ramona;Cooler with rain;56;47;SSW;6;89%;97%;1
Redding;Mostly sunny, windy;68;45;N;18;29%;5%;2
Riverside;Periods of rain;61;49;SE;6;91%;85%;1
Riverside March;Cooler with rain;57;46;SE;7;93%;92%;1
Sacramento;Mostly sunny, windy;70;40;S;19;38%;2%;3
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny, windy;69;40;S;19;37%;2%;3
Salinas;Mostly sunny;63;41;SE;8;71%;4%;3
San Bernardino;Cooler with rain;58;47;SE;6;85%;97%;1
San Carlos;Mostly sunny;66;43;N;7;53%;3%;3
San Diego;Cooler with rain;63;57;WSW;12;73%;95%;1
San Diego Brown;Rain, breezy, cooler;61;51;SSW;14;83%;98%;1
San Diego Montgomery;Rain, breezy, cooler;62;52;SSW;14;76%;91%;1
San Francisco;Mostly sunny, breezy;65;49;NNE;15;55%;3%;3
San Jose;Mostly sunny;65;43;WNW;9;59%;2%;3
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;63;44;SE;7;76%;19%;2
San Nicolas Island;Windy;62;53;WNW;24;69%;44%;2
Sandberg;Cooler with showers;46;40;S;9;81%;79%;1
Santa Ana;Periods of rain;62;52;ESE;6;90%;89%;1
Santa Barbara;Mostly cloudy;63;46;NNE;6;67%;44%;1
Santa Maria;Cool with some sun;63;45;SE;8;79%;28%;2
Santa Monica;A touch of rain;63;50;ENE;6;76%;84%;1
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny, windy;70;37;NE;19;40%;3%;3
Santa Ynez;Cool with some sun;66;42;NNE;7;83%;29%;2
Santee;Rain;60;52;SW;9;77%;100%;1
South Lake Tahoe;A little snow;38;23;ENE;6;72%;85%;1
Stockton;Mostly sunny;70;40;ESE;8;48%;2%;3
Thermal;Not as warm;70;48;N;6;50%;44%;1
Truckee-Tahoe;A little p.m. rain;42;19;NNE;15;65%;85%;1
Twentynine Palms;Showers and t-storms;61;47;SW;10;57%;70%;1
Ukiah;Very windy;68;33;NE;27;44%;3%;3
Vacaville;Mostly sunny, windy;70;42;ENE;19;32%;3%;3
Van Nuys;Cooler with rain;62;51;SSE;6;62%;86%;1
Vandenberg AFB;A shower in the a.m.;61;45;SSE;10;78%;59%;2
Victorville;A little rain;54;40;S;10;86%;80%;1
Visalia;Cooler with some sun;59;41;SE;4;85%;30%;2
Watsonville;Mostly sunny;64;38;E;5;71%;3%;3
