CA Forecast for Tuesday, January 21, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Periods of snow;41;31;WSW;7;77%;92%;1
Arcata;Morning rain;55;47;SSE;6;79%;94%;1
Auburn;A touch of rain;50;45;SSE;7;90%;87%;1
Avalon;Cool with some sun;58;51;WNW;6;74%;5%;2
Bakersfield;Cloudy;62;44;SE;4;65%;5%;1
Beale AFB;Rain at times;53;45;SSE;12;86%;84%;1
Big Bear City;Partly sunny;48;30;WNW;7;89%;17%;3
Bishop;Mostly cloudy;54;33;NW;6;46%;14%;2
Blue Canyon;Colder with rain;37;32;SSE;10;84%;91%;1
Blythe;Clouds and sun, nice;70;44;SSE;5;57%;0%;3
Burbank;Clouds and sun, cool;62;45;N;5;65%;6%;2
Camarillo;Mostly cloudy;64;45;ENE;4;71%;4%;2
Camp Pendleton;Periods of sun, cool;62;47;NNW;5;75%;12%;2
Campo;Partly sunny;58;35;W;9;62%;27%;2
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;64;45;NE;5;75%;30%;2
Chico;Periods of rain;52;47;SE;12;83%;85%;1
China Lake;Mostly cloudy;63;35;WSW;5;57%;0%;2
Chino;Clouds and sun, cool;61;45;SW;5;71%;44%;2
Concord;A bit of rain;57;46;SW;7;81%;82%;1
Corona;Partly sunny;63;45;S;5;64%;30%;2
Crescent City;A little a.m. rain;52;46;SSE;12;86%;83%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;64;42;WSW;13;46%;0%;2
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;61;37;SW;14;55%;0%;2
El Centro;Clouds and sun, nice;72;45;W;4;51%;0%;3
Eureka;Morning rain;55;47;SSE;7;79%;94%;1
Fairfield;Periods of rain;54;44;SSW;8;87%;84%;1
Fresno;Areas of morning fog;59;44;NE;3;71%;19%;1
Fullerton;Periods of sun;65;49;SSW;4;70%;30%;2
Hanford;Areas of morning fog;59;42;NNW;4;78%;10%;1
Hawthorne;Clouds and sun;63;51;ENE;5;67%;7%;2
Hayward;A little rain;57;48;S;9;74%;82%;1
Imperial;Clouds and sun, nice;72;45;W;4;51%;0%;3
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;63;50;NE;7;74%;6%;2
Lancaster;Clouds and sun;62;41;WSW;14;60%;0%;2
Lemoore Nas;Fog in the morning;59;41;WSW;4;77%;6%;1
Lincoln;A little rain;53;46;SSE;9;91%;84%;1
Livermore;A little rain;56;45;SSW;7;78%;81%;1
Lompoc;Mostly cloudy;60;44;NE;5;79%;8%;2
Long Beach;Clouds and sun;63;47;WSW;4;71%;29%;2
Los Alamitos;Clouds and sun;64;48;S;5;72%;8%;2
Los Angeles;Sun and clouds;64;49;SE;5;63%;28%;2
Los Angeles Downtown;Sun and clouds;64;49;SE;5;63%;28%;2
Madera;Fog in the morning;59;43;NNW;5;72%;22%;1
Mammoth;Chilly with snow;38;32;SW;9;80%;94%;1
Marysville;Periods of rain;52;46;SSE;11;91%;85%;1
Mather AFB;A little rain;54;43;SSE;10;88%;82%;1
Merced;Showers around;57;42;NW;4;79%;67%;1
Merced (airport);Showers around;57;42;NW;4;79%;67%;1
Miramar Mcas;Periods of sun;65;47;ENE;6;68%;28%;2
Modesto;A little p.m. rain;57;45;NE;6;78%;71%;1
Moffett Nas;A little rain;57;46;SSW;6;80%;80%;1
Mojave;Periods of sun;58;41;WNW;12;58%;1%;2
Montague;Morning rain;47;33;ESE;7;73%;94%;1
Monterey Rabr;Showers around;61;48;W;5;70%;68%;1
Mount Shasta;Chilly with rain;40;32;SSE;3;83%;94%;1
Napa County;Occasional rain;55;40;NW;9;89%;84%;1
Needles;Clouds and sun, nice;69;46;SW;5;46%;2%;2
North Island;Clouds and sun, cool;63;50;NNE;6;74%;28%;2
Oakland;A touch of rain;56;48;S;11;73%;82%;1
Oceanside;Partly sunny;64;45;NE;5;75%;30%;2
Ontario;Clouds and sun, cool;61;45;SW;5;71%;44%;2
Oroville;Periods of rain;53;48;SE;11;82%;84%;1
Oxnard;Mostly cloudy;61;46;NE;6;75%;4%;2
Palm Springs;Nice with some sun;70;48;NW;5;49%;25%;3
Palmdale;Partly sunny;60;38;SW;13;56%;0%;2
Paso Robles;Mostly cloudy;58;42;SSW;3;84%;9%;1
Point Mugu;Mostly cloudy;61;46;ENE;5;76%;4%;1
Porterville;Cloudy;60;42;ESE;4;73%;13%;1
Ramona;Periods of sun;61;40;ENE;6;71%;30%;2
Redding;Periods of rain;52;44;NNW;9;85%;91%;1
Riverside;Partly sunny;62;45;SSW;5;66%;12%;2
Riverside March;Partly sunny;59;42;NNE;5;74%;12%;2
Sacramento;A little rain;54;45;SSE;9;87%;83%;1
Sacramento International;A little rain;53;46;S;11;89%;84%;1
Salinas;Showers around;59;46;SSW;9;76%;68%;1
San Bernardino;Periods of sun, cool;60;42;SW;5;72%;44%;2
San Carlos;A bit of rain;57;49;S;8;75%;81%;1
San Diego;Periods of sun, cool;64;50;NNW;6;65%;8%;2
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;62;45;NE;6;76%;6%;2
San Diego Montgomery;Periods of sun;63;47;ENE;5;71%;28%;2
San Francisco;A little rain;57;50;SSW;11;77%;82%;1
San Jose;A little rain;58;46;E;8;79%;80%;1
San Luis Obispo;Mostly cloudy;60;44;ESE;4;75%;27%;1
San Nicolas Island;Mostly cloudy, cool;58;46;NW;10;82%;4%;2
Sandberg;Mostly cloudy;50;38;NW;14;63%;5%;2
Santa Ana;Periods of sun, cool;64;47;SSW;5;64%;30%;2
Santa Barbara;Mostly cloudy;62;47;N;6;68%;4%;2
Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy;60;46;E;6;74%;27%;2
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;62;48;N;5;70%;7%;2
Santa Rosa;Morning rain;56;42;ESE;7;83%;73%;1
Santa Ynez;Rather cloudy;62;42;N;5;76%;27%;2
Santee;Partly sunny;66;45;NE;6;62%;27%;2
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly cloudy, snow;40;28;WSW;11;68%;96%;1
Stockton;A little p.m. rain;56;45;SSE;8;81%;72%;1
Thermal;Partly sunny, nice;71;44;WNW;4;54%;25%;3
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly cloudy, snow;39;26;SSW;9;76%;96%;1
Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;64;42;W;5;52%;26%;3
Ukiah;Rain in the morning;53;41;N;3;87%;79%;1
Vacaville;Periods of rain;54;45;W;7;88%;84%;1
Van Nuys;Clouds and sun;63;45;N;5;67%;6%;2
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;58;45;E;6;80%;27%;2
Victorville;Periods of sun, cool;59;37;WSW;9;69%;28%;2
Visalia;Fog in the morning;59;42;SE;3;80%;14%;1
Watsonville;A little p.m. rain;57;48;SE;5;80%;70%;1
