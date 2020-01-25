CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Sunday, January 26, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Cloudy;45;32;SSW;7;79%;39%;1
Arcata;A little a.m. rain;56;49;SSE;5;85%;83%;1
Auburn;A little a.m. rain;57;41;ENE;6;83%;64%;1
Avalon;Clouds and sun;62;54;NNW;5;71%;3%;3
Bakersfield;A shower or two;62;46;SW;5;81%;60%;1
Beale AFB;A little a.m. rain;63;42;SE;9;80%;63%;1
Big Bear City;Partly sunny;53;29;NW;8;81%;5%;4
Bishop;Spotty showers;60;31;NNW;8;41%;60%;3
Blue Canyon;Rain ending, cooler;41;33;ENE;6;85%;69%;1
Blythe;Partly sunny, warm;75;47;S;5;47%;0%;3
Burbank;Partly sunny;69;50;N;5;65%;7%;3
Camarillo;Periods of sun;67;48;NE;4;71%;10%;3
Camp Pendleton;Cool with some sun;62;48;ENE;5;83%;3%;3
Campo;Partly sunny;67;38;NW;8;44%;2%;4
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;66;44;E;4;78%;3%;3
Chico;A little a.m. rain;61;43;ENE;7;74%;65%;1
China Lake;Spotty showers;70;35;W;10;52%;60%;3
Chino;Partly sunny;69;47;NNE;5;66%;4%;3
Concord;A shower in the a.m.;64;43;WSW;9;71%;55%;2
Corona;Some sun;70;44;ESE;5;63%;3%;3
Crescent City;Rain at times;53;47;SSE;12;88%;87%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;72;44;WSW;16;39%;0%;3
Edwards AFB;Increasingly windy;66;39;SW;15;57%;5%;3
El Centro;Periods of sun, nice;78;48;WNW;4;39%;0%;4
Eureka;A little a.m. rain;56;49;SSE;5;85%;83%;1
Fairfield;Showers around;64;41;W;8;73%;60%;2
Fresno;Spotty showers;64;42;NW;7;75%;68%;1
Fullerton;Periods of sun;68;49;E;3;71%;3%;3
Hanford;Spotty showers;65;40;NNW;6;77%;67%;1
Hawthorne;Partly sunny;67;53;NNW;4;69%;4%;3
Hayward;A shower in the a.m.;60;45;WSW;7;78%;55%;2
Imperial;Periods of sun, nice;78;48;WNW;4;39%;0%;4
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;64;50;ESE;7;77%;2%;3
Lancaster;Some sun;65;42;W;14;61%;3%;3
Lemoore Nas;Spotty showers;64;40;NNW;8;81%;72%;2
Lincoln;A little a.m. rain;63;41;E;7;77%;63%;1
Livermore;A shower in the a.m.;60;42;WSW;7;74%;55%;2
Lompoc;Clouds and sun;64;45;NNW;10;82%;8%;3
Long Beach;Partly sunny;65;49;N;4;76%;4%;3
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;65;48;SE;5;79%;4%;3
Los Angeles;Partly sunny;69;51;N;5;65%;5%;3
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;69;51;N;5;65%;5%;3
Madera;Spotty showers;66;42;NW;6;71%;68%;1
Mammoth;Spotty showers;43;33;S;5;79%;70%;1
Marysville;A little a.m. rain;63;42;ENE;8;76%;63%;1
Mather AFB;A little a.m. rain;63;41;SE;7;80%;65%;1
Merced;Spotty showers;64;43;NW;6;77%;59%;1
Merced (airport);Spotty showers;64;43;NW;6;77%;59%;1
Miramar Mcas;Periods of sun;68;48;E;5;70%;2%;3
Modesto;Spotty showers;64;45;NNW;6;72%;63%;1
Moffett Nas;A shower in the a.m.;60;42;S;7;80%;55%;2
Mojave;Increasingly windy;62;41;NW;16;54%;4%;3
Montague;Spotty showers;53;36;NW;5;70%;84%;1
Monterey Rabr;A morning shower;61;44;NE;6;80%;40%;1
Mount Shasta;Spotty showers;47;33;S;1;78%;70%;1
Napa County;A shower in the a.m.;62;40;NW;9;77%;55%;1
Needles;Periods of sun;74;51;NW;6;36%;1%;3
North Island;Periods of sun, cool;63;50;E;5;80%;2%;3
Oakland;A shower in the a.m.;59;45;W;8;73%;55%;2
Oceanside;Partly sunny;66;44;E;4;78%;3%;3
Ontario;Partly sunny;69;47;NNE;5;66%;4%;3
Oroville;A little a.m. rain;61;45;ENE;8;75%;64%;1
Oxnard;Partly sunny;64;48;NNE;6;75%;28%;3
Palm Springs;Partly sunny;78;53;W;4;37%;0%;3
Palmdale;Increasingly windy;65;38;WSW;16;52%;3%;3
Paso Robles;A shower in spots;65;38;NNW;7;78%;41%;3
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;64;47;NE;5;79%;9%;3
Porterville;A shower;63;44;SE;4;81%;67%;2
Ramona;Partly sunny;68;38;E;6;64%;3%;4
Redding;A little a.m. rain;60;43;WSW;5;77%;70%;1
Riverside;Partly sunny;70;45;NNE;5;63%;3%;3
Riverside March;Partly sunny;68;40;ENE;5;66%;4%;3
Sacramento;A little a.m. rain;64;42;SSW;7;73%;64%;1
Sacramento International;A little a.m. rain;63;41;SSE;7;75%;65%;1
Salinas;A morning shower;61;42;ESE;8;83%;43%;1
San Bernardino;Partly sunny;69;46;NNE;5;64%;3%;3
San Carlos;A shower in the a.m.;60;46;W;7;75%;55%;2
San Diego;Periods of sun;64;50;ENE;6;79%;2%;3
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;66;45;ESE;5;76%;2%;4
San Diego Montgomery;Periods of sun;66;48;NE;4;73%;2%;4
San Francisco;A shower in the a.m.;58;47;WNW;9;82%;55%;2
San Jose;A shower in the a.m.;62;43;SSE;8;76%;55%;2
San Luis Obispo;A stray shower;66;44;N;10;76%;41%;3
San Nicolas Island;Windy;62;50;NW;24;82%;9%;4
Sandberg;Increasingly windy;54;41;NNW;18;67%;44%;4
Santa Ana;Some sunshine;67;48;SE;5;69%;4%;3
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;69;48;NNE;6;70%;28%;3
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;65;46;N;11;80%;9%;3
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;64;53;N;4;74%;5%;3
Santa Rosa;A shower in the a.m.;61;40;NW;7;78%;55%;1
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;67;43;NNE;7;79%;10%;3
Santee;Partly sunny;71;45;SE;5;64%;2%;4
South Lake Tahoe;Snow tapering off;42;23;WSW;8;66%;78%;1
Stockton;A little a.m. rain;65;44;WNW;7;71%;63%;2
Thermal;Some sun, pleasant;77;48;NW;4;46%;0%;3
Truckee-Tahoe;Rain, then snow;41;24;S;6;79%;80%;1
Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;72;47;NW;6;38%;1%;3
Ukiah;Showers around;58;41;NNW;4;77%;70%;1
Vacaville;Showers around;64;39;W;7;70%;60%;1
Van Nuys;Partly sunny;69;53;N;5;66%;6%;3
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;62;46;N;15;88%;8%;3
Victorville;Some sun;65;36;WNW;10;68%;5%;3
Visalia;Spotty showers;63;42;NW;6;84%;70%;2
Watsonville;A morning shower;62;42;NE;5;84%;40%;1
