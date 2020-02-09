CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Monday, February 10, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Sunny and windy;46;17;E;20;48%;0%;3
Arcata;Plenty of sun;60;39;E;6;57%;0%;3
Auburn;Sunny and breezy;65;39;ENE;15;35%;0%;3
Avalon;Mostly cloudy, cool;62;52;WNW;6;39%;25%;3
Bakersfield;Mostly cloudy;61;36;SE;5;49%;0%;3
Beale AFB;Sunny and breezy;67;42;N;15;37%;0%;3
Big Bear City;Mostly cloudy, mist;36;20;NE;27;59%;46%;3
Bishop;Partly sunny;58;29;NW;6;15%;0%;4
Blue Canyon;Very windy;51;38;ENE;25;23%;0%;4
Blythe;Cooler, p.m. rain;61;46;ESE;19;60%;93%;1
Burbank;Mostly cloudy, mist;68;49;NE;19;25%;45%;3
Camarillo;Mostly cloudy, windy;68;46;ENE;19;37%;4%;3
Camp Pendleton;Mostly cloudy, mist;63;47;ENE;7;52%;45%;3
Campo;Mostly cloudy, windy;52;29;NNE;18;63%;44%;3
Carlsbad;Mostly cloudy, mist;63;39;E;6;56%;45%;3
Chico;Sunny and breezy;67;43;NE;14;32%;0%;3
China Lake;Mostly cloudy, windy;65;38;N;18;17%;25%;3
Chino;Mostly cloudy, mist;63;46;NNE;20;32%;45%;3
Concord;Plenty of sun;68;47;NNE;11;31%;0%;3
Corona;Mostly cloudy, mist;65;46;SE;19;30%;45%;3
Crescent City;Plenty of sunshine;54;43;N;13;71%;0%;3
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly cloudy, windy;62;41;NNE;20;26%;25%;3
Edwards AFB;Rather cloudy, windy;62;36;NE;20;23%;25%;3
El Centro;Afternoon rain;60;44;SSE;9;57%;75%;3
Eureka;Plenty of sun;58;39;E;6;58%;0%;3
Fairfield;Winds subsiding;70;49;N;16;34%;0%;3
Fresno;Mostly sunny;61;35;E;4;45%;0%;4
Fullerton;Mostly cloudy, mist;68;45;NNE;4;40%;45%;3
Hanford;Partly sunny;61;29;ENE;4;57%;0%;4
Hawthorne;Mostly cloudy, mist;68;49;N;7;35%;45%;3
Hayward;Plenty of sunshine;67;47;NNE;7;37%;0%;3
Imperial;Afternoon rain;60;44;SSE;9;57%;75%;3
Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy, cool;61;47;ESE;7;65%;25%;3
Lancaster;Winds subsiding;61;35;N;18;27%;45%;3
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;62;29;SE;7;39%;0%;4
Lincoln;Sunny and breezy;67;39;NE;15;43%;0%;3
Livermore;Sunny and windy;66;42;NW;19;33%;0%;3
Lompoc;Mostly cloudy;65;35;NNW;8;43%;1%;3
Long Beach;Mostly cloudy, mist;67;46;NW;6;39%;45%;3
Los Alamitos;Mostly cloudy, mist;66;46;S;4;36%;45%;3
Los Angeles;Rather cloudy, mist;68;50;NE;5;37%;45%;3
Los Angeles Downtown;Rather cloudy, mist;68;50;NE;5;37%;45%;3
Madera;Mostly sunny;63;31;NNE;5;51%;0%;4
Mammoth;Very windy, sunny;48;20;NE;26;48%;0%;3
Marysville;Sunny and breezy;68;43;N;16;40%;0%;3
Mather AFB;Sunny and breezy;69;44;N;15;35%;0%;3
Merced;Mostly sunny;64;33;NNE;9;40%;0%;4
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;64;33;NNE;9;40%;0%;4
Miramar Mcas;Mostly cloudy;61;41;ESE;6;60%;25%;3
Modesto;Mostly sunny;66;37;NW;12;37%;0%;3
Moffett Nas;Plenty of sunshine;66;44;WNW;7;33%;0%;3
Mojave;Mostly cloudy, windy;60;32;N;19;23%;25%;3
Montague;Very windy, sunny;55;23;NNE;27;51%;2%;3
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;61;41;ESE;5;46%;0%;4
Mount Shasta;Windy;55;29;NW;24;41%;0%;3
Napa County;Plenty of sun;68;45;N;11;33%;0%;3
Needles;A little p.m. rain;64;48;NNW;14;40%;86%;2
North Island;Mostly cloudy, cool;62;45;E;6;58%;25%;3
Oakland;Plenty of sun;66;49;NNE;8;35%;0%;3
Oceanside;Mostly cloudy, mist;63;39;E;6;56%;45%;3
Ontario;Mostly cloudy, mist;63;46;NNE;20;32%;45%;3
Oroville;Sunny and breezy;69;45;NE;15;35%;0%;3
Oxnard;Mostly cloudy, windy;64;47;NE;20;47%;4%;3
Palm Springs;Mostly cloudy, mist;65;49;NNW;10;37%;75%;3
Palmdale;Mostly cloudy, mist;61;34;WNW;19;27%;45%;3
Paso Robles;Partly sunny;64;29;E;4;40%;0%;4
Point Mugu;Mostly cloudy, windy;65;49;NE;19;48%;4%;3
Porterville;Partly sunny;60;31;SE;5;63%;0%;4
Ramona;Rather cloudy, windy;57;31;E;19;53%;44%;3
Redding;Sunny and breezy;70;48;N;14;27%;0%;3
Riverside;Mostly cloudy, mist;64;48;ENE;19;31%;45%;3
Riverside March;Mostly cloudy, mist;61;37;ESE;19;36%;45%;3
Sacramento;Sunny and breezy;67;43;N;15;39%;0%;3
Sacramento International;Sunny and breezy;67;43;NNW;15;37%;0%;3
Salinas;Mostly sunny;66;39;ESE;7;41%;0%;4
San Bernardino;Mostly cloudy, mist;61;44;NE;19;34%;45%;3
San Carlos;Plenty of sun;65;45;N;7;42%;0%;3
San Diego;Mainly cloudy, cool;62;46;NNE;6;58%;25%;3
San Diego Brown;Mostly cloudy, cool;59;41;ESE;5;67%;44%;3
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;61;43;E;5;57%;25%;3
San Francisco;Plenty of sunshine;63;51;NNE;8;45%;0%;3
San Jose;Plenty of sunshine;67;43;WNW;8;33%;0%;3
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;67;36;NNE;8;35%;0%;4
San Nicolas Island;Mostly cloudy;63;49;NW;15;54%;4%;3
Sandberg;Mostly cloudy, windy;52;38;NNW;20;33%;25%;3
Santa Ana;Rather cloudy, mist;66;49;S;5;34%;45%;3
Santa Barbara;Mostly cloudy, windy;65;41;NNE;20;51%;3%;3
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;65;35;N;9;42%;1%;4
Santa Monica;Rather cloudy, mist;66;49;NW;15;35%;45%;3
Santa Rosa;Plenty of sunshine;70;45;NNE;8;38%;0%;3
Santa Ynez;Rather cloudy;68;34;NE;5;54%;1%;3
Santee;Mostly cloudy, windy;62;40;ESE;20;46%;25%;3
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny, chilly;39;16;E;7;42%;0%;4
Stockton;Sunny and breezy;69;40;NNW;15;35%;0%;3
Thermal;A little p.m. rain;67;49;NW;10;40%;65%;2
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny, not as cold;44;14;ENE;19;45%;0%;4
Twentynine Palms;A shower or two;56;40;NNW;20;43%;62%;2
Ukiah;Sunny and windy;71;34;E;20;42%;0%;3
Vacaville;Sunny and breezy;70;49;N;14;25%;0%;3
Van Nuys;Winds subsiding;69;50;NNE;19;25%;45%;3
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;62;37;N;10;48%;1%;4
Victorville;Mostly cloudy, windy;56;33;N;17;34%;25%;3
Visalia;Partly sunny;60;32;E;3;51%;0%;4
Watsonville;Mostly sunny;63;38;NE;5;47%;0%;4
