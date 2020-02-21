CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Saturday, February 22, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny;59;28;WSW;5;41%;2%;4
Arcata;Partly sunny, breezy;54;44;ESE;15;84%;25%;4
Auburn;Mostly sunny;66;42;SE;6;53%;8%;4
Avalon;Showers and t-storms;60;51;W;9;73%;67%;4
Bakersfield;Spotty showers;62;46;ESE;5;63%;72%;3
Beale AFB;Sunshine, pleasant;69;43;SE;7;50%;8%;4
Big Bear City;Spotty showers;39;30;WNW;8;100%;70%;4
Bishop;Showers around;56;35;NNW;8;50%;70%;3
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;55;38;ENE;5;39%;30%;4
Blythe;Not as warm;71;47;SSW;11;49%;44%;4
Burbank;Showers and t-storms;61;48;SSW;6;76%;69%;4
Camarillo;Showers and t-storms;62;46;NE;7;77%;67%;4
Camp Pendleton;Showers and t-storms;62;52;NNW;9;75%;70%;3
Campo;Showers and t-storms;52;39;WSW;14;74%;71%;3
Carlsbad;Showers and t-storms;63;50;ENE;9;80%;70%;3
Chico;Mostly sunny, mild;71;44;SE;5;50%;10%;4
China Lake;Spotty showers;61;41;WSW;7;60%;83%;1
Chino;Showers and t-storms;59;50;SW;7;79%;70%;3
Concord;Clouds breaking;67;46;SSW;14;58%;4%;4
Corona;Showers and t-storms;60;49;SW;7;77%;70%;3
Crescent City;Partly sunny;52;43;SE;7;84%;31%;3
Daggett-Barstow;Cooler with a shower;62;47;WSW;14;53%;77%;3
Edwards AFB;Spotty showers;58;40;WSW;13;73%;85%;3
El Centro;Increasingly windy;70;51;W;15;53%;42%;4
Eureka;Partly sunny, breezy;52;44;ESE;16;83%;25%;4
Fairfield;Clouds breaking;69;42;WSW;9;61%;3%;4
Fresno;Brief a.m. showers;63;48;ESE;5;65%;80%;3
Fullerton;Showers and t-storms;63;52;SSE;5;77%;71%;4
Hanford;A shower or two;65;43;SE;5;68%;72%;3
Hawthorne;Showers and t-storms;63;51;SW;7;74%;69%;4
Hayward;Cooler;62;49;SW;15;72%;6%;4
Imperial;Increasingly windy;70;51;W;15;53%;42%;4
Imperial Beach;Showers and t-storms;61;54;W;12;81%;71%;3
Lancaster;Showers and t-storms;58;44;WSW;13;70%;65%;2
Lemoore Nas;Spotty showers;63;41;SE;6;74%;65%;3
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;69;44;SSE;6;56%;6%;4
Livermore;Clouds breaking;66;44;SW;9;63%;7%;4
Lompoc;A passing shower;61;47;NW;8;80%;59%;3
Long Beach;Showers and t-storms;61;52;WSW;6;78%;70%;4
Los Alamitos;Showers and t-storms;62;53;SW;7;82%;70%;3
Los Angeles;Showers and t-storms;62;52;SW;6;80%;70%;4
Los Angeles Downtown;Showers and t-storms;62;52;SW;6;80%;70%;4
Madera;A passing shower;69;43;N;6;66%;60%;3
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;57;28;W;5;43%;4%;4
Marysville;Mostly sunny, nice;70;44;SSE;6;56%;8%;4
Mather AFB;Clouds breaking;70;44;SSE;7;54%;9%;4
Merced;Clouds breaking;67;42;SSW;6;62%;30%;3
Merced (airport);Clouds breaking;67;42;SSW;6;62%;30%;3
Miramar Mcas;Showers and t-storms;62;51;SW;9;80%;71%;3
Modesto;Clouds breaking;69;43;ENE;5;53%;28%;3
Moffett Nas;Clouds breaking;61;46;SSW;15;69%;11%;4
Mojave;Spotty showers;57;43;WNW;11;63%;85%;3
Montague;Mostly sunny;61;31;N;3;49%;17%;4
Monterey Rabr;A morning shower;59;48;WNW;8;74%;43%;3
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;61;34;NW;3;40%;13%;4
Napa County;Clouds breaking;63;40;SW;9;67%;3%;4
Needles;Occasional rain;66;50;W;8;43%;84%;1
North Island;Showers and t-storms;62;56;WNW;11;75%;71%;3
Oakland;Cooler;60;49;WSW;15;71%;5%;4
Oceanside;Showers and t-storms;63;50;ENE;9;80%;70%;3
Ontario;Showers and t-storms;59;50;SW;7;79%;70%;3
Oroville;Mostly sunny, nice;70;47;SE;6;47%;9%;4
Oxnard;Showers and t-storms;59;46;NW;8;85%;66%;3
Palm Springs;Not as warm;68;51;NW;9;47%;50%;3
Palmdale;Showers and t-storms;57;42;SW;14;70%;65%;3
Paso Robles;Spotty showers;61;40;SSW;6;75%;62%;3
Point Mugu;Showers and t-storms;60;45;NW;8;86%;66%;3
Porterville;Spotty showers;61;43;SE;5;71%;85%;2
Ramona;Showers and t-storms;55;46;SW;8;82%;71%;3
Redding;Mostly sunny, mild;74;43;NNW;6;37%;11%;4
Riverside;Showers and t-storms;60;50;SSW;7;78%;72%;3
Riverside March;Showers and t-storms;57;47;SSW;7;86%;71%;3
Sacramento;Clouds breaking;70;44;S;6;58%;4%;4
Sacramento International;Nice with sunshine;70;44;SSE;7;54%;5%;4
Salinas;Cooler;61;47;WSW;10;76%;24%;3
San Bernardino;Showers and t-storms;58;48;SSW;7;80%;71%;3
San Carlos;Clouds breaking;61;48;WSW;16;71%;8%;4
San Diego;Showers and t-storms;63;56;WSW;8;73%;71%;2
San Diego Brown;Showers and t-storms;60;50;SW;10;86%;71%;3
San Diego Montgomery;Showers and t-storms;61;52;WSW;10;76%;70%;3
San Francisco;Clouds breaking;58;49;WNW;16;76%;7%;4
San Jose;Clouds breaking;66;47;SSE;15;64%;33%;4
San Luis Obispo;A stray shower;60;46;WNW;8;79%;45%;3
San Nicolas Island;A passing shower;59;48;WNW;12;78%;61%;4
Sandberg;Spotty showers;48;41;WNW;12;77%;72%;2
Santa Ana;Showers and t-storms;63;52;SW;6;79%;71%;4
Santa Barbara;Spotty showers;61;44;NNW;7;81%;69%;3
Santa Maria;Spotty showers;61;47;NW;8;81%;63%;3
Santa Monica;Showers and t-storms;61;49;WSW;6;76%;68%;4
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny, breezy;65;41;WNW;16;69%;3%;4
Santa Ynez;Spotty showers;63;42;NNW;6;94%;64%;4
Santee;Showers and t-storms;63;52;SW;8;66%;71%;2
South Lake Tahoe;Clouds breaking;48;29;WSW;4;48%;4%;4
Stockton;Clouds breaking;71;42;WSW;7;57%;7%;4
Thermal;Not as warm;70;50;NNW;8;45%;47%;3
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;53;26;SSE;3;47%;0%;4
Twentynine Palms;Cooler with a shower;62;44;W;10;49%;77%;3
Ukiah;Mostly sunny;68;39;WNW;4;54%;8%;4
Vacaville;Clouds breaking;71;42;SW;9;47%;3%;4
Van Nuys;Showers and t-storms;62;48;SSW;6;76%;69%;4
Vandenberg AFB;Clouds breaking;59;47;NW;8;85%;44%;3
Victorville;Spotty showers;52;40;SW;11;86%;85%;3
Visalia;Cooler;61;43;SSE;5;79%;76%;3
Watsonville;Cooler;60;46;WSW;7;82%;19%;4
