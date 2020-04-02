CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Saturday, April 4, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly cloudy;49;24;W;6;47%;26%;5
Arcata;Mostly cloudy, cool;54;41;ESE;7;68%;79%;3
Auburn;Mostly sunny;61;39;ESE;5;49%;26%;7
Avalon;Low clouds, then sun;64;52;SW;6;63%;3%;7
Bakersfield;Sunshine, pleasant;72;44;E;6;41%;1%;7
Beale AFB;Inc. clouds;67;44;SE;5;45%;26%;6
Big Bear City;Plenty of sun;55;33;W;8;66%;13%;9
Bishop;Plenty of sunshine;67;36;NW;7;23%;8%;7
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny, chilly;45;33;ENE;7;40%;26%;7
Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;84;56;SSW;5;21%;0%;8
Burbank;Sunshine and nice;71;48;SE;6;54%;5%;8
Camarillo;Sunny;70;49;E;7;48%;1%;8
Camp Pendleton;Abundant sunshine;67;55;ESE;8;65%;7%;8
Campo;Plenty of sunshine;67;38;W;9;50%;4%;8
Carlsbad;Low clouds, then sun;67;51;SE;7;74%;7%;7
Chico;Inc. clouds;68;43;ENE;5;45%;27%;6
China Lake;Sunny and pleasant;74;44;WSW;6;28%;0%;8
Chino;Sunny, but cool;70;46;SW;7;59%;7%;8
Concord;Mostly sunny;66;45;SW;8;50%;25%;7
Corona;Sunny and pleasant;72;45;SSE;7;57%;7%;8
Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;53;43;SE;7;69%;79%;4
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and nice;76;51;WSW;14;20%;0%;8
Edwards AFB;Plenty of sunshine;72;44;WSW;11;29%;0%;8
El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;85;56;W;7;23%;0%;8
Eureka;Mostly cloudy, cool;53;42;ESE;7;67%;79%;3
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;68;41;WSW;7;51%;26%;7
Fresno;Sunny and pleasant;70;46;NW;7;39%;9%;7
Fullerton;Nice with sunshine;72;53;SE;5;52%;8%;8
Hanford;Sunny and nice;71;43;NNW;6;49%;5%;7
Hawthorne;Low clouds, then sun;67;54;ESE;6;57%;5%;7
Hayward;Cool with sunshine;61;46;WSW;8;55%;22%;7
Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;85;56;W;7;23%;0%;8
Imperial Beach;Clouds, then sun;66;54;SSW;8;67%;4%;7
Lancaster;Sunny and pleasant;70;45;WSW;13;32%;3%;8
Lemoore Nas;Sunshine and nice;71;43;NNW;7;37%;3%;7
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;66;44;ESE;5;54%;26%;7
Livermore;Mostly sunny, cool;63;42;SW;7;54%;21%;7
Lompoc;Brilliant sunshine;64;42;NW;14;58%;2%;8
Long Beach;Low clouds, then sun;67;53;SSE;6;58%;7%;7
Los Alamitos;Clearing;69;52;SSE;7;60%;7%;7
Los Angeles;Sunny and pleasant;71;52;SSE;7;54%;5%;8
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny and pleasant;71;52;SSE;7;54%;5%;8
Madera;Sunny and pleasant;71;41;NW;6;53%;14%;7
Mammoth;Mostly cloudy;49;27;SW;5;49%;26%;5
Marysville;Inc. clouds;67;42;ESE;5;51%;26%;6
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;67;44;S;5;49%;26%;7
Merced;Sunshine;69;41;NW;7;49%;15%;7
Merced (airport);Sunshine;69;41;NW;7;49%;15%;7
Miramar Mcas;Plenty of sunshine;69;53;SE;6;60%;6%;8
Modesto;Mostly sunny;69;42;NNW;7;45%;20%;7
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny, cool;62;45;WSW;8;54%;19%;7
Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;66;42;W;13;32%;0%;8
Montague;Mostly cloudy, cool;56;31;NNE;5;49%;33%;5
Monterey Rabr;Plenty of sunshine;59;48;NW;12;66%;14%;7
Mount Shasta;Mostly cloudy, cool;54;29;NNW;4;46%;56%;5
Napa County;Mostly sunny;64;41;W;8;55%;27%;7
Needles;Plenty of sunshine;83;56;W;6;13%;2%;8
North Island;Low clouds, then sun;66;55;E;7;68%;4%;7
Oakland;Mostly sunny, cool;62;47;WNW;9;56%;25%;7
Oceanside;Low clouds, then sun;67;51;SE;7;74%;7%;7
Ontario;Sunny, but cool;70;46;SW;7;59%;7%;8
Oroville;Inc. clouds;67;46;ENE;5;49%;26%;6
Oxnard;Plenty of sun;64;48;NW;7;58%;1%;8
Palm Springs;Plenty of sun;84;58;WNW;6;25%;0%;8
Palmdale;Plenty of sun;70;46;SW;13;24%;4%;8
Paso Robles;Sunshine;68;39;NW;5;50%;4%;7
Point Mugu;Sunshine;64;47;E;8;61%;1%;8
Porterville;Sunny, but cool;70;40;ESE;5;52%;4%;7
Ramona;Sunny and nice;68;43;S;6;60%;6%;8
Redding;Mostly cloudy;66;41;NW;7;38%;30%;5
Riverside;Sunny and nice;73;47;SSW;6;55%;8%;8
Riverside March;Sunny and nice;71;44;SSE;6;61%;8%;8
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;67;44;SSW;5;54%;26%;7
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;67;44;SSE;6;48%;25%;7
Salinas;Plenty of sunshine;62;46;SSW;10;61%;13%;7
San Bernardino;Sunny, but cool;71;46;S;6;59%;7%;8
San Carlos;Mostly sunny, cool;61;47;WNW;10;52%;23%;7
San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;68;55;SW;7;58%;4%;7
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;68;49;SSE;6;64%;4%;8
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;68;53;ESE;6;62%;5%;8
San Francisco;Mostly sunny;60;49;WNW;11;58%;25%;7
San Jose;Mostly sunny;64;46;WNW;8;54%;19%;7
San Luis Obispo;Plenty of sun;66;42;N;12;53%;3%;7
San Nicolas Island;Clearing;61;51;NW;20;66%;2%;7
Sandberg;Sunny and breezy;57;41;NW;15;34%;3%;8
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;70;51;SSE;6;61%;8%;8
Santa Barbara;Plenty of sun;69;44;NNE;6;53%;2%;8
Santa Maria;Sunshine;64;42;NW;14;56%;2%;8
Santa Monica;Plenty of sun;64;52;E;7;60%;5%;8
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny, cool;64;41;NW;7;52%;27%;7
Santa Ynez;Sunshine and nice;73;39;N;8;64%;2%;8
Santee;Nice with sunshine;72;50;SSW;6;44%;2%;8
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny, chilly;45;26;WSW;8;41%;17%;7
Stockton;Mostly sunny;69;44;WSW;7;48%;23%;7
Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;85;59;WNW;6;24%;0%;8
Truckee-Tahoe;Chilly with sunshine;45;23;S;7;47%;17%;7
Twentynine Palms;Sunny and pleasant;77;51;WSW;6;26%;0%;8
Ukiah;Inc. clouds;61;40;WNW;8;53%;59%;7
Vacaville;Mostly sunny;69;42;SW;6;44%;26%;7
Van Nuys;Sunny and nice;70;49;SE;6;54%;4%;8
Vandenberg AFB;Sunny;61;44;NNW;16;62%;2%;8
Victorville;Sunny, but cool;69;42;SW;9;47%;4%;8
Visalia;Sunny and pleasant;69;45;NNW;5;45%;5%;7
Watsonville;Plenty of sunshine;62;41;N;6;61%;16%;7
