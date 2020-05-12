CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Thursday, May 14, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Spotty showers;54;40;SSW;8;71%;91%;3
Arcata;Spotty showers;61;52;SSE;8;82%;86%;2
Auburn;Clouds and sun, cool;63;49;SSE;6;71%;66%;6
Avalon;Low clouds breaking;66;59;WNW;9;61%;4%;10
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny, nice;78;54;NW;7;38%;4%;11
Beale AFB;An afternoon shower;67;49;SSE;8;61%;58%;3
Big Bear City;Cool with sunshine;61;35;W;8;57%;13%;12
Bishop;Mostly sunny;80;48;NNW;7;18%;3%;11
Blue Canyon;An afternoon shower;48;39;S;8;73%;83%;6
Blythe;Sunny;90;63;SSW;7;24%;0%;11
Burbank;Low clouds breaking;73;54;SE;6;52%;4%;10
Camarillo;Low clouds breaking;73;56;WNW;8;57%;2%;10
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds breaking;70;58;SSE;8;64%;9%;7
Campo;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;42;W;12;68%;12%;12
Carlsbad;Low clouds breaking;71;57;SSE;8;72%;10%;6
Chico;Mainly cloudy, cool;66;53;SE;8;66%;44%;3
China Lake;Lots of sun, windy;82;54;WSW;20;28%;0%;11
Chino;Mostly sunny, cool;73;53;SW;7;58%;27%;11
Concord;An afternoon shower;69;54;WSW;9;58%;58%;4
Corona;Low clouds breaking;75;53;S;7;56%;7%;10
Crescent City;Rain and drizzle;58;51;S;14;86%;97%;2
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and breezy;83;58;WSW;23;31%;0%;11
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny, windy;75;50;WSW;20;40%;0%;11
El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;88;62;W;11;28%;0%;11
Eureka;Showery;61;52;SSE;9;81%;87%;3
Fairfield;An afternoon shower;66;52;WSW;10;70%;58%;4
Fresno;Mostly sunny;78;55;NW;10;40%;4%;10
Fullerton;Low clouds breaking;73;58;SE;7;59%;7%;10
Hanford;Mostly sunny;79;54;NNW;7;41%;4%;11
Hawthorne;Low clouds breaking;71;59;ESE;9;60%;5%;10
Hayward;An afternoon shower;66;54;W;9;64%;57%;3
Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;88;62;W;11;28%;0%;11
Imperial Beach;Low clouds breaking;69;60;WNW;11;68%;12%;7
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;75;51;WSW;19;41%;4%;11
Lemoore Nas;Periods of sun;80;52;NNW;11;39%;4%;11
Lincoln;An afternoon shower;68;52;SSE;7;65%;58%;3
Livermore;An afternoon shower;69;52;W;8;60%;57%;4
Lompoc;Low clouds breaking;67;51;NNW;13;68%;3%;10
Long Beach;Low clouds breaking;71;59;SE;8;59%;5%;10
Los Alamitos;Low clouds breaking;71;57;SSE;7;56%;5%;10
Los Angeles;Low clouds breaking;73;57;SSE;7;52%;5%;10
Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds breaking;73;57;SSE;7;52%;5%;10
Madera;Partly sunny;79;54;NW;8;41%;7%;10
Mammoth;A shower or two;52;39;SSW;11;71%;80%;3
Marysville;An afternoon shower;67;52;SSE;8;66%;58%;3
Mather AFB;Partly sunny, cool;69;50;SW;7;57%;44%;5
Merced;Cool with some sun;78;53;NW;8;46%;15%;9
Merced (airport);Cool with some sun;78;53;NW;8;46%;15%;9
Miramar Mcas;Low clouds breaking;71;59;SW;8;66%;12%;7
Modesto;Clouds and sun;76;54;NW;7;43%;25%;10
Moffett Nas;An afternoon shower;68;53;WNW;7;63%;55%;4
Mojave;Sunshine and windy;70;50;WNW;19;37%;0%;11
Montague;Cloudy with a shower;59;43;SE;9;57%;79%;3
Monterey Rabr;Low clouds breaking;67;55;WNW;6;63%;25%;6
Mount Shasta;Brief showers;50;40;SSE;3;73%;87%;3
Napa County;An afternoon shower;63;48;W;10;80%;58%;3
Needles;Plenty of sunshine;93;67;W;9;17%;0%;11
North Island;Low clouds breaking;70;62;WNW;10;64%;12%;7
Oakland;An afternoon shower;64;55;WSW;9;70%;58%;4
Oceanside;Low clouds breaking;71;57;SSE;8;72%;10%;6
Ontario;Mostly sunny, cool;73;53;SW;7;58%;27%;11
Oroville;An afternoon shower;67;54;SE;8;66%;58%;3
Oxnard;Low clouds breaking;68;54;WNW;9;70%;2%;10
Palm Springs;Sunny;89;63;WNW;9;33%;0%;11
Palmdale;Mostly sunny;75;50;SW;18;39%;4%;11
Paso Robles;Low clouds breaking;75;50;WNW;8;52%;4%;10
Point Mugu;Low clouds breaking;67;53;WNW;10;72%;2%;10
Porterville;Mostly sunny;77;50;NNE;6;41%;4%;11
Ramona;Cool with sunshine;69;52;SW;7;61%;11%;11
Redding;Brief showers;62;49;E;7;72%;89%;2
Riverside;Low clouds breaking;76;53;SSW;7;52%;7%;10
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;73;50;S;6;57%;8%;11
Sacramento;Cool with some sun;69;52;SSW;7;65%;44%;5
Sacramento International;An afternoon shower;68;52;SW;9;63%;58%;5
Salinas;Low clouds breaking;67;54;WNW;9;62%;34%;7
San Bernardino;Cool with sunshine;74;51;SSW;7;57%;7%;11
San Carlos;An afternoon shower;67;54;WSW;8;62%;56%;4
San Diego;Low clouds breaking;70;61;W;8;59%;12%;7
San Diego Brown;Low clouds breaking;69;57;WSW;8;66%;12%;7
San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds breaking;70;60;SW;8;63%;12%;7
San Francisco;An afternoon shower;63;54;WSW;10;73%;57%;4
San Jose;An afternoon shower;70;55;NW;8;56%;75%;4
San Luis Obispo;Low clouds breaking;70;51;NNW;13;57%;4%;10
San Nicolas Island;Low clouds breaking;66;52;NW;23;66%;2%;10
Sandberg;Lots of sun, windy;60;46;NW;23;62%;4%;12
Santa Ana;Low clouds breaking;72;57;SSE;7;55%;8%;10
Santa Barbara;Low clouds breaking;72;54;NNW;9;58%;2%;10
Santa Maria;Low clouds breaking;67;50;NW;14;65%;4%;10
Santa Monica;Low clouds breaking;69;57;E;8;70%;4%;10
Santa Rosa;An afternoon shower;61;50;WSW;6;78%;66%;4
Santa Ynez;Low clouds breaking;76;49;NNW;9;78%;4%;10
Santee;Low clouds breaking;73;57;SW;7;44%;7%;10
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly cloudy, cool;52;35;SW;9;48%;67%;7
Stockton;Periods of sun;75;53;NW;6;53%;38%;6
Thermal;Sunny;90;65;NW;7;27%;0%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Rain and drizzle;51;32;SSW;10;58%;83%;6
Twentynine Palms;Sunny and nice;84;59;W;6;27%;0%;11
Ukiah;An afternoon shower;64;50;WNW;5;74%;72%;3
Vacaville;An afternoon shower;66;50;SW;9;68%;58%;5
Van Nuys;Low clouds breaking;73;55;SSE;7;52%;4%;10
Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds breaking;63;50;NNW;15;71%;4%;10
Victorville;Cool with sunshine;74;49;WSW;12;46%;4%;12
Visalia;Mostly sunny, nice;78;52;NW;9;47%;4%;11
Watsonville;Low clouds breaking;65;54;WSW;7;71%;25%;6
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather