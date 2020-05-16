CA Forecast for Monday, May 18, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;A bit of rain;57;38;SSW;11;71%;72%;4

Arcata;Periods of rain;62;50;S;8;79%;94%;3

Auburn;Cooler with rain;61;51;SSE;6;82%;92%;3

Avalon;Some brightening;68;60;WNW;8;67%;27%;6

Bakersfield;Partly sunny, warm;88;63;NNE;8;33%;60%;11

Beale AFB;Spotty showers;67;54;SE;13;79%;92%;2

Big Bear City;High clouds;69;41;SW;9;50%;21%;12

Bishop;Partly sunny;88;52;SW;10;16%;34%;11

Blue Canyon;Colder with rain;49;37;WSW;13;94%;97%;3

Blythe;High clouds and hot;101;71;S;11;21%;0%;11

Burbank;Some sun;79;60;SSW;7;53%;27%;11

Camarillo;Nice with some sun;73;59;WSW;8;67%;29%;7

Camp Pendleton;Some brightening;72;61;NW;9;72%;54%;10

Campo;Nice with some sun;80;46;WNW;10;51%;9%;12

Carlsbad;Some brightening;72;61;WSW;9;82%;54%;6

Chico;A little rain;69;54;SE;13;66%;90%;3

China Lake;Partial sunshine;92;61;SW;13;19%;12%;11

Chino;High clouds;82;58;SW;8;52%;16%;11

Concord;Spotty showers;70;55;SSW;14;68%;85%;3

Corona;High clouds;85;58;SW;7;52%;27%;11

Crescent City;Showers;59;51;SSE;14;87%;98%;3

Daggett-Barstow;High clouds;94;62;WSW;16;22%;1%;11

Edwards AFB;Windy with some sun;86;56;WSW;19;30%;7%;11

El Centro;Warm with some sun;99;68;W;7;38%;0%;11

Eureka;Periods of rain;61;51;SSW;9;79%;98%;3

Fairfield;Spotty showers;67;54;SW;10;78%;85%;3

Fresno;Partly sunny;86;60;NW;8;40%;66%;10

Fullerton;High clouds and nice;77;63;S;7;62%;27%;11

Hanford;Clouds and sun;87;60;WNW;6;42%;65%;10

Hawthorne;Some brightening;73;63;WSW;9;68%;22%;10

Hayward;Spotty showers;67;56;SW;11;74%;89%;3

Imperial;Warm with some sun;99;68;W;7;38%;0%;11

Imperial Beach;High clouds and nice;70;62;NW;10;77%;12%;7

Lancaster;High clouds;84;55;SW;17;31%;20%;11

Lemoore Nas;Clouds and sun;87;58;WSW;10;38%;42%;8

Lincoln;Spotty showers;67;55;SSE;9;72%;92%;2

Livermore;Spotty showers;69;53;SW;10;68%;71%;4

Lompoc;High clouds;70;56;S;8;73%;39%;6

Long Beach;Some brightening;72;61;SW;9;66%;22%;10

Los Alamitos;Some brightening;74;62;SW;7;60%;22%;10

Los Angeles;High clouds;78;61;SW;7;59%;21%;11

Los Angeles Downtown;High clouds;78;61;SW;7;59%;21%;11

Madera;Partly sunny;87;59;NNW;7;43%;76%;10

Mammoth;A bit of rain;58;40;SSW;11;66%;87%;4

Marysville;Spotty showers;69;54;SSE;11;66%;72%;3

Mather AFB;Spotty showers;70;52;SW;11;70%;81%;3

Merced;A passing shower;83;57;W;8;50%;81%;6

Merced (airport);A passing shower;83;57;W;8;50%;81%;6

Miramar Mcas;High clouds and nice;75;59;W;8;73%;13%;7

Modesto;A passing shower;80;56;N;11;52%;80%;5

Moffett Nas;Spotty showers;68;54;SSE;11;72%;79%;3

Mojave;High clouds;83;55;W;13;27%;9%;11

Montague;Periods of rain;65;43;ESE;13;63%;98%;6

Monterey Rabr;A shower;72;57;SSW;11;69%;82%;3

Mount Shasta;Cooler with rain;54;38;SSE;3;75%;96%;4

Napa County;Spotty showers;66;51;SSW;13;84%;89%;4

Needles;Hot with high clouds;102;75;SSW;13;14%;2%;11

North Island;Some brightening;71;61;NW;9;71%;27%;6

Oakland;Spotty showers;66;57;SW;11;76%;87%;3

Oceanside;Some brightening;72;61;WSW;9;82%;54%;6

Ontario;High clouds;82;58;SW;8;52%;16%;11

Oroville;Spotty showers;69;55;SE;10;66%;95%;3

Oxnard;High clouds;68;56;WNW;10;79%;29%;6

Palm Springs;Hot with high clouds;98;67;WNW;8;28%;3%;11

Palmdale;High clouds;85;55;WSW;17;29%;19%;11

Paso Robles;Periods of sun;75;53;SSW;10;67%;44%;7

Point Mugu;High clouds;68;56;WNW;10;77%;29%;6

Porterville;Clouds and sun;86;60;SSE;6;41%;63%;11

Ramona;High clouds;79;55;SW;7;60%;12%;11

Redding;A bit of rain;69;53;S;14;71%;91%;3

Riverside;Warm with some sun;85;58;WSW;7;50%;15%;11

Riverside March;High clouds;84;55;S;7;48%;14%;11

Sacramento;Spotty showers;68;55;SSW;10;74%;76%;3

Sacramento International;Spotty showers;69;55;S;14;72%;76%;3

Salinas;Some sun, a shower;73;56;W;12;68%;76%;4

San Bernardino;High clouds;85;56;SSW;8;47%;14%;11

San Carlos;Spotty showers;67;56;SSW;9;72%;84%;3

San Diego;Some brightening;71;63;NW;8;72%;13%;6

San Diego Brown;High clouds;72;58;WNW;7;73%;11%;11

San Diego Montgomery;Some brightening;73;60;WNW;8;70%;13%;6

San Francisco;Spotty showers;65;57;SW;11;79%;83%;3

San Jose;Spotty showers;69;55;SSE;13;70%;87%;3

San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;71;58;S;9;67%;73%;5

San Nicolas Island;Winds subsiding;68;57;W;19;73%;29%;6

Sandberg;High clouds;71;48;W;13;46%;44%;12

Santa Ana;High clouds and nice;77;62;SW;7;59%;54%;11

Santa Barbara;High clouds;71;58;WNW;8;70%;33%;6

Santa Maria;Partly sunny;71;57;SSE;10;72%;67%;7

Santa Monica;High clouds and nice;70;59;W;7;77%;27%;11

Santa Rosa;Spotty showers;65;51;SW;7;78%;89%;5

Santa Ynez;Some sun;83;57;NW;8;77%;39%;7

Santee;Some sun, pleasant;79;59;WSW;7;49%;8%;11

South Lake Tahoe;A touch of rain;56;40;SW;13;55%;97%;4

Stockton;Spotty showers;75;55;WSW;9;60%;82%;4

Thermal;Hot with high clouds;100;69;WNW;8;32%;2%;11

Truckee-Tahoe;A little rain;57;36;SW;17;60%;92%;4

Twentynine Palms;High clouds;94;61;WSW;10;23%;1%;11

Ukiah;A touch of rain;67;50;S;9;65%;90%;4

Vacaville;Spotty showers;66;54;SW;13;79%;85%;3

Van Nuys;High clouds;78;60;SW;7;58%;27%;11

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;67;54;SSE;7;79%;39%;6

Victorville;High clouds;82;51;SSW;12;38%;13%;12

Visalia;Clouds and sunshine;85;60;SW;7;45%;69%;10

Watsonville;A shower;68;56;WSW;8;74%;80%;3

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather