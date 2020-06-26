CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Sunday, June 28, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Sun and some clouds;89;46;NW;10;30%;4%;11
Arcata;Partly sunny;65;51;NNW;7;75%;4%;6
Auburn;Mostly sunny, warm;93;57;SSE;8;37%;2%;11
Avalon;Low clouds breaking;70;56;WSW;6;78%;2%;6
Bakersfield;Sunshine, very hot;106;72;NNE;7;22%;0%;11
Beale AFB;Partly sunny;95;58;SSE;12;43%;3%;11
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;79;47;W;7;46%;3%;13
Bishop;Mostly sunny and hot;103;66;WNW;7;14%;0%;12
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;81;58;ESE;10;32%;2%;12
Blythe;Sunny and seasonable;109;82;S;10;22%;0%;12
Burbank;Partly sunny;82;61;SSE;6;61%;1%;11
Camarillo;Partly sunny;75;64;SW;7;68%;1%;7
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds breaking;74;64;SW;6;70%;25%;11
Campo;Mostly sunny;88;49;SW;12;40%;0%;12
Carlsbad;Low clouds breaking;74;65;SW;7;79%;1%;6
Chico;Partly sunny and hot;99;60;SSE;8;37%;2%;11
China Lake;Sunny and hot;108;77;SW;9;19%;0%;12
Chino;Mostly sunny;87;61;WSW;7;52%;1%;12
Concord;Sunny;83;57;SSW;14;53%;1%;11
Corona;Mostly sunny;90;60;WSW;7;53%;1%;12
Crescent City;Increasingly windy;61;50;NNW;18;82%;7%;6
Daggett-Barstow;Hot with sunshine;109;77;SW;13;20%;0%;12
Edwards AFB;Plenty of sunshine;103;68;SW;13;24%;0%;12
El Centro;Sunny and very warm;108;75;W;8;23%;0%;12
Eureka;Some sun;62;51;N;8;77%;4%;6
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;81;55;WSW;17;56%;2%;11
Fresno;Sunshine and hot;106;69;NW;7;28%;1%;11
Fullerton;Partly sunny;79;66;S;5;63%;2%;11
Hanford;Very hot;106;63;NW;6;27%;1%;11
Hawthorne;Low clouds breaking;73;64;SW;7;70%;2%;8
Hayward;Nice with sunshine;77;56;SW;9;61%;1%;11
Imperial;Sunny and very warm;108;75;W;8;23%;0%;12
Imperial Beach;Low clouds breaking;72;64;SW;9;75%;0%;6
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;99;66;SW;15;22%;1%;12
Lemoore Nas;Sunlit and hot;106;62;NW;8;27%;1%;11
Lincoln;Lots of sun, warm;95;57;SSE;9;45%;3%;11
Livermore;Sunny;91;55;SW;11;44%;1%;11
Lompoc;Partly sunny;72;58;WNW;8;77%;0%;5
Long Beach;Low clouds breaking;75;64;SW;6;67%;2%;8
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;77;64;SSW;7;67%;2%;8
Los Angeles;Partly sunny;80;62;S;6;67%;2%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;80;62;S;6;67%;2%;11
Madera;Sunshine, very hot;105;60;NW;7;28%;1%;11
Mammoth;Partial sunshine;87;46;NW;10;32%;5%;11
Marysville;Partly sunny, warm;98;57;SSE;10;44%;3%;11
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;93;57;S;11;42%;2%;11
Merced;Hot with sunshine;102;59;WSW;9;31%;2%;11
Merced (airport);Hot with sunshine;102;59;WSW;9;31%;2%;11
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;77;64;SW;6;70%;1%;11
Modesto;Sunny and hot;101;62;NE;8;34%;2%;11
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;76;55;W;6;64%;1%;11
Mojave;Sunny and very hot;101;69;WSW;11;18%;0%;12
Montague;Not as hot;90;50;N;10;34%;9%;11
Monterey Rabr;Clouds, then sun;70;57;WSW;7;75%;0%;11
Mount Shasta;Not as hot;88;51;NNW;4;38%;4%;11
Napa County;Mostly sunny;74;54;SW;15;71%;2%;11
Needles;Sunny and hot;112;85;S;10;13%;2%;12
North Island;Low clouds breaking;73;65;SW;8;70%;1%;6
Oakland;Partly sunny;71;57;SW;12;72%;1%;11
Oceanside;Low clouds breaking;74;65;SW;7;79%;1%;6
Ontario;Mostly sunny;87;61;WSW;7;52%;1%;12
Oroville;Partly sunny and hot;99;60;SSE;8;40%;4%;11
Oxnard;Low clouds breaking;70;61;WNW;7;81%;1%;6
Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;108;77;WNW;8;27%;0%;12
Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;99;69;SW;15;24%;1%;12
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;90;53;SSW;11;48%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Low clouds breaking;70;62;WNW;8;77%;1%;6
Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;105;64;S;6;27%;0%;11
Ramona;Mostly sunny;87;57;SW;7;55%;1%;12
Redding;Partly sunny and hot;101;67;N;9;30%;3%;11
Riverside;Sunshine;90;61;WSW;7;51%;1%;12
Riverside March;Sunny;90;58;S;6;52%;1%;12
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;88;55;S;10;50%;3%;11
Sacramento International;Not as hot;91;57;SSE;13;52%;3%;11
Salinas;Partly sunny;70;58;W;10;74%;1%;11
San Bernardino;Abundant sunshine;90;60;SSW;7;51%;1%;12
San Carlos;Turning sunny;76;55;SW;9;60%;1%;11
San Diego;Low clouds breaking;74;65;WSW;7;66%;1%;6
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;75;63;WSW;6;73%;0%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Some sun;76;64;SW;7;70%;1%;11
San Francisco;Clearing;67;56;WSW;15;65%;2%;11
San Jose;Mostly sunny;84;56;NNW;8;54%;1%;11
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;76;56;SW;6;66%;25%;11
San Nicolas Island;Low clouds breaking;68;57;W;8;79%;1%;6
Sandberg;Sunny and warm;87;60;SSW;15;36%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;79;64;SSW;6;59%;2%;8
Santa Barbara;Low clouds breaking;72;58;S;6;78%;0%;8
Santa Maria;Partly sunny, nice;74;56;WNW;7;72%;0%;11
Santa Monica;Low clouds breaking;71;62;SW;6;77%;1%;8
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;75;51;SW;8;67%;2%;11
Santa Ynez;Sunshine and humid;91;55;SSW;7;78%;0%;12
Santee;Some sun;85;62;SW;6;46%;1%;11
South Lake Tahoe;Lots of sun, warm;80;54;SW;10;31%;0%;12
Stockton;Mostly sunny and hot;99;59;WSW;9;37%;1%;11
Thermal;Hot with sunshine;108;74;NW;8;26%;0%;12
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunshine and breezy;84;45;SSW;12;34%;0%;12
Twentynine Palms;Hot with sunshine;106;76;WSW;8;17%;0%;12
Ukiah;Partly sunny;95;54;WNW;6;38%;3%;11
Vacaville;Mostly sunny;89;58;SW;12;46%;1%;11
Van Nuys;Some sun;81;60;SSE;6;65%;1%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;67;56;W;6;84%;0%;5
Victorville;Mostly sunny;95;61;SSW;11;31%;1%;12
Visalia;Hot with sunshine;104;65;NW;6;38%;1%;11
Watsonville;Clouds, then sun;69;54;SW;7;78%;1%;11
