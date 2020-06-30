CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Thursday, July 2, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Plenty of sunshine;79;38;NW;8;29%;0%;11
Arcata;Mostly sunny;65;47;N;9;65%;1%;11
Auburn;Plenty of sunshine;89;58;SE;5;31%;1%;11
Avalon;Turning sunny;68;57;SW;6;81%;0%;8
Bakersfield;Sunny and warm;98;64;NE;7;18%;0%;11
Beale AFB;Plenty of sunshine;94;58;SE;6;34%;0%;11
Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;72;41;SW;7;47%;1%;13
Bishop;Plenty of sunshine;94;57;NW;7;15%;0%;12
Blue Canyon;Sunny and pleasant;72;56;ENE;8;33%;0%;12
Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;104;75;S;8;16%;0%;12
Burbank;Mostly sunny;80;59;SSE;6;61%;25%;12
Camarillo;Clouds breaking;76;61;N;8;62%;0%;8
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;74;61;SW;6;67%;0%;11
Campo;Lots of sun, nice;82;43;W;10;46%;0%;12
Carlsbad;Clouds, then sun;75;60;WSW;7;74%;0%;11
Chico;Sunny and warm;96;62;ESE;5;30%;1%;11
China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;99;64;SW;10;15%;0%;12
Chino;Plenty of sunshine;84;58;WSW;7;53%;0%;12
Concord;Plenty of sunshine;84;55;SW;10;46%;0%;11
Corona;Plenty of sunshine;87;57;WSW;7;53%;0%;12
Crescent City;Sunny and windy;60;47;NNW;17;73%;4%;10
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;100;66;WSW;10;16%;0%;12
Edwards AFB;Brilliant sunshine;93;59;SW;15;21%;0%;12
El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;101;70;W;5;26%;0%;12
Eureka;Mostly sunny;63;48;N;11;68%;1%;11
Fairfield;Sunshine;85;54;WSW;10;44%;0%;11
Fresno;Sunshine and warm;97;63;NNW;6;26%;0%;11
Fullerton;Clouds breaking;79;64;S;6;61%;0%;11
Hanford;Sunny and hot;97;54;SSE;5;26%;2%;11
Hawthorne;Low clouds, then sun;74;62;S;7;66%;0%;11
Hayward;Sunshine and nice;75;55;WSW;8;55%;2%;11
Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;101;70;W;5;26%;0%;12
Imperial Beach;Clouds to sun;71;62;WSW;9;72%;0%;8
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;90;59;WSW;15;21%;0%;12
Lemoore Nas;Warm with sunshine;96;53;SSW;8;24%;0%;11
Lincoln;Sunny and warm;92;56;SSE;6;36%;2%;11
Livermore;Abundant sunshine;86;51;WSW;8;45%;2%;11
Lompoc;Clouds to sun;69;53;NW;9;73%;1%;7
Long Beach;Clouds to sun;74;62;S;7;64%;0%;11
Los Alamitos;Low clouds, then sun;76;61;S;7;63%;0%;11
Los Angeles;Clouds breaking;79;60;S;6;60%;0%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Clouds breaking;79;60;S;6;60%;0%;11
Madera;Sunny and hot;96;56;NNW;5;29%;2%;11
Mammoth;Plenty of sunshine;78;42;NW;9;33%;0%;11
Marysville;Sunny and warm;95;56;SSE;5;35%;0%;11
Mather AFB;Sunny and seasonable;93;56;S;7;36%;0%;11
Merced;Plenty of sunshine;93;56;W;7;33%;0%;11
Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;93;56;W;7;33%;0%;11
Miramar Mcas;Clouds to sun;76;59;SW;6;66%;0%;11
Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;92;56;NNW;6;35%;0%;11
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny, nice;74;53;SSE;6;57%;1%;11
Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;91;60;W;13;17%;0%;12
Montague;Plenty of sunshine;83;45;N;8;33%;3%;11
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;66;54;SW;10;71%;1%;10
Mount Shasta;Plenty of sunshine;79;45;NNW;5;31%;2%;11
Napa County;Plenty of sunshine;74;53;SW;12;63%;0%;11
Needles;Plenty of sunshine;104;76;S;8;11%;2%;12
North Island;Turning sunny;72;62;WSW;7;68%;0%;11
Oakland;Mostly sunny;71;55;SW;9;63%;2%;11
Oceanside;Clouds, then sun;75;60;WSW;7;74%;0%;11
Ontario;Plenty of sunshine;84;58;WSW;7;53%;0%;12
Oroville;Sunny and warm;94;60;ESE;5;33%;1%;11
Oxnard;Low clouds, then sun;71;58;WNW;9;74%;0%;7
Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;101;71;WNW;7;25%;0%;12
Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;90;60;WSW;15;20%;0%;12
Paso Robles;Brilliant sunshine;79;48;S;13;49%;1%;11
Point Mugu;Low clouds, then sun;72;60;NW;10;71%;0%;7
Porterville;Sunny and warm;97;58;S;6;23%;2%;11
Ramona;Mostly sunny;82;49;SSE;7;59%;0%;12
Redding;Sunny and seasonable;96;65;N;7;24%;1%;11
Riverside;Plenty of sunshine;87;58;WSW;7;54%;0%;12
Riverside March;Sunny and delightful;86;55;S;7;52%;0%;12
Sacramento;Plenty of sunshine;89;54;S;5;42%;2%;11
Sacramento International;Plenty of sunshine;90;55;SSE;8;45%;0%;11
Salinas;Mostly sunny;67;54;NNE;11;69%;1%;11
San Bernardino;Plenty of sunshine;87;55;SSW;6;48%;0%;12
San Carlos;Partly sunny, cool;72;53;SW;9;53%;2%;11
San Diego;Turning sunny;72;62;W;7;65%;0%;11
San Diego Brown;Low clouds, then sun;74;58;WSW;6;69%;0%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Clouds, then sun;75;60;WSW;6;67%;0%;11
San Francisco;Partly sunny;66;55;SW;11;60%;2%;11
San Jose;Mostly sunny;79;54;SSE;10;51%;1%;11
San Luis Obispo;Turning sunny;72;53;NW;8;65%;1%;11
San Nicolas Island;Turning sunny;67;56;WNW;9;75%;0%;7
Sandberg;Plenty of sunshine;77;56;SSW;14;37%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Low clouds, then sun;78;60;SSW;6;59%;0%;11
Santa Barbara;Low clouds, then sun;70;56;SE;6;71%;0%;11
Santa Maria;Low clouds, then sun;71;53;WNW;9;68%;1%;11
Santa Monica;Low clouds, then sun;72;60;SE;7;71%;0%;11
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;79;49;S;7;53%;0%;11
Santa Ynez;Low clouds, then sun;86;53;N;7;71%;2%;11
Santee;Clouds breaking;81;57;WSW;7;43%;0%;11
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and pleasant;72;41;WSW;7;33%;0%;12
Stockton;Sunny and warm;93;57;WNW;5;37%;1%;11
Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;101;71;NW;7;25%;0%;12
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and pleasant;75;37;SW;8;36%;0%;12
Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;97;70;SW;8;16%;0%;12
Ukiah;Sunny and very warm;92;52;WNW;5;38%;0%;11
Vacaville;Plenty of sunshine;90;56;SW;7;39%;0%;11
Van Nuys;Low clouds, then sun;79;58;SSE;6;58%;0%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds, then sun;65;52;NNW;7;81%;1%;7
Victorville;Sunny and pleasant;88;54;SSW;11;30%;0%;12
Visalia;Sunny and seasonable;95;57;SSE;7;34%;0%;11
Watsonville;Mostly sunny, cool;65;54;SW;7;68%;1%;11
