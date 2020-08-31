CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Wednesday, September 2, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Sunny;87;47;E;3;31%;0%;7
Arcata;Mostly sunny;70;52;SSW;5;62%;0%;6
Auburn;Sunny and very warm;93;64;SE;5;31%;0%;7
Avalon;Low clouds, then sun;72;59;W;6;71%;1%;8
Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;99;70;NNE;6;26%;0%;8
Beale AFB;Sunny and hot;96;59;SSE;5;43%;0%;7
Big Bear City;Sunny and pleasant;78;49;NNW;5;43%;1%;9
Bishop;Mostly sunny;95;55;NNW;5;18%;0%;8
Blue Canyon;Warm with sunshine;82;67;ENE;6;31%;0%;8
Blythe;Mostly sunny;108;82;S;7;26%;0%;9
Burbank;Plenty of sun;84;60;S;5;62%;1%;8
Camarillo;Some sun;74;60;NNE;7;68%;1%;7
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;80;63;NW;7;61%;0%;8
Campo;Sunny and breezy;90;53;SSW;12;42%;0%;9
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;78;64;WNW;7;72%;0%;8
Chico;Sunny and hot;100;65;SE;5;30%;0%;7
China Lake;Sunny and hot;101;67;W;5;18%;0%;8
Chino;Sunshine;87;59;WSW;6;55%;0%;9
Concord;Sunshine;85;59;SW;11;54%;2%;7
Corona;Sunshine;89;58;W;7;56%;0%;9
Crescent City;Sun and clouds;65;50;S;6;75%;3%;6
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and hot;103;72;WSW;8;16%;0%;8
Edwards AFB;Plenty of sun;99;62;SW;5;21%;0%;8
El Centro;Mostly sunny, warm;106;79;SE;5;29%;0%;9
Eureka;Mostly sunny;67;51;SSW;5;66%;0%;6
Fairfield;Sunshine;87;58;WSW;10;47%;1%;7
Fresno;Sunny and hot;99;69;WNW;5;34%;0%;8
Fullerton;Some sun;81;62;SSW;5;62%;1%;8
Hanford;Sunny and hot;99;63;NW;5;32%;1%;8
Hawthorne;Partly sunny;73;61;SW;7;71%;1%;8
Hayward;Mostly sunny;80;58;W;6;59%;2%;7
Imperial;Mostly sunny, warm;106;79;SE;5;29%;0%;9
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;76;67;NNW;8;68%;0%;8
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;98;64;WSW;7;19%;0%;9
Lemoore Nas;Sunny and hot;99;64;NW;8;30%;1%;8
Lincoln;Sunny and hot;96;60;SSE;5;37%;0%;7
Livermore;Sunny and very warm;91;58;WSW;6;45%;2%;8
Lompoc;Clouds, then sun;71;56;NNW;8;77%;1%;7
Long Beach;Partly sunny;77;62;WSW;6;67%;1%;8
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;80;64;SW;6;62%;1%;8
Los Angeles;Partly sunny;80;63;SW;6;61%;1%;8
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;80;63;SW;6;61%;1%;8
Madera;Sunny and hot;98;62;NW;5;32%;1%;8
Mammoth;Warm with sunshine;88;56;SSW;5;30%;0%;7
Marysville;Sunny and hot;98;59;SSE;4;38%;0%;7
Mather AFB;Sunshine and hot;95;59;SSE;6;42%;0%;7
Merced;Sunny and hot;96;63;NW;6;39%;1%;8
Merced (airport);Sunny and hot;96;63;NW;6;39%;1%;8
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;80;64;NW;7;65%;0%;8
Modesto;Sunny and hot;95;63;NNW;7;42%;1%;7
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;79;60;N;4;63%;2%;7
Mojave;Sunny and hot;96;64;NW;6;17%;0%;9
Montague;Sunshine, very hot;96;57;NNE;4;31%;0%;7
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;69;55;SW;5;77%;2%;7
Mount Shasta;Sunny and hot;91;55;WNW;2;36%;0%;7
Napa County;Mostly sunny;78;54;WSW;11;67%;2%;7
Needles;Partly sunny, warm;108;82;NW;7;21%;2%;8
North Island;Partly sunny;75;67;NW;9;66%;0%;8
Oakland;Mostly sunny;72;58;W;7;68%;2%;7
Oceanside;Partly sunny;78;64;WNW;7;72%;0%;8
Ontario;Sunshine;87;59;WSW;6;55%;0%;9
Oroville;Sunny and hot;99;64;SE;4;35%;0%;7
Oxnard;Partly sunny;71;61;NW;8;76%;1%;7
Palm Springs;Sunny and hot;109;81;WNW;6;23%;0%;8
Palmdale;Sunny and hot;97;65;SW;8;20%;0%;9
Paso Robles;Plenty of sun;87;51;S;8;55%;1%;8
Point Mugu;Some sun;72;60;NW;8;73%;1%;5
Porterville;Sunny and seasonable;97;62;SSE;5;30%;0%;8
Ramona;Sunny and humid;89;57;SW;6;56%;0%;9
Redding;Sunshine and hot;104;65;S;7;24%;0%;7
Riverside;Plenty of sunshine;91;59;WSW;7;51%;0%;9
Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;93;59;WSW;6;46%;0%;9
Sacramento;Sunny and hot;94;58;S;5;41%;1%;7
Sacramento International;Sunshine and warm;95;59;SSE;6;46%;1%;7
Salinas;Mostly sunny;72;57;N;9;69%;2%;8
San Bernardino;Sunny;93;61;WSW;6;44%;0%;9
San Carlos;Mostly sunny;81;57;W;6;54%;2%;7
San Diego;Partly sunny;75;66;WNW;7;62%;0%;8
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;78;63;NW;6;70%;0%;8
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;80;65;NW;7;63%;0%;8
San Francisco;Mostly sunny;70;58;WSW;9;70%;2%;7
San Jose;Mostly sunny;82;59;NNW;7;56%;2%;7
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;76;56;WNW;7;68%;1%;7
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;72;61;WNW;6;69%;1%;4
Sandberg;Sunny and warm;87;66;WNW;10;27%;0%;9
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;82;63;WSW;6;53%;1%;8
Santa Barbara;Nice with sunshine;72;57;WSW;6;77%;1%;8
Santa Maria;Low clouds, then sun;74;55;NW;6;73%;1%;7
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;70;59;SSW;7;77%;1%;8
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;81;54;WSW;6;56%;2%;7
Santa Ynez;Humid with sunshine;89;55;NNW;6;78%;1%;8
Santee;Mostly sunny;86;63;WNW;6;45%;0%;9
South Lake Tahoe;Warm with sunshine;78;40;SSE;6;42%;0%;8
Stockton;Sunshine and hot;95;61;NW;6;40%;1%;7
Thermal;Sunny and hot;109;77;NW;5;30%;0%;8
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and warm;83;40;E;4;40%;0%;8
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny and hot;108;79;WNW;6;15%;0%;9
Ukiah;Sunny and hot;98;55;WNW;5;39%;1%;7
Vacaville;Sunny and hot;95;59;SW;6;38%;1%;7
Van Nuys;Plenty of sun;85;62;S;5;56%;1%;8
Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds, then sun;72;56;NNW;5;72%;1%;7
Victorville;Sunny;93;61;S;6;30%;0%;9
Visalia;Sunny and hot;96;63;NW;5;46%;0%;8
Watsonville;Mostly sunny;72;55;WSW;6;66%;2%;7
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather